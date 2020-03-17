$45 Million Palace Penthouse Atop New York’s Famed Plaza Hotel Creates International Real Estate Buzz

ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468771_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468751_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468733_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Elvira_Navarro_DouglasElliman_Photography_33780585_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468726_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468790_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468814_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468840_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469166_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468864_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468894_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468915_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468978_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468947_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469009_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469034_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469063_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469086_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469113_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469140_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469222_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469194_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469270_high_res
The Plaza Residences floorplan
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Maura_Jarach_DouglasElliman_Photography_30879534_high_res
01
25

The great room at this Plaza Residence features lavish appointments, including gilded wall paneled, crystal chandeliers, and dramatic inlaid floors. (Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman ) (Photo by Douglas Elliman )

02
25

A second seating area in the Plaza penthouse. (Photo by Douglas Elliman)

03
25

Particularly appealing in the condo is the iconic turret which overlooks Central Park South. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman) (Photo by Douglas Elliman )

04
25

The Plaza Residences atop the Plaza Hotel at 1 Central Park South enjoy a prime Manhattan location. (Photo by Douglas Elliman )

05
25

The entry to the $45 million condo quickly establishes the French flavored grandeur . (Photo by Courtesy Douglas Eilliman )

06
25

The lavish entry hall leads to the dining room (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

07
25

The dining room is large enough for a seated party of 12. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

08
25

The lavishly appointed dining room overlooks Central Park South. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

09
25

A modern galley style kitchen is located just off of the dining room. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

10
25

The handsome wood-paneled study and personal library (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

11
25

The master suite at The Plaza Residences (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

12
25

The master bath is paneled floor to ceiling in imported onyx. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

13
25

Another view of the master bath which is paneled floor to ceiling in imported onyx. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

14
25

Design detailing in the master bath (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

15
25

One of four bedrooms in the 5,320 square foot dwelling. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

16
25

The bathroom rival anything at the Ritz Hotel in Paris. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

17
25

Guest baths are elegantly outfitted in vast expanses of marble. (Photo by Courtesy Douglas Eilliman )

18
25

Guest baths are elegantly outfitted in vast expanses of marble. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

19
25

Bathroom with a view (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

20
25

The guest bath is as elaborate as anything imaginable. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

21
25

Gilded architectural details (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

22
25

An entry hall (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

23
25

The Plaza Residences come with full concierge service and 24-hour doormen. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

24
25

The floor plan for the $45 million condo at The Plaza Residences in New York. (Courtesy Douglas Elliman )

25
25

The iconic Plaza Hotel a place to call home. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman)

ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468771_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468751_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468733_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Elvira_Navarro_DouglasElliman_Photography_33780585_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468726_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468790_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468814_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468840_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469166_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468864_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468894_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468915_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468978_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468947_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469009_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469034_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469063_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469086_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469113_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469140_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469222_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469194_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469270_high_res
The Plaza Residences floorplan
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Maura_Jarach_DouglasElliman_Photography_30879534_high_res
Real Estate / High-Rises

$45 Million Palace Penthouse Atop New York’s Famed Plaza Hotel Creates International Real Estate Buzz

Something From a Gilded Age

BY // 03.17.20
The great room at this Plaza Residence features lavish appointments, including gilded wall paneled, crystal chandeliers, and dramatic inlaid floors. (Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman ) (Photo by Douglas Elliman )
A second seating area in the Plaza penthouse. (Photo by Douglas Elliman)
Particularly appealing in the condo is the iconic turret which overlooks Central Park South. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman) (Photo by Douglas Elliman )
The Plaza Residences atop the Plaza Hotel at 1 Central Park South enjoy a prime Manhattan location. (Photo by Douglas Elliman )
The entry to the $45 million condo quickly establishes the French flavored grandeur . (Photo by Courtesy Douglas Eilliman )
The lavish entry hall leads to the dining room (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
The dining room is large enough for a seated party of 12. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
The lavishly appointed dining room overlooks Central Park South. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
A modern galley style kitchen is located just off of the dining room. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
The handsome wood-paneled study and personal library (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
The master suite at The Plaza Residences (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
The master bath is paneled floor to ceiling in imported onyx. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
Another view of the master bath which is paneled floor to ceiling in imported onyx. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
Design detailing in the master bath (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
One of four bedrooms in the 5,320 square foot dwelling. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
The bathroom rival anything at the Ritz Hotel in Paris. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
Guest baths are elegantly outfitted in vast expanses of marble. (Photo by Courtesy Douglas Eilliman )
Guest baths are elegantly outfitted in vast expanses of marble. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
Bathroom with a view (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
The guest bath is as elaborate as anything imaginable. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
Gilded architectural details (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
An entry hall (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
The Plaza Residences come with full concierge service and 24-hour doormen. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )
The floor plan for the $45 million condo at The Plaza Residences in New York. (Courtesy Douglas Elliman )
The iconic Plaza Hotel a place to call home. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman)
1
25

