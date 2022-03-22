Opendoor Offers A New Way To Sell or Buy Your Home in Dallas-Fort Worth

Real estate and the housing market are on the tips of everyone’s tongues these days in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. For those looking to jump into the housing frenzy, Opendoor is here to make the whole process a breeze. From selling to buying (and everything in between), Opendoor is the expert in navigating various transitions and life stages.

But don’t just take our word for it — the proof is in the Texas pudding. North Texan Kenneth Powell and his family had been living in their first home in DFW for 13 years when they decided they were ready to move and build their forever home. As a mortgage loan officer, Powell understood how common it was for financing to fall through — even in a hot sellers’ market. He wanted to find the most efficient, stress-free, and seamless way to sell their home and move.

“Amidst the pandemic, we loved how Opendoor’s self-guided home assessment and check-out process were fully digital, quick, and safe,” Powell tells PaperCity. “It was also a huge relief that we didn’t need to worry about the hassle of putting our things in storage to get the house ready to show. Using Opendoor was a huge win for us! We’re grateful for the smooth and easy process, and recommend Opendoor as a one-stop-shop to everyone we know.”

Opendoor is a one-stop-shop for buying and selling your home. (Courtesy)

A one-stop shop sounds like a dream to us, especially when it seems as though more and more people are paying cash, offering many multiples above the asking price, and jumping on homes when they’ve only been on the market a few hours. But those hurdles don’t faze Opendoor. They are the expert when it comes to not only finding your dream home in the array of DFW neighborhoods but also ensuring you have a competitive offer.

“There are options in Dallas for the type of home, neighborhood, and lifestyle that suit each homebuyer best,” says Opendoor General Manager Sharon Brown. “Whether you thrive in a bustling urban setting or prefer a quiet residential suburb with a more laid-back vibe, Dallas has something for everyone. We’re continuing to see an influx of out-of-state buyers relocating to Texas, which has made the market more competitive for local homebuyers.”

Opendoor’s Cash-Backed Offers and Home Loans Programs

According to Brown, residents can buy with an edge using the Opendoor-backed offer program. She says that sellers find cash offers more attractive because there is less of a chance of the transaction falling through during the financing stage, but not everyone can make an all-cash offer. With Opendoor, buyers can make an offer as good as cash.

“Opendoor is helping to level the playing field between those who need financing and those who are fortunate enough not to need it with a very simple process,” says Brown. “Buyers simply get pre-qualified either with Opendoor Home Loans or another mortgage company, which only takes a few minutes. No extra hoops, hurdles, or costs. Then, we’ll review the cash offer to ensure it has the strongest terms and submit it to the seller on their behalf.”

Opendoor recently shared the most popular ZIP codes in Dallas. The company is seeing increased interest in areas surrounding the metroplex, including McKinney, Frisco, and Little Elm where you can get a lot of home for your money. Brown says these areas are new with lots of new construction, modern family parks, new subdivisions, and a diverse housing stock (think condos, multi-family, single-family homes, etc.), which is great for young families or homebuyers looking to upgrade.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at some of the hottest homes on the market right now. Run, don’t walk, to these homes, because if you know anything about the DFW market, you know they’ll be gone in the matter of a Texas two-step. Check out Opendoor’s app to browse current listings and get started today.

The Hottest Homes on the Dallas-Fort Worth Market Right Now

A spacious, updated Keller beauty.

Neighborhood: Keller, Texas

1607 Pleasant Run, The Meadows at Bear Creek, Keller, TX 76248

Price: $732,000

This spacious, updated brick home in Keller offers plenty of natural light and spacious common areas, all while feeding to all grade-A schools.

This Grand Prairie home is ready for its next family.

Neighborhood: Grand Prairie, Texas

2912 Pino, Bella Vista at Mira Lagos, Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Price: $727,000

With a three-car garage, granite finish-outs, dramatic spiraling staircase, and backyard that includes a patio, this Grand Prairie home is move-in ready for any family looking to spread out and settle in.

Red brick is having a moment and this Frisco home is ready for it.

Neighborhood: Frisco, TX

12829 Swan Lake Dr, Grayhawk, Frisco, TX 75034

Price: $786,000

Red brick is having a major moment right now, and this red brick stunner in Frisco is ready for buyers to jump feet first straight into its backyard oasis and pool just in time for summer.

A red brick stunner in Frisco.

Neighborhood: McKinney, TX

4304 Glenshire Ct, Clifton Park, McKinney, TX 75072

Price: $885,000

This Collin County charmer features a three-car garage, stainless steel appliances, and a cinema room that’s ready for many family movie nights.

A two-story home in Frisco.

Neighborhood: Frisco, TX

2265 Bannister Dr, Westfalls Village, Frisco, TX 75036

Price: $790,000

This Frisco two-story home offers a patio, and a two-car garage.

A Collin County charmer.

Neighborhood: Midlothian, TX

5810 Deerfield Ln, The Splendor, Midlothian, TX 76065

Price: $614,000

For those looking for an extra spacious backyard and plenty of room for a pickup game of football, this is the house for you. This single-story Midlothian home features a backyard as far as the eye can see, a statement fireplace and hardwood floors abound.

A brick home in Wylie.

Neighborhood: Wylie, TX

201 Champion Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Price: $690,000

Built in 2017, this Wylie two-story home offers a patio, granite countertops, and a two-car garage.