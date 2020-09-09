Museum Tower is one Dallas’ most coveted addresses for good reason. This is the balcony view from 1918 Olive Street No. 302.
Real Estate / High-Rises

Dallas’ Own Treetop Retreat — This Stunning Museum Tower Home Puts the City’s Best Perks in Play

True Designer Touches Make This Anything But Your Ordinary Condo

BY // 09.09.20
Museum Tower is one Dallas' most coveted addresses for good reason. This is the balcony view from 1918 Olive Street No. 302.
Interiors inspired by I. M. Pei's Meyerson Symphony Center
Astounding architecture in all directions.
Serene interior with pops of teal.
Hidden bar space.
Living and fireplace.
Kitchen and dining.
Kitchen with Miele appliance package.
Striking fireplace surround.
Living space hits all the right notes.
Symmetry and volume of this third floor unit.
Resident amenities abound.
Museum Tower's great lawn.
Resident Lounge space.
Pool and lounge seating near the fire pit.
Museum Tower in the center of the Arts District.
Main bedroom with grass cloth walls.
The Philippe Hurel dresser.
With walk-in closet and dressing table with a view of downtown.
Spa bath off the main bedroom.
View of Museum Tower's private great lawn.
Second bedroom with view to terrace.
The shimmering 42-story oval high-rise known as Museum Tower is one of Dallas’ most coveted addresses. With views of the downtown skyline, Museum Tower overlooks vibrant Klyde Warren Park and puts the best of the city right outside your front door.

More than just high-rise living, Museum Tower features elegant, sophisticated homes filled with light. Add in a full array of amenities for the ultimate worry-free, lock-and-go lifestyle.

The tower itself was conceptualized by architect Scott Johnson and is known for its distinctive curving glass sails and sweeping views of downtown Dallas. With the Dallas Museum of Art, Meyerson Symphony Center and the Winspear Opera House all nearby, Museum Tower’s location is incomparable.

Its treetop perches are coveted for good reason — and now one of these special condominium retreats has just been listed by Susan Baldwin of  Allie Beth Allman & Associates. Of course, 1918 Olive Street No. 302 is not just another unit.

This $2,050,000 home sits on the third floor, and has been completely remodeled and designed by Allen Kirsch. This showcase home features dramatic, contemporary design, along with state-of-the-art appliances and finishes.

Serene interior with pops of teal.

This stunning condominium has been reimagined with updated baths and a lavish fireplace and surround ― all with the goal of creating the perfect peaceful retreat in the heart of the city.

Kirsch’s plan centered around fitting the home seamlessly into the Dallas Arts District, with a calm and restful palette. “The inspiration for this home was to be serene and Zen-like, in keeping with the architecture and buildings around this home” Kirsch says.

It’s easy to get inspired in such surroundings. Elements of Museum Tower’s nearby neighbors helped chart this top designer’s course.

The Meyerson Symphony Center, which was one of the late architect, I. M. Pei’s lasting marks on Dallas along with Dallas City Hall, brought home the rhythm of the space. Of all the structures Pei installed across the globe, The Meyerson was his only concert hall.

Interiors inspired by I. M. Pei’s Meyerson Symphony Center

Good Neighbors

Kirsch also chose rich mahogany with solid brass details around the fireplace. Those details are a nod to another stately neighbor.

“The mahogany was inspired by the red of the Winspear Opera House,” he notes. “The fireplace’s surround is akin to a Shoji screen around the fireplace, to provide more width to the living room.”

Flooring includes stylish gray tones in the entry space, and honey-hued white oak throughout. Windows stretch floor to ceiling, allowing residents to soak up the city views. Pops of teal flow from accent walls to the modern lounge seating.

Sumptuous textures were incorporated as well, from hemp-cloth wall coverings, and lush leathers, to the high gloss of cabinetry and walls of mirror reflecting the light.

The luxurious kitchen is open to the living and dining rooms with unobstructed views — and its convenient island includes a waterfall counter top. Architectural faucets and fixtures are by Dornbracht, with a full suite of Miele appliances and European style high-gloss cabinetry with soft closures.

Kitchen with Miele appliance package.

Of course, buying this distinctive condo at Museum Tower also gives one access to the building’s unparalleled amenities. There is an owner’s lounge and a sunny terrace lounge with expansive views of the great lawn. A conference room/club room is also available to host meetings and events.

A resort-style pool has an adjoining fire pit with lounge seating. There is also a linear, outdoor fireplace to enjoy — and even a bocce ball court. The onsite fitness center and movement studio add to the luxury and convenience of Museum Tower’s many extras.

Personal service is also part of the Museum Tower life.  There is a a concierge on duty 24 hours a day, seven days week. Valet parking is standard. The condo has access to guest suites as well, making it easy to accommodate overnight visitors. Have more furry friends? Museum Tower boasts a dog park fitted with grooming areas.

Pool and lounge seating near the fire pit.

The furnishings inside the home are from notable European designers — including  a Philippe Hurel dresser in the main bedroom ― adding a touch of Parisienne flair. Other European furnishings and lamps were utilized by Kirsch in his dramatic reimagining, another touch that makes this condominium truly one of a kind.

One textural gold painting in particular becomes a focal point of the home. It was custom designed by Kirsh himself. If those pieces appeal to your personal style, this home can be sold fully furnished.

Everyone needs a retreat of their own.  But there are few quite like this.

Contact Allie Beth Allman agent Susan Baldwin for more details and to schedule a private tour of 1918 Olive Street, No. 302. For an immediate closer look inside, click thru the photo gallery below this story:

