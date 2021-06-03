The living room looks just as good with the night sky as its backdrop. (Photo by Sean Gallagher Photo)

Write out the checklist for your dream home in Dallas. Open windows, a renovated kitchen, 24-hour access to a spa. Don’t be afraid to list out your wildest requests. This a dream home after all. But once in a blue moon, those wild real estate visions can be someone’s true reality. Case in point is 2801 Turtle Creek Boulevard, 10W, which manages to cross off all our wildest wishes in one mellifluous sweep.

On the tenth floor of the Mansion Residence, this condominium home offers access to one of the most exclusive high-rises in the city. Next to the Mansion Hotel, residents have access to the hotel’s pool, spa, and 24/7 room service just a couple of steps away. The two-bedroom unit looks out at Turtle Creek Park during the day, while offering expansive views of downtown Dallas through breathtaking floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the entirety of the home with natural light.

Built out in 2007, the contemporary home is filled with dozens of design idiosyncrasies, many of which were crafted exclusively for the unit. Sapele custom trims, acrylic Venetian plaster walls, and Murano glass chandeliers (designed in Italy specifically for the home) make every corner of the home worthy of looking at.

A custom black Balthaup kitchen in the Mansion Residence unit 10 W. (Photo by Sean Gallagher Photo)

For nearly $5 million, the Uptown home includes a sexy black Balthaup custom kitchen and a private terrace that connects the master bedroom to the master bath, where a couple can choose one of the two separate closets.

If working remotely, the home office’s custom barn doors separate the room, filling it with ribbon Sapele bookcases and special lighting. All of which makes the room an oasis for any looking to escape for some quick work.

This Mansion residence is one of only 24 in the building, making its listing just that much more special. Welcome to your life, a home that can surely cross all your needs.

