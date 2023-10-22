Looking at the first rendering for the motor court at the new Ritz-Carlton residences in The Woodlands. (Courtesy of Howard Hughes)
Jean-Georges Vongerichten chef Woodlands
01
02

Looking at the first rendering for the motor court at the new Ritz-Carlton residences in The Woodlands. (Courtesy of Howard Hughes)

02
02

Legendary chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will be bringing a new restaurant to The Woodlands' new Ritz-Carlton Residences according to sources.

Looking at the first rendering for the motor court at the new Ritz-Carlton residences in The Woodlands. (Courtesy of Howard Hughes)
Jean-Georges Vongerichten chef Woodlands
Real Estate / Houses

The Woodlands Lands a Ritz-Carlton Texas First and It’s Expected to Bring a New Jean Georges Restaurant Too

It's a Major Luxury Coup For This Texas Hub of Its Own

BY // 10.22.23
Looking at the first rendering for the motor court at the new Ritz-Carlton residences in The Woodlands. (Courtesy of Howard Hughes)
Legendary chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will be bringing a new restaurant to The Woodlands' new Ritz-Carlton Residences according to sources.
1
2

Looking at the first rendering for the motor court at the new Ritz-Carlton residences in The Woodlands. (Courtesy of Howard Hughes)

2
2

Legendary chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will be bringing a new restaurant to The Woodlands' new Ritz-Carlton Residences according to sources.

The Woodlands is getting the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residences in Texas. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands will hit the market thru select brokers next month, signaling a major luxury coop for this Texas business and art hub of its own.

This development of  approximately 111 Ritz-Carlton residences will be part of a new gated community on the shores of Lake Woodlands. These won’t be just ordinary condos either. They are what you’d expect from the Ritz.  The development is getting a Michelin one star restaurant from legendary Chef Jean-Georges, a community cutting garden where residents will be able to pick herbs and spices, a private boat dock and pickleball courts.

And those initial perks are just the tip of the iceberg, according to Zach Richmond, one of the brokers familiar with the property, who shared new details of the development with PaperCity The Woodlands.

“We are pleased to officially announce The Ritz-Carlton as our brand partner for the private residences in The Woodlands, reflecting our enduring commitment to exceptional design and developing unique living experiences unparalleled in Houston’s real estate market,” Howard Hughes‘s president of the Houston Region Jim Carman says in a statement.

The Ritz-Carlton brand was handpicked by Howard Hughes, chosen for its proven commitment and loyal following in the worlds of hospitality and branded private residences. In many ways, Howard Hughes and Ritz-Carlton seem to make for a natural fit. 

“Howard Hughes shares our steadfast commitment to top-tier quality, incomparable design, and unparalleled service,” Sarah Khalifa, vice president of Mixed-Use Development at Marriott International, says in a statement. “We look forward to working with them to bring this groundbreaking residential development in The Woodlands to life.”

Bering's Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
Legendary chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will be bringing a new restaurant to The Woodlands' new Ritz-Carlton Residences according to sources.
Legendary chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will be bringing a new restaurant to The Woodlands’ new Ritz-Carlton Residences according to sources.

Located on the final available large-scale residential site on Lake Woodlands, these Ritz-Carlton homes in The Woodlands will be designed by New York architect firm Robert A.M. Stern. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands will spread across more than eight private acres in the heart of the township.

Unlike a crammed in high-rise condo, there will be plenty of room to spread out at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. 

The standalone aspect of this new development makes it unique even for the Ritz. Other Ritz-Carlton properties in Texas have a hotel connected with the residential properties.

Groundbreaking is expected to happen sometime in 2024. But meetings for those interested in buying in as part of the Founder’s List for these new residences could start happening as soon as next month, according to local brokers. Founder’s List residents will be among the first to embrace this new level of luxury in The Woodlands.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
Thompson Heights Drive
Lake Texoma
FOR SALE

Thompson Heights Drive
Denison, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Dale
This property is listed by: Kim Dale (214) 354-5755 Email Realtor
Thompson Heights Drive
6920 Vassar Avenue
Volk Estates
FOR SALE

6920 Vassar Avenue
Dallas, TX

$19,500,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
6920 Vassar Avenue
3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
4206 Woodfin Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Woodfin Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,999,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
4206 Woodfin Drive
1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas Arts District
FOR SALE

1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas, TX

$4,350,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
1747 Leonard Street #1401
9646 Douglas Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9646 Douglas Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9646 Douglas Avenue
4300 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4300 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,350,000 Learn More about this property
Kyle Crews
This property is listed by: Kyle Crews (214) 538-1310 Email Realtor
4300 Fairfax Avenue
3637 Maplewood Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3637 Maplewood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3637 Maplewood Avenue
2200 Victory Avenue #2602
Downtown
FOR SALE

2200 Victory Avenue #2602
Dallas, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2200 Victory Avenue #2602
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
3914 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3914 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$12,500,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3914 Normandy Avenue
2828 Hood Street #1403
Uptown
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #1403
Dallas, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Young Garrett
This property is listed by: Erin Young Garrett (214) 632-0226 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #1403
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X