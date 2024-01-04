mid-century dallas house Harley Lee Tracy 1
Save This Old House — An Original Mid-Century Dallas Home With NASA Connections

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Stunner in Dallas' Private School Corridor

BY // 01.04.24
On a lush corner lot near Dallas’ “Private School Corridor” sits an unassuming mid-century modern house. The one-story classic looks diminutive beneath the wealth of mature trees that surround it, but the 1957 home’s unique story looms as large as its towering oaks. Designed by a man named Harley Lee Tracy for his family, the Dallas home was first sold in 1960 when Tracy was tapped by Rockwall International to help design the space shuttle for NASA. At the end of 2023, 3960 Cobblestone Drive hit the market for only the second time in its 66-year history, with Tracy’s original vision almost entirely intact.

Sure, you may balk at the long stretches of beige carpet and ancient light switches, or recoil at the schoolmarm-era-esque built-ins. But that would be letting less-than-in-vogue (and easily changed) aesthetics distract you from the true magic within its bones — the exquisite walls of windows, the dramatic vaulted pine ceilings, and the meditative landscaping.

In the right hands, 3960 Cobblestone Drive could become one of the most interesting cases of preservation in Dallas. However, a more likely alternative fate is one the current sellers are well aware of.

In a statement to Circa, a digital platform showcasing notable historic homes for sale across the United States and Canada, the sellers shared the following message (along with childhood photos and newspaper clippings to back up the home’s bonafides):

Our family has owned this house since 1960, and it’s 99% original. Changes limited to replacement of cork floors with Tennessee Red Oak, shingle roof replaced original Tar & Gravel, cooktop and several plumbing fixtures. This neighborhood is undergoing extensive demolition making way for many 6000+ SF McMansions. Just this month, a freshly renovated same-size Mid-Century Modern home a block away was demolished, and sold in ten days for a price greater than our asking price.  There is a true danger that a buyer will demolish our house, or add several thousand SF to it.

Take a virtual tour of the mid-century stunner and pass it along to those who might preserve its beauty. 3960 Cobblestone Drive is for sale with Brent King Group and is currently listed for $849,000.

