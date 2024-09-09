A Medical Hub of Its Own — A Humble First Hospital Set the Stage For The Foundation of The Woodlands of Today

Memorial Hermann The Woodlands hospital
Editor’s note: With The Woodlands’ 50th anniversary almost here, PaperCity is showcasing some of the top stories featured on TheWoodlands.com that bring the first five decades of this pioneering master planned community to life. This is the fifth story in a new series with PaperCity reporters given an inside look at what shaped and continues to shape The Woodlands.

George P. Mitchell, the forward-thinking founder of The Woodlands, understood the importance of having topnotch medical facilities in his vision of creating a Live, Work, Play, Learn and Pray sustainable community. Mitchell knew it is a vital to provide care for all stages of life, from pediatrics and family medicine, geriatrics and specialized services to create a truly vibrant and thriving community.

Mitchell proved to be instrumental in the opening of the community’s first hospital – The Woodlands Hospital – in 1985 (that pioneering hospital is now known as Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center) and stepped in again in 2009 when the hospital stood on the verge of bankruptcy.

“I believe George Mitchell actually guaranteed $16 million of the $20 million (in loans) it took to build that first hospital,” says Steve Sanders, the former longtime CEO of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands who worked for the hospital system for 32 years. “So George Mitchell was very instrumental from the beginning.”

The Woodlands' first hospital stood out as an essential bedrock in George Mitchell's plans to build a visionary community.
The Woodlands’ first hospital stood out as an essential bedrock in George Mitchell’s plans to build a visionary community.

With The Woodlands Development Company and Howard Hughes prioritizing medical, The Woodlands has grown into a world class medical hub of its own north of Houston. Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St Luke’s Health-The Woodlands Hospital, St Luke’s Health-Lakeside Hospital, Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and MD Anderson The Woodlands give The Woodlands region an extensive roster of hospitals that few communities of any size can match.

“It’s turned into a major medical center, which was the original vision,” Sanders says.

In Sanders’ expert estimation, two items set the table for this medical community to continue to thrive and succeed — the creation of a strong surgical program and Howard Hughes continuing to make medical and health care a priority. How much of a priority? MD Anderson The Woodlands, Memorial Hermann Primary Care Center and Creekside Park Medical Plaza all were recently built.

It is all part of making George Mitchell’s original vision for The Woodlands a continuing reality. With The Woodlands rapidly approaching its 50th anniversary year (The Woodlands officially opened on October 19, 1974), this is a community whose residents do not have to leave the area to receive some of the best health care in the world.

Building the very first hospital in The Woodlands turned out to be a transformational moment for the community and its future.
Building the very first hospital in The Woodlands turned out to be a transformational moment for the community and its future.

“With a long list of accolades, top rankings and recognitions for all these hospital systems, it is easy to see that no matter what stage you are in life, The Woodlands has an array of health care options to fit your specific needs that are convenient and close to home,” says Jim Carman, President of the Houston Region for Howard Hughes.

The Woodlands community has enthusiastically welcomed these hospitals with a fervor that Sanders, whose father was a hospital CEO before him (most prominently at Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio), never really saw before or since.

“It was huge,” Sanders remembers. “We did a big grand opening of that hospital and had a great turnout. I couldn’t believe it myself. It was unbelievable. And then we went and did another expansion and that was outstanding.”

Putting People Before Profits

An important part of The Woodlands’ medical vision from the beginning centered around the idea that the foundational hospital should not be a for-profit hospital. This came up again when the original hospital in The Woodlands later faced a possible bankruptcy.

“We wanted to make sure it never fell into for-profit hands,” Sanders says. “And there were a lot of for-profit hospitals in the area that wanted that hospital.”

Some things need to be community centered. Medical care in The Woodlands started that way — and largely continues on that vein today. When that first hospital opened and the crowd turned out for that 1985 celebration with George Mitchell taking to the podium, in what still was a very young community at the time, the stage started getting set.

Having a hospital of its own helped set The Woodlands apart from other new communities in Texas. It became a badge of honor that’s even more difference making today.

“It was the only hospital at the time,” Sanders says. “So it was extremely important. It has been built since into a multi-facility center. It has grown tremendously.”

The Woodlands is recognized as a cultural arts hub — home to one of the largest collections of public art for a community of its size and the annual The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. It also stands out as music center — with top artists performing at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, one of the top-ranked amphitheaters in the world, its own symphony and intimate live music shows. It is already a recognized sports destination — home to the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN TEXAS North American Championship, the annual Insperity Invitational (PGA Champions Tour) and The Chevron Championship, one of the LPGA Tour’s major championships. On a daily basis, more people commute into The Woodlands for work than out these days for good reason.

What many don’t realize is that the hospital growth in The Woodlands and the community’s emergence as a medical hub helped make much of that possible.

Steve Sanders, who worked in the hospital world for nearly four decades, considers The Woodlands’ run the highlight of his career.

“It was very gratifying,” Sanders says, “I thoroughly enjoyed every minute I was there. The people are just outstanding.”

The Woodlands always has been a unique place, with visionaries making more and more possible.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Woodlands 50th Anniversary

