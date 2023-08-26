Sky-High Luxury Reaches New Levels With These Houston Penthouses — The Residences at The Allen Tops Itself

Renderings of Penthouse 3502 in Residences at The Allen as imagined by DC Partners founder and CEO Roberto Contreras and Chelsea Arrellano, DC Partners director of interiors.

Renderings of Penthouse 3501 in Residences at The Allen as imagined by DC Partners founder and CEO Roberto Contreras and Chelsea Arrellano, DC Partners director of interiors.

We can dream, can’t we? And how we are dreaming of putting our head to rest each night in one of the swank penthouses in The Residences at The Allen, the dreamy new Houston high-rise. We had better win the lottery sooner rather than later though as only four of the original 22 penthouses remain available and they start from $3 million and range as high as starting at $9 million. The renderings have us swooning.

The Residences are part of The Allen mixed-use development which will be anchored by Houston’s first Thompson Hotel, which is expected to open before year’s end. As the building reaches conclusion, closings on the condos and penthouses are set to begin in September.

The dreamiest of the penthouses, imagined for those with a taste for the uber contemporary, are the two two-story dwellings that each occupy half of the 35th floor where grand views are offered at every turn due to the generous 24-foot-high ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows. Each with its own private entrance.

Although these Houston penthouses are individually priced, those with a need for mammoth space can purchase the two together.

The two additional penthouses on floors 29 and 30 have list prices starting at $3 million.

“These residences epitomize the pinnacle of the development,” DC Partners chief operating officer Acho Azuike says in a statement. “The Penthouse Collection, each a masterpiece in design and style, take inspiration from the grandeur of condo living, infusing every residence with the world’s most coveted luxury features.

“Buyers now seek properties and amenities that rival those found in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami. The Residences at The Allen are setting a new standard for elevated living in Texas.”

As noted, the renderings offer a sophisticated conception of what these two might look after build out. The vision behind the designs were Roberto Contreras, founder and CEO of DC Partners, and Chelsea Arrellano, the director of interiors for DC Partners. Contreras is noting for being hands on in all of the designs of his projects.

Penthouse 3501 measures in at 8,308 square feet with three bedrooms, three full and two half baths, a grand open floor plan and as imagined in the architectural renderings a lavish home theater complete with a wet bar, private saunas for ultimate relaxation and flex space.

Penthouse 3502 comes in at 6,362 square feet. It also enjoys the high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and the special amenity of a balcony with a private pool. In addition to the three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bath, and an extra study, plans include a private home theater and game room.

“We now have only four of our 22 penthouse units left,” Residences at The Allen director of sales Samuel Katz says in a statement. “The market’s supply of penthouses of this exceptional quality is extremely scarce, and none can match the array of amenities provided by the Residences at The Allen.

“This building genuinely presents homeowners with a unique lifestyle that Houston has never experienced before.”

Homes in Residences at The Allen number 99 in total including The Penthouse Collection. Condo owners will have full access to the services and amenities of the new Thompson hotel including room service, the spa, a luxury pool deck with cabanas and even a heliport.