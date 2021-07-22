Renting For a Better Texas Lifestyle — These Distinctive Apartments Offer True Retreats From a Crazy Housing Market

Midway's St. Andrie development is just one of the Texas apartment lands that's worth considering.

If you’ve been paying attention to real estate news , or talking with friends and colleagues about it, you know that the market is crazy — especially in highly-desired states like Texas. One recent home sale closed for $400,000 above the asking price. And with supply low and demand high, real estate analysts are predicting that the situation will be just as insane for at least another year.

This is putting the spotlight on renting in a dramatic way. More and more professionals are turning to managed, upscale apartment developments, either as a permanent living solution or a place to reside in style until the housing market returns to normal. If that’s you, Midway is a name you need to know.

Yes, the same real estate development and investment company behind pioneering mixed-use developments such as CITYCENTRE, Kings Harbor and the forthcoming East River.

“Demand is there, and Midway adds a premium to the multifamily market,” says Micah Hart, senior vice president of Midway’s property operations. “We are seeing pent-up demand in the space as more people are vaccinated and comfortable being out and about and around other people not in their family pod.”

In short, leasing is hot, and if you are in the market it’s wise to look to the people who know the value of a distinctive live, work and play center.

Midway calls itself a “full-service, real estate investment, development, leasing and management firm focused on reinventing, reimagining and redefining places with bold innovative ideas.” This is a company that puts apartments in the areas where you really want to live.

Here’s a look at four Midway properties, each of which should appeal to those seeking the best in apartment living. Whether it’s location, amenities, design, finishes, resident programs, or excellent cost/value ratio, Midway is focused on it.

Here’s your guide:

St. Andrie

Let’s begin with an apartment home that will put you in the heart of Houston, St. Andrie. It’s in the exciting 77007 ZIP code, placing you smack dab in the middle of Buffalo Heights. Top-rated restaurants, cultural spots and outstanding leisure options are at your doorstep.

H-E-B Buffalo Heights anchors this pristine mixed-use development, so you’re never far from the food delights the grocery chain is known for. Plus, you’ll always have access to steaks, burgers, sausages and other items ideal for St. Andrie’s outdoor grilling areas.

This pool is just one of the amenities at St. Andrie ready for your enjoyment.

The studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom homes at St. Andrie possess all of the touches a discerning renter should demand, including open-concept gourmet kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators and gas ranges, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplashes, spa-like bathrooms with ample storage space, backlit mirrors, walk-in closets with intelligently designed shelving and much more.

Along with the beautiful pool and the grilling areas, St. Andrie community amenities include a bike storage room and repair and maintenance workshop, an Amazon Hub Apartment Locker (never worry about missing a package again), an outdoor covered television lounge with seating areas and a fire pit, a dog spa, a furnished guest suite available for rent. . . you get the idea. This is a complex that has it all.

Life is returning to normal, but life in St. Andrie is anything but that, not with exciting spaces such as this at your calling.

Memorial Heights at Washington

There is another Midway property that will make your friends envious. We’re talking about Memorial Heights at Washington, and if location is your thing, look no further. It’s another 77007 ZIP code development, which puts you close to Spotts Parks, Buffalo Bayou Park, the Katy Freeway, and scores of restaurants, bars and shopping destinations.

Memorial Heights’ one, two, and three bedroom residences boast roomy updated interiors, balconies with views and all the other touches one expects from apartments that accentuate the amenities of the property.

A home with a view: Living at Memorial Heights is a never-ending feast.

Families will find lots to do at Memorial Heights, including sunning, swimming and dining in the community’s huge outdoor spaces. There are fire pits, two pools — plus a youth pool — interior community courtyards, barbecue pits and an abundance of beautiful trees planted along more than a mile of sidewalks. Midway has left nothing undone here, and your pets are welcome, too.

