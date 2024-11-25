Dallas’ Most Expensive Homes For Sale — From a $40 Million Preston Hollow Stunner to a $19.9 Million Architectural Gem in Highland Park

Upstairs at 4307 Armstrong Parkway, you’ll find more delights like heated marble flooring in the master bathrooms, a golf simulator, and covered loggia overlooking the backyard. (Courtesy)

This Highland Park mansion was custom-built in 2017 by Rusty Goff, with an architectural design by Robbie Fusch. (Courtesy)

Golf lovers will enjoy the two-hole regulation golf course (with sand traps and water features) in the backyard. (Courtesy)

There are two fireplaces, a sauna, and a steam shower in the master bath at 10777 Strait Lane. (Courtesy)

Dallas is known for having some of the most elaborate mansions and estates in Texas. From Parisian opera-inspired home theaters to speakeasy bars, these are not your ordinary houses. In this round of the most expensive homes for sale in Dallas, prices start as high as $40 million for a Preston Hollow stunner and go as low as a brand-new construction in Highland Park for $16.5 million.

These are the 5 Most Expensive Homes in Dallas.

10777 Strait Lane

The Neighborhood: Preston Hollow

The Price: $40,000,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 1996 (year built), 17,679 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

At a whopping $40 million, this is the most expensive Dallas home on this list. 10777 Straight Lane is a Palladian Neoclassical estate that sits on 3.3 acres just off of Royal Lane in Preston Hollow. Designed by Robbie Fusch, it features French limestone, imported marble, Venetian plaster walls, and 14-foot ceilings. A few highlights of the two-story space include a Parisian opera-inspired movie theater, a vaulted wine cellar, a master suite with not one, but two fireplaces, a sauna, and steam shower, formal gardens designed by Harold Leidner, and a pool. But that’s not it. Outside, there’s also a guest suite, tennis court, fitness room, putting green, and sculpture gardens.

Holiday Gift Guide Swipe





































Next

Listed with Joshua Songer of Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

10540 Lennox Lane

The Neighborhood: Preston Hollow

The Price: $27,000,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 1999 (year built), 17,102 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Located in Preston Hollow, this three-level estate sits on 4.66 acres and comes complete with an elevator. Golf lovers will enjoy a golf simulator and a two-hole regulation golf course (with sand traps and water features) in the backyard, as well as a pool, spa, fire pit, ponds, and a water well. Inside the home, there’s a wine cellar, three game rooms, a solarium, and more.

Listed with Allie Beth Allman of Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4307 Armstrong Parkway

The Neighborhood: Highland Park

The Price: $19,995,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 2017 (year built), 10,240 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

This Highland Park mansion was custom-built in 2017 by Rusty Goff, with an architectural design by Robbie Fusch. It’s a mix of classic and modern with a gorgeous floating staircase, a gourmet kitchen with top appliances (including a Sonic ice maker), and a morning room with a wet/coffee bar. Upstairs, you’ll find more extravagant delights like heated marble flooring in the master bathrooms, a golf simulator, and covered loggia overlooking the backyard. Outdoors, there’s a pool, putting green, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen.

Listed with Michelle Wood of Compass

3917 Gillon Avenue

The Neighborhood: Highland Park

The Price: $16,495,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 2024 (year built), 10,187 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

A brand new construction in Highland Park, this French transitional is a stunner from Colby Craig Homes. Along with a Hampton-style resort pool and spa, and a beautiful glass wine cellar, perks of this home include a floating staircase, marble fireplaces, an Italian-style kitchen and separate catering kitchen for entertaining, spacious closets, and an elevator.

Listed with Danielle Brasher of Ebby Halliday

5414 Elden Drive

The Neighborhood: Preston Hollow

The Price: $12,900,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 2021 (year built), 13,008 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms

A newer listing, this French transitional estate was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis and built by Colby Craig Homes. It sits on 1.02 acres in Preston Hollow, with privacy provided by manicured hedges and a secured iron gate. Our favorite part of this home is the speakeasy with a bar and 2,000-bottle wine vault. There’s also a home theater, chef’s kitchen, and resort-style pool and spa.

Listed with Eric Narosov of Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.