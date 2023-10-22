Fort Worth Gets a New Dumplings Haven, Goldee’s Barbecue Spins Off Some Baby Back Ribs and an Iconic Spot Moves

Reata will make its first move, into The Tower next July. Here: huevos rancheros.

Teddy Wong's is well known for its dim sum and soup dumplings.

This fall is proving to be a good time to be hungry in Fort Worth, with new restaurant openings galore. This is the Fort Worth Restaurant News You Need to Know:

Teddy Wong’s Rises

The site of a former 7-Eleven and most recently a Le’s Wok, at the corner of Rosedale and Lipscomb, is now home to a bonafide dumpling and dim sum paradise.

Teddy Wong’s is now open at 812 Rosedale Avenue. Chef Stefon Rishel, who also owns the nearby Wishbone & Flynt in South Main, has partnered with Jeffery Yarbrough of Club Clearview and Blind Lemon, and Patrick Ru, the chef behind Bushi Bushi Dim Sum, to bring the new spot to life.

Teddy Wong’s is now open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm.

“This is Patrick’s food and menu,” Rishel told PaperCity Fort Worth earlier. “But wait until you taste his stupid-good soup dumplings. The wrapper is so delicate and thin, you’re almost scared to pick them up with chopsticks.”

Fort Worth foodies can now get a hearty fill of soup dumplings, dim sum dishes, Mongolian beef, orange chicken, chili oil fish, whole Peking duck and scallion pancakes on the new menu. The interior of the new Fort Worth restaurant is an ode to the Chinese-American cowboys who helped build the United States, including the historic railroads running through The Fort Worth Stockyards.

Chinese favorites are also on the Teddy Wong’s menu including General Tso’s chicken, Kung Pao shrimp and fried rice. The Bushi Bushi Market will have items ready for pick up and Teddy Wong’s will be delivering through Uber Eats.

Reata Makes Its First Move

Mainstay Fort Worth restaurant Reata is making its long-expected move. Reata will take over the ground floor of the northeast corner of The Tower building at 530 Throckmorton, (formerly home to Cantina Laredo) beginning in July. However, this will not be a permanent relocation.

“This interim location will serve as a stepping stone before a more permanent flagship home is constructed,” a statement notes.

Reata’s president Mike Micallef laid out the impasse in negotiating a new lease that would allow one of Fort Worth’s most iconic restaurants to stay in Sundance Square last March. Now, Reata has found its first new home. Or at least its first new home.

The Tower, which was devastated when an F3 tornado swept through Fort Worth in 2001, was purchased by SADA Tower LLC of Texas and SADA Capital Partners LLC — an Illinois-based real-estate holdings group — in June of 2022.

“Since then, SADA has secured many notable tenants, including relocating the 74,000-square-foot corporate headquarters for the iconic Fort Worth workwear company Dickies,” a statement details,

Now, two Fort Worth icons will call The Tower home starting next July.

Goldee’s Barbecue Spins Off Ribbee’s

Still riding high from being named Texas’ No. 1 Barbecue Joint by Texas Monthly and having James Beard take note of these local pitmasters, Goldee’s Barbecue (or at least three of its owners) is bringing a new rib joint to Fort Worth’s Seminary South area.

Ribbee’s will be just what the name implies — a rib-centric barbecue spot.

According to Sarah Blaskovich of the Morning News, Ribbe’s will serve a scant but exciting menu of nothing but baby back ribs, French fries and mac and cheese. Just the dietary staples. This new Fort Worth restaurant comes from three of the original Goldee’s founders ― Jonny White, Lane Milne and Jalen Heard.

Plans call for five flavor varieties of ribs (both dry and wet). It will all happen at the location of a former Sonic fast food restaurant at 923 E. Seminary Drive (near Fort Worth’s I-35 and I-20 juncture). The Ribbee’s menu will be packaged in Styrofoam clam shells so customers can eat inside, in their car Sonic-style, or take those beautiful baby back ribs to go.

Ribbee’s is expected to open by late November.

Come back to PaperCity Fort Worth to keep up with all the local restaurant news and more.