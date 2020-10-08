Preston Hollow’s Own Dreamy Retreat — 9918 Avalon Creek Court is No Ordinary Home

There is a gorgeous Preston Hollow home that rests on quiet cul de sac lot, surrounded by more than one half acre of privacy. Designed by Richard Drummond Davis, this estate has every desirable amenity, along with mature landscaping by Harold Leidner, brimming with cypress, azaleas and ornamental red bud trees.

Located at 9918 Avalon Creek Court, this true dream home is being sold by Susan Baldwin of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. With easy access to the Tollway, this idyllic neighborhood seems a world away from the dynamic city life of Dallas ― separated by nature, and located on an old horse farm with rolling terrain.

This is the ultimate in staycation palace and work-from-home retreat, with gardens, a relaxing pool and spa and ample patios for entertaining. Plus, the best of Dallas is within easy reach.

The park-like back elevation.

The front grand gate of this California Mediterranean style home leads to a motor court, featuring inlaid brick, and the estate’s impressive four-car, insulated garage. This is a car collector’s dream space. The exterior is warm with a mix of stucco and stone beneath its red-tiled roof.

The entry hall of 9918 Avalon Creek is bright, floored in a romantic creamy marble, which flows down an elegant dome vaulted hallway, wrapping around the great room. The black metal, double front door and the hallway’s wrought iron stair railings and banisters are dramatic, as are the oversized doors and high ceilings ― adding volume throughout the home.

The great room opens completely to the back terrace with its wood-framed, window wall system. An elegant stone fireplace surround is flanked by European armoire style built-ins. The functional room is fitted with hand scraped hardwoods under foot and heavy timber beams overhead.

The great room opens to terrace.

This Preston Hollow home’s expansive backyard is an oasis with a lagoon-style pool and spa, lined with blue stone pavers, as well as a rock-lined water feature beyond. The covered outdoor room, with its dramatic rock wall fireplace, provides a true natural escape. It’s the perfect retreat in which to take in the lush, tree-lined natural setting.

The central kitchen is open to the great room as well. The mission style cabinetry is two toned, and the space has an updated feel to it, with its farm sink, and an oversized, patinated, custom copper vent. Side by side Wolf ovens offer a massive gas range cooking surface, and the oversized center prep and service island makes catering large events an effortless undertaking.

Warm kitchen with aged patina.

The home’s master suite is a sanctuary with its own sitting area, veranda and double-sided fireplace, that backs onto the master bath, which was recently renovated with modern finishes and details. There is a dressing closet laid out like a swank boutique, with custom cabinetry, a marble topped island and its own crystal chandelier. This is the Rolls-Royce of closets, a showstopper like no other.

The home is also filled with other must-have amenities including a first floor media room, a butler’s pantry, a climate controlled wine storage room ― with its own ladder to store collectables, and an elevator. The 9,929-square foot estate boasts five fireplaces, an upstairs lounge, two offices, two dining areas (a breakfast and a formal), and all the latest technology.

To-die-for custom dressing closet.

This gated and masterfully updated mansion is move-in-ready. Listed at $4,495,000, it’s the perfect retreat for the owner who values privacy, sumptuous Montecito style and peace of mind. Preston Hollow homes are always coveted, but there is no other retreat in Dallas’ best neighborhood quite like this.

Click thru the photo gallery below for a closer look at 9918 Avalon Creek Court. For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Susan Baldwin.