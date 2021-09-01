4519 Cherokee Trail in Bluffview is one of several million-dollar estates in Dallas that was snapped up this summer.

We’ve all heard the Dallas real estate market is hotter than hot right now. Interest rates are historically low—of course, so is inventory. “The market right now is total insanity.” Brian Micalizzi of Micalizzi Real Estate told D Magazine this summer. And yet, home buyers continue to snap up million-dollar properties around the city. From sprawling estates in Preston Hollow and Bluffview to glittering Uptown high-rises, scroll on for some of the most expensive real estate sold in Dallas this summer.

Price Range: $7,805,001 – $9,000,000

Neighborhood: Preston Hollow

Sold: July 8, 2021

Listed by Amy Detwiler of Compass, the nearly 16,000-square-foot entertainer’s dream was custom built in 2018. Sun-soaked spaces feature beautiful finishes, soaring ceilings, and barrel-vaulted corridors. There are plenty of amenities, but the most notable adds include an elegant theater room, his and hers walk-in closets, a spa-like master bathroom, a built-in wine cooler, and a lushly landscaped backyard with a pool and hot tub.

Price Range: $5,864,001 – $6,767,000

Neighborhood: Bluffview

Sold: June 9, 2021

The beauty of Bluffview is having the space (and the views) to create a true getaway within the city and a home that feels truly transportive. If you were unclear on the zip code, 4519 Cherokee could easily be a sprawling estate in Montecito.

Price Range: $5,864,001 – $6,767,000

Neighborhood: Preston Hollow

Sold: June 9, 2021

The walk-in wine vault, the resort-like pool, the dining room that looks like it belongs in a stately country club — this seven-bedroom property truly has it all.

Price Range: $5,081,001 – $5,864,000

Neighborhood: Bluffview

Sold: June 15, 2021

Another stunner on Cherokee Trail, this striking home hit the market for the first time this year (listed by Allie Beth Allman) before getting snapped up in June. It may be smaller than its Preston Hollow counterparts, but every inch has been meticulously planned by Ellerman Homes & SHM Architects.

Price Range: $5,081,001 – $5,864,000

Neighborhood: Uptown

Sold: June 24, 2021

Listed by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s, this prime property atop the towering Azure building features uninterrupted views, wraparound terraces, and a private rooftop with its own pool, indoor cabana bar, and glass-walled lounge area.

Price Range: $4,418,001 – $5,081,000

Neighborhood: Uptown

Sold: June 11, 2021

One of the larger floor plans within The Ritz-Carlton Residences, the ornate condo was completely redone in 2018 with lavish details. Venetian plaster walls are complimented by custom millwork, sleek Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, and a custom closet that looks like it could be a setting in Gossip Girl (both the OG and the reboot).

Price Range: $4,418,001 – $5,081,000

Neighborhood: Preston Hollow

Sold: June 16, 2021m

With six bedrooms, elegant gardens, multiple handsome studies, and four oversized garages, this European-inspired estate offers an inviting space for all.

Price Range: $4,418,001 – $5,081,000

Neighborhood: Preston Hollow

Sold: June 25, 2021

Ah, our first French-inspired estate on the list was designed by Clay Nelson and built by Alan Nixon in 2006. Come for the expansive living areas, saltwater pool, and 1,200-bottle wine cellar, but stay for the barrel-rolled ceiling — a truly striking architectural detail.

Price Range: $4,418,001 – $5,081,000

Neighborhood: Preston Hollow

Sold: August 9, 2021

From the dual chef’s kitchen to the at-home gym, everything is state-of-the-art in this new modern build off Walnut Hill Lane.

Price Range: $4,418,001 – $5,081,000

Neighborhood: Uptown

Sold: June 2, 2021

This Ritz Carlton home was also renovated in 2018, but the sun-soaked space has an entirely different aesthetic than its above counterpart. With neutral silk wall coverings, gleaming Calcutta marble, and an all-white kitchen, the nearly 4,000-square-foot home is a soothing retreat in the sky.

Price Range: $3,830,001 – $4,418,000

Neighborhood: Preston Hollow

Sold: August 10, 2021

From the elegant light fixtures to the ornate, coffered ceilings, a French influence is evident throughout the 8,000-square-foot home.

Price Range: $3,830,001 – $4,418,000

Neighborhood: Oak Lawn

Sold: July 30, 2021

Located just off Oak Lawn Avenue, this Hacienda-style stunner is deceptively spacious. The 7,000-square-foot space features resort-worthy outdoor areas, warm Spanish-inspired interiors, and a separate, 1,730-square-foot space designed by Fooshee & Cheek (best known as the architecture firm behind Highland Park Village).

Price Range: $3,317,001 – $3,830,000

Neighborhood: Oak Lawn

Sold: July 15, 2021

One of the coveted homes in the gated Place Des Vosges along Turtle Creek Boulevard, the jewel box property designed by architect Larry Boerder (and built by Sebastian Homes) features chandeliers made with Italian Morano crystal, luxury bathroom fixtures by Sherle Wagner, and gold leaf accents throughout the striking space.