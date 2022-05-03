Monarch Kessaku First Anniversary Party6
To celebrate their one-year anniversary, Monarch and Kessaku transformed the 50th floor of the National skyscraper into the ultra-chic STUDIO 50

A Disco Party Like No Other Makes Monarch and Kessaku’s One Year Anniversary Unforgettable — One Night in Dallas’ Studio 50

A Wild, Rocking Bash Worthy of the Hottest Restaurants in Dallas

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that there are no hotter restaurants in Dallas right now than sister spots Monarch and Kessaku. Located on the 49th and 50th floors of the Dallas skyscraper dubbed The National and part of the new luxe Thompson Hotel, reservations are hard to come by and celebrity sightings are bountiful.

If you’ve been lucky enough to snag a table at Monarch since it took the Dallas restaurant scene by storm, you know that the truly unique retreat offers 360-degree, bird’s-eye views of the city (you can even reserve Monarch’s coveted window seats ahead of time). The restaurant is the brainchild of two-time Michelin-starred Chicago chef Danny Grant and was designed by Caroline Todd of Todd Interiors, Chicago-based Simeone Deary Design Group and Heidi Lightner Architects. Its Chandelier Bar is a staple on the Instagram feeds of Dallas’ most influential every weekend and on-site chef Eric Dreyer continues to tantalize diners with his Italian food.

Of course, Monarch’s partner restaurant — a speakeasy-style Japanese lounge called Kessaku that can only be accessed through Monarch — should not be overlooked. Kessaku is also created by Chef Grant and features a robust whiskey list, world class sushi and sake. What else do you need for a good time?

A great party never hurts.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of both Monarch and Kessaku, the 50th floor of The National tower was transformed into the ultra-chic STUDIO 50. Because a subtle, run-of-the-mill anniversary bash would never do for these two showstopper Dallas restaurants. 

Embracing a full-blown disco theme, guests dressed in their best disco and 1970s attire. Everyone was greeted with welcome cocktails in disco cups, one of a kind drinks dubbed Discotainers. There were also disco head dancers, disco ninjas and go-go dancers. A disco ball chandelier glimmered above an LED dance floor with DJ Flip and DJ Shekabooker spinning tracks until the wee hours of the morning.

For anyone who wanted a souvenir there was even a MotusRed photobooth.

Of course, Monarch and Kessaku couldn’t host the ultimate celebratory bash without a nod to what they do best. Lucky partygoers dined on caviar, oysters, a full raw bar, sushi stations, a hot station and more. The crowning touch? A dim sum cart that made the rounds on the breathtaking Observation Deck.

There are parties every weekend in Dallas. But there have been few parties ever quite like this one anywhere. This is how you celebrate two restaurants that raised the bar sky high in Dallas.

There’s no telling what more is in store, or on the menu, for these two in 2022. After all, almost any night can be a party at Monarch and Kessaku.

For even more on Monarch and Kessaku, or to make one of those coveted reservations, click here.

