NextGen Hosts a Swanky Soiree to Celebrate the Sale of Two Stunning Houston Townhomes

More than 100 Houstonians gathered to see the revolutionary property for themselves.

If you’ve been following the Houston real estate scene, you’re sure to have seen the hot properties 4023 Lanark Lane A&B, listed by NextGen RE/The Julia Wang Team, hit the market. With two equally jaw-dropping townhomes on both sides of the property, it’s no surprise that these dream homes were snatched up in a flash.

To celebrate these stunning listings, the brokerage hosted a divine cocktail party for more than 100 people. Let’s just say that the team put any Open House you’ve seen on Selling Sunset to shame, and attendees were dressed for the runway.

Ceviche with a side of sustainability.

Wang’s team ensured guests dined on the crème de la crème of cuisine catered by Frida Valentina Catering, including mini cakes, empanadas and ceviche — with abundant champagne and wine to wash it down. Attendees lined up for the RAV Technologies photobooth and swooned over the picturesque rooftop deck that brings amazing views of the Texas Medical Center and downtown Houston. The perfect spot for an evening happy hour with friends.

“We were so thrilled to welcome so many dear friends and colleagues at the 4023 Lanark townhomes to celebrate both the distinctive property and toast to so many of Houston’s real estate trailblazers,” Wang says. “It’s an unprecedented time in the Houston real estate scene, and we’re honored to have so much worth celebrating.”

And, as if spectacular views and budding cuisine weren’t enough to cap off a perfect evening, Houston Luxury Rental Cars provided some dream cars from around the world for guests to pose with.

As Wang notes, the 4023 Lanark Lane townhomes were designed to be special properties, worthy of such a celebration. These 3,750-square-foot Braeswood Place neighborhood townhomes built by Nautilus Custom Homes boasts high ceilings, custom LEDs, an elevator, an indoor/outdoor aesthetic, a six-car garage, and most notably, an unparalleled focus on sustainability. The townhomes of 4023 Lanark are certified as using 99 percent less energy than homes built to code.

NextGen hosted a divine cocktail party at the property for more than 100 guests.

Nautilus Custom Homes is owned by Houston’s own Dr. Hugh Ker Thomson, who got into building as a hobby. He designed the townhomes at 4023 Lanark alongside his wife to create a hypo-allergenic and energy-efficient dwellings, in honor of their child with severe asthma.

“Our belief is that if you build to a higher standard and give the eventual homeowner a far better product, it will cost less to live in over the life of the ownership of the home,” Thomson says. “Plus you live in greater comfort, have higher air quality, and still maintain all the same amenities and features of a traditional ‘bricks and sticks’ home.

“It’s better and green without compromise.”

After all, isn’t that what we all want? A life without compromise? Luckily for the new 4023 Lanark owners, that is reality.