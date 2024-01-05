Houston’s Most Glamorous Party Season Ever — 2024 Is Already Shaping Up to Be a Year of White-Tie Splendor

Warren Ellsworth, Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl, Dr. Vivek Subbiah in full white-tie finery at the 2017 Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Houston Grand Opera Ball 2023 (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
Houston Grand Opera Ball, Whitney Crane, Jim Crane
Houston Grand Opera Ball 2023
Houston Grand Opera Ball 2023
Houston Grand Opera Ball 2023 (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
Houston Grand Opera Ball 2023 (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
Houston Grand Opera Ball 2023 (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
01
09

Warren Ellsworth, Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl, Dr. Vivek Subbiah in full white-tie finery at the 2017 Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
09

Karen Payne in Carolina Herrera at the Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)

03
09

Making a statement in white tie: Whitney & Jim Crane at the 2019 Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

04
09

Rest assured that Houston Grand Opera artistic director Patrick Summers and HGO general director and CEO Khori Dastoor, pictured here at the 2023 Houston Grand Opera Ball, will honor the white tie fashion etiquette. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchLight Group)

05
09

Brian Dunham, Allyson Pritchett at the Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchLight Group)

06
09

Judith Oudt in Escada at the Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)

07
09

Beth Madison in Oscar de la Renta at the 2023 Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)

08
09

White tie splendor: Hallie Vanderhider in Oscar de la Renta, Fady Armanious at the 2018 Houston Grand Opera ball at the Post Oak Hotel. (Instagram photo)

09
09

Jana Arnoldy in Oscar de la Renta at the 2023 Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)

Warren Ellsworth, Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl, Dr. Vivek Subbiah in full white-tie finery at the 2017 Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Houston Grand Opera Ball 2023 (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
Houston Grand Opera Ball, Whitney Crane, Jim Crane
Houston Grand Opera Ball 2023
Houston Grand Opera Ball 2023
Houston Grand Opera Ball 2023 (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
Houston Grand Opera Ball 2023 (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
Houston Grand Opera Ball 2023 (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Most Glamorous Party Season Ever — 2024 Is Already Shaping Up to Be a Year of White-Tie Splendor

Keeping Things Delightfully Formal

BY // 01.05.24
Warren Ellsworth, Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl, Dr. Vivek Subbiah in full white-tie finery at the 2017 Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Karen Payne in Carolina Herrera at the Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
Making a statement in white tie: Whitney & Jim Crane at the 2019 Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Rest assured that Houston Grand Opera artistic director Patrick Summers and HGO general director and CEO Khori Dastoor, pictured here at the 2023 Houston Grand Opera Ball, will honor the white tie fashion requisite. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchLight Group)
Striking in white tie: Brian Dunham, Allyson Pritchett at the 2023 Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchLight Group)
The perfect white tie gown: Judith Oudt in Escada at the Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
Beth Madison in Oscar de la Renta at the 2023 Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
White tie splendor: Hallie Vanderhider in Oscar de la Renta, Fady Armanious at the 2018 Houston Grand Opera ball at the Post Oak Hotel. (Instagram photo)
Jana Arnoldy in Oscar de la Renta at the 2023 Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
1
9

Warren Ellsworth, Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl, Dr. Vivek Subbiah in full white-tie finery at the 2017 Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
9

Karen Payne in Carolina Herrera at the Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)

3
9

Making a statement in white tie: Whitney & Jim Crane at the 2019 Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

4
9

Rest assured that Houston Grand Opera artistic director Patrick Summers and HGO general director and CEO Khori Dastoor, pictured here at the 2023 Houston Grand Opera Ball, will honor the white tie fashion etiquette. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchLight Group)

5
9

Brian Dunham, Allyson Pritchett at the Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchLight Group)

6
9

Judith Oudt in Escada at the Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)

7
9

Beth Madison in Oscar de la Renta at the 2023 Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)

8
9

White tie splendor: Hallie Vanderhider in Oscar de la Renta, Fady Armanious at the 2018 Houston Grand Opera ball at the Post Oak Hotel. (Instagram photo)

9
9

Jana Arnoldy in Oscar de la Renta at the 2023 Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)

Darlings, it’s going to be a very glamorous social swirl as the 2024 party season ramps up later this month with the Houston Symphony Ball followed by the Houston Ballet Ball in February,  both embracing a gilded Viennese theme. And both warmly suggesting, if not insisting, on white tie attire. Regulars at the Houston Grand Opera Ball, scheduled for April, understand that the preferred attire there is white tie too.

