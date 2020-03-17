$45 Million Palace Penthouse Atop New York’s Famed Plaza Hotel Creates International Real Estate Buzz

The floor plan for the $45 million condo at The Plaza Residences in New York. (Courtesy Douglas Elliman )

Another view of the master bath which is paneled floor to ceiling in imported onyx. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

Particularly appealing in the condo is the iconic turret which overlooks Central Park South. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman) (Photo by Douglas Elliman )

While cabin fever is surely to reach a peak in the coming days with the closure of seemingly everything, we offer a flight of fantasy, a trip to New York to explore one of the nation’s most expensive and assuredly most grand properties on today’s residential real estate market. One Central Park South in the Plaza Residences atop the legendary Plaza Hotel is up for grabs for a mere $45 million.

Douglas Elliman has the listing of the penthouse dwelling that is 5,320 square feet of pure opulence with enough gilt and refined glitz to impress Marie Antoinette. Two residences in the 1907 building were combined to create this spacious Manhattan aerie. Think a grand suite in the Ritz Hotel in Paris.

The palatial residence, which boasts an abundance of gold leaf décor, gleaming crystal chandeliers, period moldings and custom finishes, designer wall coverings throughout, offers the height of formality at every turn. Rich oriental carpets, Versailles style paneling, a plethora of antiques and the richest fabrics imaginable define a decorative style that belies definition though baroque and rococo come to mind.

In addition to four bedrooms and four and a half baths, the condominium includes an ornately paneled study with gilding moldings and beautifully inlaid flooring, a dining room that easily seats 12, a galley kitchen and in the great room aka living room, an iconic Plaza turret provides a grand view of Central Park.

The dining room is large enough for a seated party of 12. (Photo courtesy Douglas Elliman )

Of special note is the elaborate master suite, described thusly by Elliman, “richly appointed in designer wall coverings and custom touches throughout. This consists of a luxurious spa bath with jetted tub, dual sink vanity, and massive walk-in rain shower, all wrapped in striking, floor-to-ceiling imported onyx.” The photos reveal a bath like no other. In fact, each of the en suite bathrooms are wrapped in lavish marble panels.

Considering making a bid on this to-die-for property, the monthly maintenance fee is $7,069 and the monthly real estate tax at $8,680. Chump change considering the remarkable asking price.

