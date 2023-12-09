Claudia and Roberto Contreras
Real Estate / High-Rises

Grand Opening of Houston’s New Showcase Residences at The Allen High-Rise Brings Out DC Partners Power Players and Plenty of Lobby Wows

Living In Sky-High Luxury With Thompson Hotel Perks

BY // 12.08.23
Even a rainy night could not dissuade invited people from joining DC Partners for the grand opening of Residences at The Allen. Such was the throng that arrived, one couldn’t fully appreciate the sleek Fendi Casa lobby by BeDesign.But once on the upper floor for a tour of the first model unit in this new showcase Houston high-rise, visitors found ample space for coming and going.

This was the first time that eager guests and potential purchasers were able to get a closeup look at the posh development that overlooks Buffalo Bayou Park and the downtown skyline as well as west to River Oaks and the distant Galleria. The advantageous location  guarantees exceptional views from each of the 99 luxury homes that reside atop Houston’s first ever Thompson Hotel. (The hotel expected to open on Valentine’s Day.)

“We always knew this location was great,” DC CEO Roberto Contreras told guests. “The significant investment made in Buffalo Bayou Park has been the catalyst to development in the area and has become a tremendous asset to the city. The Allen marks DC Partners’ largest project to date.

“We are looking forward to launching Phase II and continuing to bring new experiences to Houston.”

endi Casa Sandia modular sofa in the lobby of Residences at The Allen, design by BeDesign. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara Photography)
Fendi Casa Sandia modular sofa in the lobby of Residences at The Allen, design by BeDesign. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara Photography)

More than 200 people were welcomed to Residences at The Allen by Contreras and his partners via Fendi Casa’s residential lobby, the first outside of Miami. The posh interiors, curated by BeDesign‘s Adrián Dueñas alongside DC Partners director of interiors Chelsea Arellano set the standard for the entire luxury project.

“Our vision was to create a flawless, mid-century modern aesthetic for this signature space,” Dueñas says. “Inspired by the chic vibe of Thompson hotels, we sought a look that is simultaneously contemporary, sober and representative of modern luxury living.”

A speedy elevator ride up delivered guests to a three bedroom, two and a half bath residence, the floor plan dubbed The Dunlavy. Just shy of 2,800 square luxe feet, the unit’s finishes include porcelain countertops and baths by Moderno Porcelain Works, cabinets by PEDINI and state-of-the-art Thermador appliances. Art in the residence was curated by ELLIO Fine Art and Art of the World Gallery. The sky-high dwelling is priced at $2,550,000.

After exploring the model, lucky attendees made their way to the spacious 16th floor residents lounge where cocktails, music and spectacular views awaited. Amenities include an indoor lap pool, boardroom and card room.

Micheline Newal, Marcelo Saenz, Adriana Robles.jpg
Micheline Newal, Marcelo Saenz, Adriana Robles at the grand opening of Residences at The Allen. (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Interestingly, 80 percent of the homes at Residences at The Allen. are said to have been sold with only four penthouses and select two- and three-bedroom floor plans remaining.

PC Seen: Claudia Contreras, China and Roberto Contreras IV, Samuel Katz and Paola Contreras Katz, Marcelo Saenz (BeDesign partner), Lucinda Loya, Mark Sullivan, Duyen and Marc Nguyen, Emilio Guzman, DeeAnn and Marcus Thigpen, Patrick Ashiofu, Julie Kleine, Neera Patidar, Billy Frank, Matthew Origbe, Kristen Collins, Bethany Buchanan, and Sonari Jack.

