The Woodlands Lands a Ritz-Carlton Texas First and It’s Expected to Bring a New Jean Georges Restaurant Too

Legendary chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will be bringing a new restaurant to The Woodlands' new Ritz-Carlton Residences according to sources.

Looking at the first rendering for the motor court at the new Ritz-Carlton residences in The Woodlands. (Courtesy of Howard Hughes)

The Woodlands is getting the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residences in Texas. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands will hit the market thru select brokers next month, signaling a major luxury coop for this Texas business and art hub of its own.

This development of approximately 111 Ritz-Carlton residences will be part of a new gated community on the shores of Lake Woodlands. These won’t be just ordinary condos either. They are what you’d expect from the Ritz. The development is getting a Michelin one star restaurant from legendary Chef Jean-Georges, a community cutting garden where residents will be able to pick herbs and spices, a private boat dock and pickleball courts.

And those initial perks are just the tip of the iceberg, according to Zach Richmond, one of the brokers familiar with the property, who shared new details of the development with PaperCity The Woodlands.

“We are pleased to officially announce The Ritz-Carlton as our brand partner for the private residences in The Woodlands, reflecting our enduring commitment to exceptional design and developing unique living experiences unparalleled in Houston’s real estate market,” Howard Hughes‘s president of the Houston Region Jim Carman says in a statement.

The Ritz-Carlton brand was handpicked by Howard Hughes, chosen for its proven commitment and loyal following in the worlds of hospitality and branded private residences. In many ways, Howard Hughes and Ritz-Carlton seem to make for a natural fit.

“Howard Hughes shares our steadfast commitment to top-tier quality, incomparable design, and unparalleled service,” Sarah Khalifa, vice president of Mixed-Use Development at Marriott International, says in a statement. “We look forward to working with them to bring this groundbreaking residential development in The Woodlands to life.”

Located on the final available large-scale residential site on Lake Woodlands, these Ritz-Carlton homes in The Woodlands will be designed by New York architect firm Robert A.M. Stern. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands will spread across more than eight private acres in the heart of the township.

Unlike a crammed in high-rise condo, there will be plenty of room to spread out at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands.

The standalone aspect of this new development makes it unique even for the Ritz. Other Ritz-Carlton properties in Texas have a hotel connected with the residential properties.

Groundbreaking is expected to happen sometime in 2024. But meetings for those interested in buying in as part of the Founder’s List for these new residences could start happening as soon as next month, according to local brokers. Founder’s List residents will be among the first to embrace this new level of luxury in The Woodlands.