The floor plans here are stunning, and have been designed with both privacy and family time in mind. Balconies with storage closets bring the outdoors — and fresh air — in, and spacious walk-in closets will make your wardrobe, and you, sing. There’s plenty of space in the in-apartment laundry rooms, and you’ll enjoy coming home to kitchens that make preparing meals a joyful experience.

Did we mention that the value here is outstanding? If you’re looking to move to a community that offers a lot for a reasonable price, then Memorial Heights at Washington could be the spot for you.

Alexan CITYCENTRE

Now we move to another ZIP code in Houston, one that is chock full of exciting destinations sure to please anyone with high standards. It’s 77024, and that’s West Houston, an area that’s home to Hedwig Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village and Midway’s luxurious Alexan CITYCENTRE

Of course, this is in the heart of CITYCENTRE, the sprawling mixed-use development that’s a serious draw for its unique restaurants, shops and green spaces. Now, imagine getting to live there.

First impressions are important, and the ones at Alexa CityCentre will wow.

The amenities at this property are almost too numerous to mention, but we’ll begin with the infinity pool, the private cabanas and the luxury pet spa. Then, there is the Sky Lounge with its stunning views of Houston, plus a private dining room and catering kitchen — the spot for your next dinner party — and the cinema room, available for private movie screenings.

This pool is serious, and residents at Alexa CityCentre love it. So will you.

Now that you have a snapshot of Alexan CityCentre’s community amenities, it’s time to get into the residences themselves. And there’s lots to love here. Elegance and luxury are in the mix, along with everything you expect from Midway and its partners. Whether you choose a studio, a one-bedroom home, or a two-bedroom domain, Alexan CityCentre aims to pamper, inspire and enrich.

How about Nest thermostats, townhome style floor plans and wine refrigerators? Check, check and check. Then there are the granite, quartz and granite and quartz countertops, capacious walk-in closets with custom-made shelving, and gas ranges ready for your inner chef. The cabinetry is custom-made as well, and it’s gorgeous.

Your residence at Alexan CityCentre is much more than a home.

If you’re eager to live the luxe life in Houston, Alexan City Centre should be on your radar.

100 Park

Midway is not only in Houston of course, and if you are looking for your own haven in College Station, the company has you covered. 100 Park is right across the street from Texas A&M University, and it’s the residential centerpiece of Century Square, the mixed-use development that changed people’s idea of what can be done in College Station.

Midway’s 100 Park property is part of the exciting Century Square.

Let’s start with the community. Century Square is unlike anything else in the Brazos Valley. Think of it as a 60-acre meeting place, a special land where one can shop, dine, learn, stay, play, grow and live in grand style. It boasts two distinctive hotels, The George and Cavalry Court, 60,000 square feet of bespoke office space and plenty of restaurants, including Hopdoddy Burger Bar and Piada Italian Street Food.

Plus, there is an Orange Theory Fitness, Kendra Scott, Lucchese and King Ranch Saddle Shop. Living at 100 Park is a whole lifestyle dream of its own.

Living at 100 Park is an experience both exciting and relaxing, all at the same time.

100 Park is a community for those 21-and-over who want to explore all that an exciting young professional lifestyle has to offer. Your home base (studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms) of bespoke amenities feature Energy Star appliances, wood flooring, granite countertops, high ceilings, pet-friendly environs and everything else a young adult needs. There’s no other place like it in College Station.

The apartments at 100 Park are further distinguished by large windows — the better to let in the beautiful views — warm finishes and kitchens that will have you cooking nightly (though with all of the restaurants at your doorstep you might want to rethink that). 100 Park is all about the best of Brazos Valley.

For those ready to experience a different kind of living, one that involves luxury apartment homes located in the most coveted mixed-use developments, amenities that would make even the most jaded envious, and topnotch management and maintenance, Midway apartment lands are often a step apart.

Sometimes the better life comes with renting. As long as you do it somewhere special.

For much more on Midway and all its developments, check out its new, reimagined District website.