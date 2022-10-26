This $9.25 Million Memorial Villages Mansion Boasts Its Own Dreamy Library, a Backyard Wonderland and Movie Magic

The pool deck at 346 Hunters Trail in Houston's Memorial Villages. (Photo by Jason Koonce with Hommati)

When this 10,050 square foot custom home was completed in the prestigious Hunterwood subdivision at Memorial Villages in 2021, it boasted all the requisite bells and whistles and answered all the needs of a sophisticated homeowner. Now the special Houston residence is hitting the market with a cool $9.25 million asking price.

It’s a swank package at 346 Hunters Trail — a contemporary dwelling the exudes an unexpected warmth, thanks in part to the slate roof and stucco siding. Tucked at the foot of a cul-de-sac, the home assures an element of privacy.

Just shy of an acre, the tree-shrouded lot overlooking a picturesque bayou sets the stage for the exceptional residence. After all, how many homes enjoy a resort-like backyard oasis with a heated fresh water pool, spa and decking designed for large scale al fresco entertaining? Make that 21,000 square feet of decking outfitted with surround sound and mosquito control.

Among the special features of the home is the show-stopping two-story library, with a 36-foot-tall ceiling to be exact, large enough to house 2,000 books. And as is requisite in any dwelling of this magnitude, amenities include a wine room, a swank movie theater, a lavish window-lit three-car garage and, of course, an elevator. As would be expected in a house this size, there are two fireplaces.

Another interior highlight is the 12-inch maple hardwood flooring throughout except for the marble foyer and library. Two fireplaces add an additional note of warmth to the design.

A second floor balcony overlooking the backyard provides yet another area for entertaining or just relaxing with a book and a glass of wine from the wine room.

This Memorial Villages mansion boasts seven bedrooms and 8.5 baths. The primary suite is a masterpiece of spaciousness with oversized closets and a bath features a crystal chandelier and sparkling sconces.

Toke Ettehadieh with Compass has the listing.

For an even closer look at 346 Hunters Trail, click thru the photo gallery above.