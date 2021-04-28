Fort Worth Gets its Own Serious Pizza Shop — Crazy Large Pies and Late Night Noshing is Coming to 7th Street

Another Seriously Large pizza going into the oven.

Serious Pizza can be enjoyed by the giant slice - coming soon to Fort Worth.

Serious Pizza brought some serious funk to Deep Ellum and it is now expanding to Fort Worth. A new Serious Pie will open at 2728 West 7th Street in May.

This is pizza mecca known for its “Seriously Large” 30-inch pies. These pizzas are more than just sharable. They usually require a take-home box.

Serious Pies’ expansion is no big surprise — especially in the wake of it being bought by Milkshake Concepts a few years ago.

“We fell in love with Serious Pizza and acquired it in 2019,” says Imran Sheikh, founding partner and CEO of Milkshake Concepts. “We remodeled and reopened the (Deep Ellum) flagship location earlier this year with an experience that has as much size and personality as our pies.

“It soon became clear how many fans of Serious Pizza there were across the metroplex, most notably in Fort Worth, so we immediately started looking for a location there. Situated on West 7th, Serious Pizza Fort Worth will be easily accessible from downtown, the cultural district and walking distance from the bustling West 7th entertainment area.”

This will be a true late night pizza hub in Fort Worth — with hours until 3 am on the weekends.

Throwing some Seriously Large pizza dough at Serious Pizza.

Serious Pizza Fort Worth will inhabit a 3,029 square-foot space, complete with a patio for outdoor dining. Multiple TVs will show everything from major live sporting events to retro movies and comedic video clips. Serious Pies is also serious about its music, with Milkshake feeling its part of the pizza place’s vibe.

Specialty pizzas include The Jerk with jerk seasoned chicken, The Hawaiian a ham and pineapple pie, and The Philly with shaved ribeye and peppers. Pizza lovers can even create a dream pizza from the build-your-own selections. Pizzas comes either by the giant “slice” (18-inch pies), the extra large (24 inches) or those seriously large monster 30-inch pies.

You don’t make pizzas this large without being serious about it.

A Growing Milkshake

Milkshake Concepts owns several other restaurants in the Dallas and Fort Worth. Notable among them are Vidorra, Citizen and Stirr. There are Stirr restaurants in Dallas and Addison, and another due to open in Nashville.

A Fort Worth location of Stirr was shuttered during the pandemic and the cool space located near the corner of University and West 7th Street inside Crockett Row is being retooled and will now house Milkshake’s newest concept Dirty Bones instead. This is an expansive sports bar and chicken wing joint that’s meant to spawn another franchise.

It turns out that you can be serious about chicken wings, too.