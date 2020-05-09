Historic River Oaks Mansion That Dates Back to 1937 Sells at a Price That Should Forbid a Teardown

View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
John Staub home, 3015 Inwood (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
01
19

The prominent yet graceful dwelling on heavily traveled Inwood was sold for $5.5 million. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

02
19

The black and white marble entry creates a powerful welcome to guests in the John Staub house. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

03
19

The formal living room features a grand marble fireplace, herringbone hardwood flooring, original triple hung windows, high ceilings and views of gardens. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

04
19

The luxurious walnut-paneled library at 3015 Inwood in River Oaks, designed by John Staub. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

05
19

The octagonal dining room was on eof John Staub's iconic design elements. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

06
19

Kitchen features original cabinetry with updated hardware, slate flooring, concrete countertops, complementary glass mosaic tile backsplash (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

07
19

The mid-century addition to the John Staub house provided an updated appeal. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

08
19

Pool house (700+ square feet) includes a wetbar, full bathroom with sauna and storage room. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

09
19

One of several bedrooms in the spacious home in River Oaks. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

10
19

http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

11
19

The fourth bedroom could fulfill other needs of the homeowners. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

12
19

The second-floor terrace overlooks the verdant garden. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

13
19

Master Bedroom features marble fireplace, hardwood flooring, elevator and leads to Master Closet with Dressing Room. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

14
19

The master bathroom in the four bedroom house. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

15
19

The sunroom is filled with light and offers expansive views of the garden. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

16
19

A broader view of the sunroom. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

17
19

The John Staub house was built in 1937 and expanded with a Staub addition in the 1950s. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

18
19

The swimming pool is one of the many luxuries of the circa 1937 home. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

19
19

The house at 3015 Inwood was built in 1937 for clients of eminent architect John Staub. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
John Staub home, 3015 Inwood (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
Real Estate / Mansions

Historic River Oaks Mansion That Dates Back to 1937 Sells at a Price That Should Forbid a Teardown

Preservationists Can Only Hope This $5.5 Million John Staub Stunner Avoids the Fate of its Neighbors

BY // 05.09.20
photography Vlady Ambia
The prominent yet graceful dwelling on heavily traveled Inwood was sold for $5.5 million. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
The black and white marble entry creates a powerful welcome to guests in the John Staub house. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
The formal living room features a grand marble fireplace, herringbone hardwood flooring, original triple hung windows, high ceilings and views of gardens. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
The luxurious walnut-paneled library at 3015 Inwood in River Oaks, designed by John Staub. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
The octagonal dining room was on eof John Staub's iconic design elements. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
Kitchen features original cabinetry with updated hardware, slate flooring, concrete countertops, complementary glass mosaic tile backsplash (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
The mid-century addition to the John Staub house provided an updated appeal. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
Pool house (700+ square feet) includes a wetbar, full bathroom with sauna and storage room. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
One of several bedrooms in the spacious home in River Oaks. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
The fourth bedroom could fulfill other needs of the homeowners. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
The second-floor terrace overlooks the verdant garden. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
Master Bedroom features marble fireplace, hardwood flooring, elevator and leads to Master Closet with Dressing Room. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
The master bathroom in the four bedroom house. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
The sunroom is filled with light and offers expansive views of the garden. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
A broader view of the sunroom. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
The John Staub house was built in 1937 and expanded with a Staub addition in the 1950s. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
The swimming pool is one of the many luxuries of the circa 1937 home. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
The house at 3015 Inwood was built in 1937 for clients of eminent architect John Staub. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
1
19

The prominent yet graceful dwelling on heavily traveled Inwood was sold for $5.5 million. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

2
19

The black and white marble entry creates a powerful welcome to guests in the John Staub house. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

3
19

The formal living room features a grand marble fireplace, herringbone hardwood flooring, original triple hung windows, high ceilings and views of gardens. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

