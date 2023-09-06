Tantalizing New Construction Homes in The Woodlands — New Build Mansions That Impress

15 S Glenwild Circle is a new build for sale in the Carlton Woods Creekside development. It's on the market for $3.2m.

2008 Carriage Run is on the market for just under $1m. It's a unique prospect for buyers in The Woodlands.

The open living spaces at 11 Bunnelle Way have been designed with careful attention to detail and offer a timeless feel.

11 Bunnelle Way is one of the last remaining lots at Carlton Woods. It is for sale for $2.4 million as one of the new construction homes in The Woodlands.

The contemporary pool and covered patio are some of the unique features at 11 Bunnelle Way.

The wooded lot at 2008 Carriage Run allows for a secluded backyard, which can be admired from the upper balcony.

Living in a brand-new home is an appealing prospect for many, particularly those who love clean lines and a modern aesthetic. Still others are tired of the constant renovations and maintenance work often required from an older property. Purchasing a new construction home brings the comfort and knowledge that you will be the house’s first ever owner, and it allows a blank canvas to create your own interior style. Luckily, the still growing Woodlands is blessed with plenty of new construction homes.

So what’s on the market right now? These new construction houses in The Woodlands offer fresh design and thoughtful architecture.

Neighborhood: Carriage Hills

Listing Price: $925,000

The Important Numbers: 2023 (year built), 3,636 square feet, five bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms

This stylish property brings a rare opportunity to purchase a new build construction zoned to The Woodlands schools. The Carriage Hills enclave is perfect for a family, with several useful amenities and a community pool. The house is situated on sprawling yet secluded half acre lot, with a three car garage and plenty of opportunities to create your own private backyard oasis.

Inside, the open plan concept is bright, spacious and benefits from lots of natural light. Throughout, the finish is contemporary with granite countertops and sleek, subtle accents.

Listing agent: Ivan Arjona, RE/Max The Woodlands & Spring

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods

Listing Price: $2,450,000

The Important Numbers: 5,570 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms

This home is currently under construction by the Novi Home Builders Corp, led by founder Aldo Novi whose company is known for its custom luxury homes. It’s one of the few new lots remaining behind the private gates of the exclusive Carlton Woods community, which sits on the luxury golf course dubbed The Jack Nicklaus Signature Course.

The chic interior features a floating staircase, huge kitchen island and the layout includes two bedrooms downstairs and three upstairs. The house, with clean lines and architectural details throughout, boasts an incredible outdoor entertaining area surrounded by colorful landscaping. Imagine yourself enjoying the modern pool and covered patio in the evenings.

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods Creekside

Listing Price: $3,295,000

The Important Numbers: 5,979 square feet, five to six bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms

Let’s head a little south, and discover Carlton Woods Creekside. A spectacular new development, it is built around another illustrious Carlton Woods golf course, designed by Tom Fazio. The new construction at 15 S Glenwild Circle is currently being built by Capstone Luxury Homes.

It welcomes visitors with an elegant front entrance complete with a circle drive and motor court, perfect for showcasing an impressive car collection. As you step inside, you’ll notice stunning white porcelain floors, exposed wooden beams and several exotic stone feature walls each adding character to the property.

This is also a perfect Woodlands location, close to the village of Indian Springs and the walking trails in the George Mitchell Springs Preserve.

Listing agent: Luis Tamborrel, Tamborrel Properties