This most formal of attire came into fashion in the United States in the mid-1800s when the country’s upper echelon swanned into the Gilded Age. Somewhat a rarity today, white tie is primarily reserved for debutante balls, New Orleans Mardi Gras balls, diplomatic occasions and when Houston ball chairs want to add an extra note of glamour to their soirées.

Houston Grand Opera Ball 2023 (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
Karen Payne in Carolina Herrera at the Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)

White tie requisites are very specific. According to a variety of sources ranging from the GQ Style Guide to The Amy Vanderbilt Complete Book of Etiquette, white tie is defined as a black tailcoat and trousers, a white shirt with stiff wing collar, vest (generally of piqué cotton), and white bow tie. The double-breasted jacket is waist-length in front and knee-length in back. The matching trousers are adorned with a single stripe of satin.

We remind, as the Vanderbilt guide points out, when the invitation reads white tie, ladies must wear “a floor-length gown with their best jewelry and gloves.” In Houston, we can skip the gloves. (In New Orleans, the Mardi Gras balls require white gloves of both men and women. Trés old school and very glam.) When the invitation calls for white tie, this is the time to step out in a voluminous gown and, yes, if you have the jewels, head to the vault.

White tie splendor: Hallie Vanderhider in Oscar de la Renta, Fady Armanious at the 2018 Houston Grand Opera ball at the Post Oak Hotel.
White tie splendor: Hallie Vanderhider in Oscar de la Renta, Fady Armanious at the 2018 Houston Grand Opera ball at the Post Oak Hotel.

Ladies take note. Tea-length gowns and shimmering pants ensembles do not meet white tie specs. However, no one has ever been turned away from a Houston gala for dressing to his or her own drum. In any event, the white tie is a sincere request rather than a hard stop directive.

For the Houston Symphony “Vienna Fête Imperial” ball on January 27, the invitation reads “white tie encouraged.” It was the dream of gala chairs Tammie and Dr. Charles Johnson and Drs. Alice Mao Brams and Matt Brams to inspire the most glamorous of evenings.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth

As is tradition with Houston Ballet, the annual ball theme is based on a current production. Mayerling will be on stage at Wortham Theater Center when the ball takes place on February 17, thus inspiring a Viennese motif as the ballet retells the tragic story of Austrian Prince Rudolf of the royal Hapsburgs. Gala chairs Cabrina and Steven Owsley and Margaret and Jonathan Cox felt the Hapsburg legacy called for nothing less than white tie as they revealed at the ball kickoff in November.

Rest assured that Houston Grand Opera artistic director Patrick Summers and HGO general director and CEO Khori Dastoor, pictured here at the 2023 Houston Grand Opera Ball, will honor the white tie fashion etiquette. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchLight Group)
Rest assured that Houston Grand Opera artistic director Patrick Summers and HGO general director and CEO Khori Dastoor, pictured here at the 2023 Houston Grand Opera Ball, will honor the white tie fashion etiquette. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchLight Group)

For many years, Houston Grand Opera ball chairs have encouraged white tie and the April 20th gala is no exception. With Isabel and Ignacio Torras as chairs of the April 13 gala, the couple has something unexpected in store. The gala will feature the culinary creations of Chef Luis Roger of BCN and MAD Houston, both of which are under Torras ownership in partnership with Roger.

Featured Events

Featured Properties

Swipe
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,320,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
6709 Woodbend Park N
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6709 Woodbend Park N
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
6709 Woodbend Park N
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$337,500 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Huntington Village, Stafford
FOR SALE

10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Houston, TX

$175,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$600,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X