Park Cities Dream Homes — Going Inside the Dallas Area’s Most Desirable Neighborhoods With One of the City’s Leading Real Estate Brokerages

It’s hard to think of the Park Cities as being separate from Dallas, since they are surrounded by all the action and just minutes from downtown. The arts district is a stone’s throw away, and the Park Cities directly border other popular Dallas neighborhoods filled with dining, shopping and entertainment.

Being in the Park Cities means being in the very heart of the best of Dallas while having the advantages of a smaller neighborhood, too.

The area known as the Park Cities is made up of two entities. Both the Town of Highland Park and the City of University Park have their own city governments and encompass Southern Methodist University, Dallas Country Club and Highland Park Village. Devonshire has Lovers Lane, Inwood Village and Preston Center to boast about, while Bluffview is near the residential bliss of Preston Hollow and Inwood. And, Greenway Parks, which was planned in the 1920s with homes clustered around private parkways, has its own unusual charm ― bounded by Mockingbird Lane, Inwood Road and University Boulevard, just west of the Dallas Tollway.

The two neighborhoods of Highland Park and University Park have another claim to fame. They share one highly coveted, combined school system. Highland Park ISD is ranked by the Texas Education Agency as the No. 2 school district in the entire state for its outstanding academic performance. And since the Highland Park ISD was founded in 1914, its schools have a long history of high achievement in both academics and athletics ― with generations of locals passing through those hallowed halls.

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty knows the area well. If you are new to North Texas and looking for great places to live, they are ready to introduce you to the Park Cities. And if you are a longtime Dallasite on the hunt for your new dream home, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty has the local expertise to help make it happen, having been founded in the Park Cities in 1960.

The Park Cities boast one of the highest per capita incomes in the Metroplex and the entire state of Texas. With just under 50,000 residents, the Park Cities retain a lot of their historic and small town feel. This is one of the most coveted and livable districts in Dallas for good reason. It might well be calling you home.

Here are five of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty’s current Park Cities home listings for inspiration:

4502 Abbott Ave. #314, Highland Park

Highlights of this sophisticated two bedroom, two bath residence in The Mondara include its low-maintenance lock and leave lifestyle, a spacious top floor with vaulted ceilings and the unparalleled bonus and convenience of being just steps away from the Katy Trail — and the stores and restaurants of Knox Street.

This sleek condominium has a spacious chef’s kitchen featuring quartz countertops, custom tile backsplash, Wolf appliances and an oversized island, overlooking the living room. A private terrace looks out onto the meticulously landscaped Mondara courtyard, providing an in-home outdoor retreat.

List Price: $1,850,000

Agent: Rachel Finkbohner

See the full listing here.

3702 Granada Avenue, University Park

This stunning family home is within walking distance to coveted Armstrong Elementary, McCullough Intermediate and Highland Park Middle School in the Highland Park Independent School District. It is also close to the exciting shops in Snider Plaza and one mile from Highland Park Village and arguably the best restaurant and shopping scene in the city.

Beautifully updated and upgraded, the remodeled kitchen is a dramatic showstopper in this dream home. This spacious five bedroom, three bath house also boasts plenty of outdoor entertaining space with a covered patio and a turf backyard. That is no small bonus in these stay-at-home times.

List Price: $1,299,000

Agent: Pogir

See the full listing here.

3917 Centenary Avenue, University Park

Located on one of the most sought-after blocks in University Park, this grand six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath home is a designer showplace built by Tatum Brown Custom Homes and designed by M-Gray Architecture. The custom interior by Shelby Wagner includes Calacatta marble and Jonathan Browning fixtures, which elevate the entire home.

Nestled on an expansive lot, with first class amenities — including an elevator, a full sports court and a crystal blue pool — this is a true retreat. Entertaining is a breeze at 3917 Centenary Avenue with low-maintenance artificial turf in the backyard, a covered outdoor patio and a private terrace with a view.

List Price: $5,350,000

Agent: Justin Farmer

See the full listing here.

3637 Shenandoah Street, Highland Park

This modern contemporary home was custom built by Steve Morey Homes — and it quickly becomes clear attention was paid to every detail. This sweeping space brings an open floor plan and soaring high ceilings. Added features include a glass-rail staircase, smooth finished walls, remote control window shades and even a wine room to store your treasured bottles.

The chef’s kitchen is decked out with designer Miele appliances. An added bonus is the incredible guest house which includes one bedroom, one full bath and its own small outside green space. The main house’s oasis-like pool is great for entertaining.

Listing Price: $3,490,000

Agent: Luis Oseguera

See the full listing here.

3910 Shenandoah Street, Highland Park

Imagine calling an architectural masterwork your own. World renowned architect Frank Welch designed this one-of-a-kind showcase home with every detail in mind. This award-winning home has a landscape recognized by the Smithsonian Institution and has won a number of prestigious design awards.

This three-story floor plan is equally suited for the most lavish party or the humblest family gatherings. And if location is everything, try waking up to sweeping views of The Dallas Country Club golf course in the generous primary suite.

Listing Price: $5,999,000

Agent: Caroline Summers

See the full listing here.

These are just a few of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty showcase Park Cities listings. For much more, the Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty full site, briggsfreeman.com, has all the details. You can take virtual home tours and connect with an agent.