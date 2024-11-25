fbpx
Real Estate / Mansions

Dallas’ Most Expensive Homes For Sale — From a $40 Million Preston Hollow Stunner to a $19.9 Million Architectural Gem in Highland Park

Mansions and Estates That Wow

BY // 11.25.24
10777 Strait Lane is for sale in Preston Hollow for $40 million. (Courtesy)
A highlight of 10777 Straight Lane is the Parisian opera-inspired home theater. (Courtesy)
There are two fireplaces, a sauna, and a steam shower in the master bath at 10777 Strait Lane. (Courtesy)
This Preston Hollow estate also features a beautiful kitchen. (Courtesy)
The backyard at 10777 Strait Lane includes a pool, formal gardens, a tennis court, and more. (Courtesy)
10540 Lennox Lane is a three-level estate with an elevator in Preston Hollow. (Courtesy)
A highlight of 10540 Lennox Lane is the wine cellar. (Courtesy)
10540 Lennox Lane is an entertainer's paradise with a golf simulator and three game rooms. (Courtesy)
Outside, 10540 Lennox Lane features a pool, spa, fire pit, ponds, and a water well. (Courtesy)
Golf lovers will enjoy the two-hole regulation golf course (with sand traps and water features) in the backyard. (Courtesy)
In Highland Park, 4307 Armstrong Parkway is for sale for $19,995,000. (Courtesy)
This Highland Park mansion was custom-built in 2017 by Rusty Goff, with an architectural design by Robbie Fusch. (Courtesy)
Upstairs at 4307 Armstrong Parkway, you’ll find more delights like heated marble flooring in the master bathrooms, a golf simulator, and covered loggia overlooking the backyard. (Courtesy)
The custom closets are stunning at 4307 Armstrong Parkway. (Courtesy)
4307 Armstrong Parkway's backyard features a pool, putting green, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen. (Courtesy)
A brand new construction in Highland Park, 3917 Gillon Avenue is gorgeous inside and out. (Courtesy)
A glass wine cellar is a focal point at 3917 Gillon Avenue. (Courtesy)
The Italian-style kitchen at 3917 Gillon Avenue also features a separate catering kitchen for entertaining. (Courtesy)
At 3917 Gillon Avenue, the primary suite features a private lounge, wet bar, two-way fireplace, bath, and steam shower. (Courtesy)
You'll also find a Hampton-style resort pool and spa at this Highland Park stunner. (Courtesy)
5414 Elden Drive is a French transitional estate in Preston Hollow. (Courtesy)
The chef's kitchen at 5414 Elden Drive is perfect for home cooks and entertainers. (Courtesy)
Designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis and built by Colby Craig Homes, 5414 Elden Drive won't stay on the market long. (Courtesy)
The bathrooms at 5414 Elden Drive are dreamy. (Courtesy)
An entertainer's oasis, 5414 Elden Drive boasts a resort-style pool and spa. (Courtesy)
Dallas is known for having some of the most elaborate mansions and estates in Texas. From Parisian opera-inspired home theaters to speakeasy bars, these are not your ordinary houses. In this round of the most expensive homes for sale in Dallas, prices start as high as $40 million for a Preston Hollow stunner and go as low as a brand-new construction in Highland Park for $16.5 million.

These are the 5 Most Expensive Homes in Dallas.

10777 Strait Ln Dallas most expensive houses
A highlight of 10777 Straight Lane is the Parisian opera-inspired home theater. (Courtesy)

10777 Strait Lane

The Neighborhood: Preston Hollow

The Price: $40,000,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 1996 (year built),  17,679 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

At a whopping $40 million, this is the most expensive Dallas home on this list. 10777 Straight Lane is a Palladian Neoclassical estate that sits on 3.3 acres just off of Royal Lane in Preston Hollow. Designed by Robbie Fusch, it features French limestone, imported marble, Venetian plaster walls, and 14-foot ceilings. A few highlights of the two-story space include a Parisian opera-inspired movie theater, a vaulted wine cellar, a master suite with not one, but two fireplaces, a sauna, and steam shower, formal gardens designed by Harold Leidner, and a pool. But that’s not it. Outside, there’s also a guest suite, tennis court, fitness room, putting green, and sculpture gardens.

Listed with Joshua Songer of Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

10540 Lennox Lane most expensive homes Dallas
10540 Lennox Lane is a three-level estate with an elevator in Preston Hollow. (Courtesy)

10540 Lennox Lane

The Neighborhood: Preston Hollow

The Price: $27,000,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 1999 (year built), 17,102  square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Located in Preston Hollow, this three-level estate sits on 4.66 acres and comes complete with an elevator. Golf lovers will enjoy a golf simulator and a two-hole regulation golf course (with sand traps and water features) in the backyard, as well as a pool, spa, fire pit, ponds, and a water well. Inside the home, there’s a wine cellar, three game rooms, a solarium, and more.

Listed with Allie Beth Allman of Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4307 Armstrong Parkway
In Highland Park, 4307 Armstrong Parkway is for sale for $19,995,000. (Courtesy)

4307 Armstrong Parkway

The Neighborhood: Highland Park

The Price: $19,995,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 2017 (year built),  10,240 square feet,  4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

This Highland Park mansion was custom-built in 2017 by Rusty Goff, with an architectural design by Robbie Fusch. It’s a mix of classic and modern with a gorgeous floating staircase, a gourmet kitchen with top appliances (including a Sonic ice maker), and a morning room with a wet/coffee bar. Upstairs, you’ll find more extravagant delights like heated marble flooring in the master bathrooms, a golf simulator, and covered loggia overlooking the backyard. Outdoors, there’s a pool, putting green, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen.

Listed with Michelle Wood of Compass

3917 Gillon Avenue
A glass wine cellar is a focal point at 3917 Gillon Avenue. (Courtesy)

3917 Gillon Avenue

The Neighborhood: Highland Park

The Price: $16,495,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 2024 (year built),  10,187 square feet, 6  bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

A brand new construction in Highland Park, this French transitional is a stunner from Colby Craig Homes. Along with a Hampton-style resort pool and spa, and a beautiful glass wine cellar, perks of this home include a floating staircase, marble fireplaces, an Italian-style kitchen and separate catering kitchen for entertaining, spacious closets, and an elevator.

Listed with Danielle Brasher of Ebby Halliday 

5414 Elden Drive
An entertainer’s oasis, 5414 Elden Drive boasts a resort-style pool and spa. (Courtesy)

5414 Elden Drive

The Neighborhood: Preston Hollow

The Price: $12,900,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 2021 (year built),  13,008 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms

A newer listing, this French transitional estate was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis and built by Colby Craig Homes. It sits on 1.02 acres in Preston Hollow, with privacy provided by manicured hedges and a secured iron gate. Our favorite part of this home is the speakeasy with a bar and 2,000-bottle wine vault. There’s also a home theater, chef’s kitchen, and resort-style pool and spa.

Listed with Eric Narosov of Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

Montage at JW Marriott

Locally Sourced, Luxury Rooted.

Dine with us

