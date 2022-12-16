An Inside Look at The National Residences Sky High Sweet Life — a Dallas Building Like No Other

Amenities are the name of the game at The National.

There is no shortage of restaurants just an elevator ride away, such as Monarch.

From the floors to the countertops, no detail is overlooked at The National.

It's all about experiencing luxury high in the sky at The National.

Finding the perfect place to rest your head at night is no small task in a city as ever growing and popular as Dallas. Some choices are obviously better than others — and some are downright next level. The National Residences certainly bring that special something extra. Actually, a lot of somethings.

First, The National Residences occupies the same building as the hip Thompson Hotel Dallas, and few buildings in Dallas exude more exclusivity or elegance. From top-of-the-line amenities to unparalleled views, The National brings almost everything your heart could desire. With that ear-catching address at 1401 Elm Street to boot.

The National Residences sit on floors 22 through 48 of Thompson Hotel Dallas, ensuring you have a stunning bird’s-eye-view of the city. Each unit is meticulously designed, featuring expansive hardwood flooring, built-in bars, wine fridges, wet bars and more. That’s not to mention The National’s penthouses, which get a dedicated concierge, complimentary daily tea/coffee service with the newspaper and a membership to Thompson Dallas’ spa.

Of course, a home is only as charming as its decor. Not to fret — residents of The National have access seasonally to a floral subscription with The Botanical Mix (this flower service is complimentary for penthouse residents) to ensure your space is never without fresh flowers.

While the units themselves are stunning, it may be the amenities at The National that have you yearning to move in.

Residents of The National receive special access privileges to the amenities of Thompson Dallas, including the full pool (with food service), on-site housekeeping, dry cleaning and preferred reservations to the hotel’s in-demand on-site restaurants (think Monarch, Kessaku and Catbird). Speaking of food, The National residents are also able to order from a curated, seasonal menu for in-room dining directly from Thompson Dallas executive chef Jeramie Robison. Whether it’s just a single meal for themselves or enough food for a large dinner party.

Dinner parties are common at the extremely social, bustling property. Just an elevator ride away, residents can hop from four different restaurants to the spa and the pool. There is a full calendar of resident events— events are held weekly and sometimes even more than once a week. These events have been known to include wine tastings, trunk shows, game nights, cooking classes and more.

If you’d rather socialize with canines, The National has a pet concierge that includes picking up your pet directly from inside your residence, escorting them to The National’s private pet daycare and grooming salon, and then returning your furry friend directly inside your unit.

Of course, wellness can be a top priority for The National and its residents. This is Dallas after all. Residents have access to the expansive gym that includes both indoor and outdoor fitness areas with a yoga lawn, Pelotons, Woodways, interactive boxing, pilates reformers, on-hand personal trainers and more. Penthouse residents also receive all-access privileges to the Thompson Dallas spa.

This is life at The National, a truly sweet life in the heart of downtown.

For a closer look at The National, click thru the photo gallery above this story to learn even more. To book a unit tour, go to The National’s full website.