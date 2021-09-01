View the new PaperCity recipe collection
Real Estate

The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Dallas This Summer — From Bluffview Estates to Glittering Uptown High-Rises

The Million-Dollar Stunners Snapped Up During This Season's Insane Market

BY // 09.01.21
4519 Cherokee Trail

4519 Cherokee Trail in Bluffview is one of several million-dollar estates in Dallas that was snapped up this summer.

We’ve all heard the Dallas real estate market is hotter than hot right now. Interest rates are historically low—of course, so is inventory. “The market right now is total insanity.” Brian Micalizzi of Micalizzi Real Estate told D Magazine this summer. And yet, home buyers continue to snap up million-dollar properties around the city. From sprawling estates in Preston Hollow and Bluffview to glittering Uptown high-rises, scroll on for some of the most expensive real estate sold in Dallas this summer.

*Data and price ranges were culled from HAR.com. 

Most Expensive Dallas Real Estate

5400 Edlen Drive

Price Range: $7,805,001 – $9,000,000
Neighborhood: Preston Hollow
Sold: July 8, 2021

Listed by Amy Detwiler of Compass, the nearly 16,000-square-foot entertainer’s dream was custom built in 2018. Sun-soaked spaces feature beautiful finishes, soaring ceilings, and barrel-vaulted corridors. There are plenty of amenities, but the most notable adds include an elegant theater room, his and hers walk-in closets, a spa-like master bathroom, a built-in wine cooler, and a lushly landscaped backyard with a pool and hot tub.

 

4519 Cherokee Trail

4519 Cherokee Trail

Price Range: $5,864,001 – $6,767,000
Neighborhood: Bluffview
Sold: June 9, 2021

The beauty of Bluffview is having the space (and the views) to create a true getaway within the city and a home that feels truly transportive. If you were unclear on the zip code, 4519 Cherokee could easily be a sprawling estate in Montecito.

 

5310 Meaders Lane

Price Range: $5,864,001 – $6,767,000
Neighborhood: Preston Hollow
Sold: June 9, 2021

The walk-in wine vault, the resort-like pool, the dining room that looks like it belongs in a stately country club — this seven-bedroom property truly has it all.

 

Most Expensive Dallas Real Estate

4722 Cherokee Trail

Price Range: $5,081,001 – $5,864,000
Neighborhood: Bluffview
Sold: June 15, 2021

Another stunner on Cherokee Trail, this striking home hit the market for the first time this year (listed by Allie Beth Allman) before getting snapped up in June. It may be smaller than its Preston Hollow counterparts, but every inch has been meticulously planned by Ellerman Homes & SHM Architects.

 

2900 McKinnon Street #3001 2

2900 McKinnon Street #3001

Price Range: $5,081,001 – $5,864,000
Neighborhood: Uptown
Sold: June 24, 2021

Listed by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s, this prime property atop the towering Azure building features uninterrupted views, wraparound terraces, and a private rooftop with its own pool, indoor cabana bar, and glass-walled lounge area.

 

Most Expensive Dallas Real Estate

2525 N Pearl Street #1202

Price Range: $4,418,001 – $5,081,000
Neighborhood: Uptown
Sold: June 11, 2021

One of the larger floor plans within The Ritz-Carlton Residences, the ornate condo was completely redone in 2018 with lavish details. Venetian plaster walls are complimented by custom millwork, sleek Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, and a custom closet that looks like it could be a setting in Gossip Girl (both the OG and the reboot).

 

10453 Epping Lane

10453 Epping Lane

Price Range: $4,418,001 – $5,081,000
Neighborhood: Preston Hollow
Sold: June 16, 2021m

With six bedrooms, elegant gardens, multiple handsome studies, and four oversized garages, this European-inspired estate offers an inviting space for all.

 

5431 Ursula Lane

5431 Ursula Lane

Price Range: $4,418,001 – $5,081,000
Neighborhood: Preston Hollow
Sold: June 25, 2021

Ah, our first French-inspired estate on the list was designed by Clay Nelson and built by Alan Nixon in 2006. Come for the expansive living areas, saltwater pool, and 1,200-bottle wine cellar, but stay for the barrel-rolled ceiling — a truly striking architectural detail.

 

 

Most Expensive Dallas Real Estate

4610 S Lindhurst Avenue

Price Range: $4,418,001 – $5,081,000
Neighborhood: Preston Hollow
Sold: August 9, 2021

From the dual chef’s kitchen to the at-home gym, everything is state-of-the-art in this new modern build off Walnut Hill Lane.

 

2525 N Pearl Street #1801 3

2525 N Pearl Street #1801

Price Range: $4,418,001 – $5,081,000
Neighborhood: Uptown
Sold: June 2, 2021

This Ritz Carlton home was also renovated in 2018, but the sun-soaked space has an entirely different aesthetic than its above counterpart. With neutral silk wall coverings, gleaming Calcutta marble, and an all-white kitchen, the nearly 4,000-square-foot home is a soothing retreat in the sky.

 

4346 Park Lane

Price Range: $3,830,001 – $4,418,000
Neighborhood: Preston Hollow
Sold: August 10, 2021

From the elegant light fixtures to the ornate, coffered ceilings, a French influence is evident throughout the 8,000-square-foot home.

 

2505 Welborn Street

2505 Welborn Street

Price Range: $3,830,001 – $4,418,000
Neighborhood: Oak Lawn
Sold: July 30, 2021

Located just off Oak Lawn Avenue, this Hacienda-style stunner is deceptively spacious. The 7,000-square-foot space features resort-worthy outdoor areas, warm Spanish-inspired interiors, and a separate, 1,730-square-foot space designed by Fooshee & Cheek (best known as the architecture firm behind Highland Park Village).

 

Most Expensive Dallas Real Estate

3901 Turtle Creek Boulevard #16

Price Range: $3,317,001 – $3,830,000
Neighborhood: Oak Lawn
Sold: July 15, 2021

One of the coveted homes in the gated Place Des Vosges along Turtle Creek Boulevard, the jewel box property designed by architect Larry Boerder (and built by Sebastian Homes) features chandeliers made with Italian Morano crystal, luxury bathroom fixtures by Sherle Wagner, and gold leaf accents throughout the striking space.

 

The PaperCity Magazine

July Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
243 Piney Point Road
Piney Point
FOR SALE

243 Piney Point Road
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
243 Piney Point Road
1053 W 17th St
Shady Acres
FOR SALE

1053 W 17th St
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
1053 W 17th St
4543 Shetland Ln
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4543 Shetland Ln
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4543 Shetland Ln
8859 Stable Lane
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8859 Stable Lane
Houston, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Ginny Galtney
This property is listed by: Ginny Galtney (713) 818-8791 Email Realtor
8859 Stable Lane
5810 Augusta Court
Galleria Area
FOR SALE

5810 Augusta Court
Houston, TX

$647,000 Learn More about this property
Lynn Russell
This property is listed by: Lynn Russell (713) 819-4563 Email Realtor
5810 Augusta Court
13527 Windlass Circle
Lafittes Cove
FOR SALE

13527 Windlass Circle
Galveston, TX

$1,085,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13527 Windlass Circle
3123 Lafayette
West University
FOR SALE

3123 Lafayette
West University, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
3123 Lafayette
5511 Sauve Lane
Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5511 Sauve Lane
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Lynn Russell
This property is listed by: Lynn Russell (713) 819-4563 Email Realtor
5511 Sauve Lane
4219 San Domingo
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

4219 San Domingo
Galveston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
4219 San Domingo
1818 South Boulevard
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1818 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1818 South Boulevard
6713 Edloe
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6713 Edloe
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
6713 Edloe
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X