The great room at this Plaza Residence features lavish appointments, including gilded wall paneled, crystal chandeliers, and dramatic inlaid floors. (Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman ) (Photo by Douglas Elliman )

2
25

A second seating area in the Plaza penthouse. (Photo by Douglas Elliman)

3
25

Particularly appealing in the condo is the iconic turret which overlooks Central Park South. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman) (Photo by Douglas Elliman )

4
25

The Plaza Residences atop the Plaza Hotel at 1 Central Park South enjoy a prime Manhattan location. (Photo by Douglas Elliman )

5
25

The entry to the $45 million condo quickly establishes the French flavored grandeur . (Photo by Courtesy Douglas Eilliman )

6
25

The lavish entry hall leads to the dining room (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

7
25

The dining room is large enough for a seated party of 12. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

8
25

The lavishly appointed dining room overlooks Central Park South. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

9
25

A modern galley style kitchen is located just off of the dining room. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

10
25

The handsome wood-paneled study and personal library (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

11
25

The master suite at The Plaza Residences (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

12
25

The master bath is paneled floor to ceiling in imported onyx. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

13
25

Another view of the master bath which is paneled floor to ceiling in imported onyx. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

14
25

Design detailing in the master bath (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

15
25

One of four bedrooms in the 5,320 square foot dwelling. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

16
25

The bathroom rival anything at the Ritz Hotel in Paris. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

17
25

Guest baths are elegantly outfitted in vast expanses of marble. (Photo by Courtesy Douglas Eilliman )

18
25

Guest baths are elegantly outfitted in vast expanses of marble. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

19
25

Bathroom with a view (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

20
25

The guest bath is as elaborate as anything imaginable. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

21
25

Gilded architectural details (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

22
25

An entry hall (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

23
25

The Plaza Residences come with full concierge service and 24-hour doormen. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

24
25

The floor plan for the $45 million condo at The Plaza Residences in New York. (Courtesy Douglas Elliman )

25
25

The iconic Plaza Hotel a place to call home. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman)

While cabin fever is surely to reach a peak in the coming days with the closure of seemingly everything, we offer a flight of fantasy, a trip to New York to explore one of the nation’s most expensive and assuredly most grand properties on today’s residential real estate market. One Central Park South in the Plaza Residences atop the legendary Plaza Hotel is up for grabs for a mere $45 million.

Douglas Elliman has the listing of the penthouse dwelling that is 5,320 square feet of pure opulence with enough gilt and refined glitz to impress Marie Antoinette. Two residences in the 1907 building were combined to create this spacious Manhattan aerie. Think a grand suite in the Ritz Hotel in Paris.

The palatial residence, which boasts an abundance of gold leaf décor, gleaming crystal chandeliers, period moldings and custom finishes, designer wall coverings throughout, offers the height of formality at every turn. Rich oriental carpets, Versailles style paneling, a plethora of antiques and the richest fabrics imaginable define a decorative style that belies definition though baroque and rococo come to mind.

In addition to four bedrooms and four and a half baths, the condominium includes an ornately paneled study with gilding moldings and beautifully inlaid flooring, a dining room that easily seats 12, a galley kitchen and in the great room aka living room, an iconic Plaza turret provides a grand view of Central Park.

ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468814_high_res
The dining room is large enough for a seated party of 12. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

Of special note is the elaborate master suite, described thusly by Elliman, “richly appointed in designer wall coverings and custom touches throughout. This consists of a luxurious spa bath with jetted tub, dual sink vanity, and massive walk-in rain shower, all wrapped in striking, floor-to-ceiling imported onyx.” The photos reveal a bath like no other. In fact, each of the en suite bathrooms are wrapped in lavish marble panels.

Considering making a bid on this to-die-for property, the monthly maintenance fee is $7,069 and the monthly real estate tax at $8,680. Chump change considering the remarkable asking price.

Check out the photo gallery below for a closer look inside this sky-high palace:

ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468771_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468751_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468733_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Elvira_Navarro_DouglasElliman_Photography_33780585_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468726_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468790_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468814_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468840_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469166_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468864_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468894_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468915_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468978_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88468947_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469009_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469034_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469063_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469086_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469113_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469140_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469222_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469194_high_res
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Tal_Alexander_DouglasElliman_Photography_88469270_high_res
The Plaza Residences floorplan
ThePlazaResidences1CentralParkSouth10071009-CentralParkSouthNewYork_Maura_Jarach_DouglasElliman_Photography_30879534_high_res
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
8939 Diceman Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8939 Diceman Drive
Dallas, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
8939 Diceman Drive
1505 Bella Vista Drive
Casa Linda Estates
FOR SALE

1505 Bella Vista Drive
Dallas, TX

$810,240 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
1505 Bella Vista Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
Harbord Oaks Estates
FOR SALE

17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
Presented by Ulterre
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X