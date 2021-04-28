Serious Pizza can be enjoyed by the giant slice
Serious Pizza – Throwing some Seriously Large pizza dough
Serious Pizza – a Seriously Large going into the oven
Serious Pizza Dallas
01
04

Serious Pizza can be enjoyed by the giant slice - coming soon to Fort Worth.

02
04

Throwing some Seriously Large pizza dough at Serious Pizza.

03
04

Another Seriously Large pizza going into the oven.

04
04

Deep Ellum's Serious Pizza reopened after a year-long remodel. (Courtesy of Serious Pizza)

Serious Pizza can be enjoyed by the giant slice
Serious Pizza – Throwing some Seriously Large pizza dough
Serious Pizza – a Seriously Large going into the oven
Serious Pizza Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

Fort Worth Gets its Own Serious Pizza Shop — Crazy Large Pies and Late Night Noshing is Coming to 7th Street

And a New Chicken Wing Mecca is Also Opening on this Fun Block

BY // 04.28.21
Serious Pizza can be enjoyed by the giant slice - coming soon to Fort Worth.
Throwing some Seriously Large pizza dough at Serious Pizza.
Another Seriously Large pizza going into the oven.
Deep Ellum's Serious Pizza reopened after a year-long remodel. (Courtesy of Serious Pizza)
1
4

Serious Pizza can be enjoyed by the giant slice - coming soon to Fort Worth.

2
4

Throwing some Seriously Large pizza dough at Serious Pizza.

3
4

Another Seriously Large pizza going into the oven.

4
4

Deep Ellum's Serious Pizza reopened after a year-long remodel. (Courtesy of Serious Pizza)

Serious Pizza brought some serious funk to Deep Ellum and it is now expanding to Fort Worth. A new Serious Pie will open at 2728 West 7th Street in May.

This is pizza mecca known for its “Seriously Large” 30-inch pies. These pizzas are more than just sharable. They usually require a take-home box.

Serious Pies’ expansion is no big surprise — especially in the wake of it being bought by Milkshake Concepts a few years ago.

“We fell in love with Serious Pizza and acquired it in 2019,” says Imran Sheikh, founding partner and CEO of Milkshake Concepts. “We remodeled and reopened the (Deep Ellum) flagship location earlier this year with an experience that has as much size and personality as our pies.

“It soon became clear how many fans of Serious Pizza there were across the metroplex, most notably in Fort Worth, so we immediately started looking for a location there. Situated on West 7th, Serious Pizza Fort Worth will be easily accessible from downtown, the cultural district and walking distance from the bustling West 7th entertainment area.”

This will be a true late night pizza hub in Fort Worth — with hours until 3 am on the weekends.

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - April
  • River Oaks District - April
  • River Oaks District - April
  • River Oaks District - April
  • River Oaks District - April
  • River Oaks District - April
  • River Oaks District - April
  • River Oaks District - April
Serious Pizza – Throwing some Seriously Large pizza dough
Throwing some Seriously Large pizza dough at Serious Pizza.

Serious Pizza Fort Worth will inhabit a 3,029 square-foot space, complete with a patio for outdoor dining. Multiple TVs will show everything from major live sporting events to retro movies and comedic video clips. Serious Pies is also serious about its music, with Milkshake feeling its part of the pizza place’s vibe.

Specialty pizzas include The Jerk with jerk seasoned chicken, The Hawaiian a ham and pineapple pie, and The Philly with shaved ribeye and peppers. Pizza lovers can even create a dream pizza from the build-your-own selections. Pizzas comes either by the giant “slice” (18-inch pies), the extra large (24 inches) or those seriously large monster 30-inch pies.

You don’t make pizzas this large without being serious about it.

A Growing Milkshake

Milkshake Concepts owns several other restaurants in the Dallas and Fort Worth. Notable among them are Vidorra, Citizen and Stirr. There are Stirr restaurants in Dallas and Addison, and another due to open in Nashville.

A Fort Worth location of Stirr was shuttered during the pandemic and the cool space located near the corner of University and West 7th Street inside Crockett Row is being retooled and will now house Milkshake’s newest concept Dirty Bones instead. This is an expansive sports bar and chicken wing joint that’s meant to spawn another franchise.

It turns out that you can be serious about chicken wings, too.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
Lakeside Parkway #1502
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Stonegate
FOR SALE

2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
6144 Locke Avenue
Ridglea
FOR SALE

6144 Locke Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$719,900 Learn More about this property
Carter Brumley
This property is listed by: Carter Brumley (817) 201-1117 Email Realtor
6144 Locke Avenue
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X