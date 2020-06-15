This Houston Area Private Estate Can Be Your Dream Home — How South Haus Living Helps You See the Possibilities

The partners at South Haus Living bring more than 30 years of professional experience to the table, and they know that real estate is about more than just finding a place to call home. It’s an investment that often requires a knowledgeable guide to navigate.

Juliana Swisher is the founder of South Haus Living. Her leadership combines deep training and experience in real estate, marketing and finance, including professional education from the Jones Graduate School of Business (Rice University) for Real Estate Investment and Development, and she is a Certified Negotiation Expert and Luxury Home Marketing Specialist. Together with her father Willie Swisher, who serves as chief investment strategist, this is a team that brings the diverse experience and business acumen to help their clients accurately assess the market and make the best real estate investments possible.

One of the properties they currently represent is a prime example of the remarkable value that can be found today ― at just under $3 million. Hidden just outside of Houston, the lushly landscaped mansion in Richmond, Texas is surrounded by more than 3.5 acres of pristine and private grounds.

The gated European style villa at 2618 Forest View boasts Mediterranean architecture and beautiful finishes in every space. Elements such as handcrafted stonework, wrought iron railings, dramatic wood beams and intricate mosaics add to the old world charm, while building the estate’s peaceful feeling of home and comfort.

The main property boasts five bedrooms, including two master bedrooms, and all have ensuite bathrooms. A private casita with its own living room and kitchen, is located near the pool, making for an ideal, separate guest home. Car connoisseurs should feel free to bring along their collectible automobiles to fill the estate’s impressive five-car garage.

The dramatic entry hall with travertine under foot.

There is a dramatic approach that leads to a French limestone fountain in the roundabout. The home’s stucco and stone exterior is highlighted by its traditional tile roof. With elegant and inviting spaces both inside and out, this dream home is capable of hosting events ranging from an intimate dinner to a sensational gala. It is easy to imagine enjoying an enviable indoor/outdoor lifestyle here. There are plenty of livable spaces to suit every mood and prime spots to enjoy every season.

A soaring two story entry welcomes you with jaw-dropping features , including a grand spiral staircase, wooden trusses and stately columns. Custom wrought iron elements flow from the front door onward, while chandeliers add sparkle to many of the rooms.

Subtle travertine flooring graces the main level of the home, and inlaid mosaic detailing adds more flair throughout. The formal dining room looks out onto the patio and water features of the backyard oasis. There is even a temperature-controlled wine room located between the formal dining and living rooms, with storage for more than 1,000 bottles of wine.

Yes, this wonderland is both a car fanatic and a wine lover’s potential dream.

The formal dining room looks out onto the patio and water features.

With a tiled, vaulted ceiling, the kitchen has plenty of style as well. Designed with cooks in mind, the home features Viking appliances like its six-burner gas range and double convection ovens. Refrigeration is by SubZero, with a clear glass French door design, as well as a wine cooler and separate ice maker. There is even a built-in Bosch coffee and espresso machine to start the morning off right.

If it seems like everything has been thought of in this Richmond mansion, there’s good reason for that. It has been.

A massive central prep island is surrounded by other custom, furniture style cabinetry in rich wood tones. Quartz slab countertops add warmth to the space. In addition to the main kitchen there is also a caterer’s kitchen, with laundry, located on the first floor of the home.

The backyard has an additional outdoor kitchen for casual entertaining. The grand, 40,000 gallon pool boasts double waterfalls and a fountain feature, adding ambience to your outdoor entertaining terrace. The pool is heated for year-round enjoyment and a hot tub adds to the relaxing oasis.

A view of the separate casita for guests.

But that’s not the only plush perk incorporated into the design at 2618 Forest View Drive. It also has its own theatre with leather recliner seating and surround sound ― bringing the movie theatre experience home (which means more than ever in these coronavirus pandemic times). There is even a separate gym and beauty room.

Add a separate game room to the mix and the true extent of the possibilities come into view. Plus, there is a second laundry room and wet bar on the second floor, just off the game room.

The master suite on the main floor has a spa-inspired ensuite bath that really steals the show. The dual sided room features separate vanities, with inlaid mosaic tilework throughout. It has a one of a kind, double-sided pass-through spa shower ― itself fitted with seating bench and dual rainfall shower heads and multiple body sprays. A stunning central jetted tub is also enticing, as well as the separate closet and dressing room ― with custom storage solutions and wardrobe options galore.

The double-sided pass-through shower.

The sale of this property includes its adjoining lot, a total of 3.58 acres in all, making this one stylish and relaxing retreat. This home even comes with upgraded home automation ―a Savant System ― which allows the homeowner to control the lighting, climate, entertainment and security features from a single, intuitive app, making this a very smart home indeed.

It’s certainly worth a closer look.

South Haus Living offers a variety of options for touring this true dream home (including in person and virtual tours). To get a closer look at this property or the other exclusive ones South Haus Living represents, go to its website.