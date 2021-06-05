Dramatic Two-Story Penthouse in a Historic Building is a Fort Worth First For This Real Estate Power

The home has updated appeal with lacquered woodwork and moldings. Courtesy of Piassick Photo.

One of a kind terrace with an amazing view. Courtesy of Piassick Photo.

Fans of Bravo’s hit real estate reality TV show Million Dollar Listing are familiar with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The show has turned the New York-based real estate firm’s Fredrik Eklund into a household name and legitimate TV star.

The Cartier of real estate companies has long been a force in markets like New York, Miami and Los Angeles. But Douglas Elliman started making a major push into the Lone Star State with the launch of Douglas Elliman Texas in 2019, helmed by young Houston real estate tycoon Jacob Sudhoff. It brought Eklund himself to North Texas earlier this year.

Now, Douglas Elliman is unveiling its first Fort Worth listing. Located in the iconic Montgomery Plaza, this dramatic two-story penthouse just went on the market for $2,895,000.

The home has updated appeal with lacquered woodwork and moldings. Courtesy of Piassick Photo.

With expansive views, the luxe penthouse sits atop a historic building at the juncture of many exploding neighborhoods. It is conveniently located within walking and biking distance of Trinity Park, Foundry District, the Cultural District and all the nightlife at Crockett Row. Downtown Fort Worth is nearby as well, just across the Seventh Street Bridge.

This dreamy penthouse “boasts a fresh look from a recent year-long lavish renovation by designer Holly Lydick. The unit’s only pair of owners engaged design elements like Trumeau style door frames, exquisite, 12-coat French lacquered woodwork, polished marble, and herringbone wood floors that adorn the 3,483 square-foot space,” according to a release.

Modern and glamorous kitchen in Montgomery Plaza Penthouse. Courtesy of Piassick Photo.

There are 19-foot ceilings overhead and an open and airy feel thanks to the natural light flowing through the original industrial windows. The kitchen is modern, finished in a lacquered ebony. The must-see design elements are expressed with Hollywood glam, from heavy coffered ceiling details to marble accents and intricate woodwork.

SHOP DE BEERS Swipe

































Next

Sky-High Views

With three bedrooms, and three and a half bathrooms, the showplace features an intimate library with custom woodwork and a second-floor game room with its own wet bar leading to the rooftop terrace.

One of a kind terrace with an amazing view. Courtesy of Piassick Photo.

Now about that terrace.

It’s the only one in the building with unobstructed downtown views. The vintage Montgomery Plaza signage even lends a retro backdrop to this one-of-a-kind terrace. This home is one of only five units in the coveted building that make up The Private Residences. Each comes with additional perks such as a private elevator and five assigned spaces in the parking garage.

Surrounded by top shops, restaurants and world-class museum destinations, Montgomery Plaza residents get more than the spectacular rooftop pool deck, which is one of the largest condominium amenities in the state of Texas.

2600 W 7th Street #2806 is listed by Douglas Elliman Texas agent Deborah Arnold. It is every bit as splashy as you’d expect for Douglas Elliman’s Fort Worth first.