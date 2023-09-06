Sugar & Sage is a Sweet, Salty, Sold-Out Sensation on Dallas’ West Lovers Lane

Afternoon sandwiches include prosciutto and gruyere with spicy mustard on the a baguette. (Photo by Beckley)

The bakery is a go-to among University Park families, who lounge on the turf-covered patio with strollers. (Photo by Beckley)

Sugar & Sage's coffee program is designed by and sourced through Dallas-based and national-award winning micro-roaster, Noble Coyote Coffee. (Photo by Beckley)

Chef Jill Bates, once the right hand of culinary legend Dean Fearing, has one goal these days: the creation of the perfect croissant. The six dozen she sells out of by 3 pm on any given Saturday should be proof she’s on the right track. Still, the pastry savant is up at 4 am, kneading, rolling, and laminating dough for the early-morning crowd at Sugar & Sage on Dallas’ West Lovers Lane.

“I want to master it. I’m going to win this,” she says.