4
19

The luxurious walnut-paneled library at 3015 Inwood in River Oaks, designed by John Staub. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

5
19

The octagonal dining room was on eof John Staub's iconic design elements. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

6
19

Kitchen features original cabinetry with updated hardware, slate flooring, concrete countertops, complementary glass mosaic tile backsplash (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

7
19

The mid-century addition to the John Staub house provided an updated appeal. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

8
19

Pool house (700+ square feet) includes a wetbar, full bathroom with sauna and storage room. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

9
19

One of several bedrooms in the spacious home in River Oaks. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

10
19

http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

11
19

The fourth bedroom could fulfill other needs of the homeowners. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

12
19

The second-floor terrace overlooks the verdant garden. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

13
19

Master Bedroom features marble fireplace, hardwood flooring, elevator and leads to Master Closet with Dressing Room. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

14
19

The master bathroom in the four bedroom house. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

15
19

The sunroom is filled with light and offers expansive views of the garden. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

16
19

A broader view of the sunroom. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

17
19

The John Staub house was built in 1937 and expanded with a Staub addition in the 1950s. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

18
19

The swimming pool is one of the many luxuries of the circa 1937 home. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

19
19

The house at 3015 Inwood was built in 1937 for clients of eminent architect John Staub. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

In this time of COVID-19, many businesses are sadly failing, but residential real estate, although slowing down, is still moving. Case in point is this John Staub beauty in River Oaks that just closed for a generous $5.5 million.

At that price, tearing it down to make way for a McMansion would be a fool’s errand. Interestingly, the house was previously on the market for $6.1 million. But when the price was dropped to $5.5 million, it sold within days.

The beautiful New Orleans-influenced dwelling was built in 1937 when Houston’s premier architect was designing his signature graceful mansions for leading citizenry, not the least of whom was Ima Hogg, whose Bayou Bend became a house museum of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. One can see similarities between the two homes.

The house at 3015 Inwood is one of Staub’s most graceful at 6,256 square feet with four/five bedrooms, four full and two half baths. A 1957 addition, also designed by Staub, contributed to the modern-day appeal.

The dwelling is replete with handsome architectural detailing including four marble fireplaces, a Jacobean walnut-paneled library, a bright sunroom, an octagonal dinning room, and full quarters over the garage.

The one-acre lot shrouded in oaks and laced with azaleas includes a large swimming pool and pool house that echoes the architecture of the main dwelling.

http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
The black-and-white marble entry creates a powerful welcome to guests in the John Staub house. (Photo by Vlady Ambia)

In short, the house represents a gracious style of living that was celebrated in the 1930s through the ’60s, after which Staub and his cohorts in Houston’s grand residential architecture — William Ward Watkin and Birdsall Briscoe — passed on.

In recent decades, a number the grand old mansions designed by this trio have been, with little or no consideration to the past, torn down to make way for contemporary dwellings.

When this sale was completed, the home was listed with Nan & Company Properties, Christie’s International Real Estate.

Click through the photo gallery below for a look inside this Staub stunner:

http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
http://www.ambia-photography.com (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
John Staub home, 3015 Inwood (Photo by Vlady Ambia)
The PaperCity Magazine

June Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Top Dallas Salons Delivering Root Touch-Up Kits
Top Dallas Salons Delivering Root Touch-Up Kits
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Galleria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Pham
This property is listed by: Eric Pham (832) 454-3770 Email Realtor
4608 Oakdale Street
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
9111 Memorial Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

9111 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
9111 Memorial Drive
2508 Reba Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2508 Reba Drive
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2508 Reba Drive
2514 Avalon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2514 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2514 Avalon Place
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Galleria
FOR SALE

5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University
FOR SALE

6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University Place, TX

$2,437,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
6542 Sewanee Avenue
4125 Byron Street
West University
FOR SALE

4125 Byron Street
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4125 Byron Street
5209 Cheena Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5209 Cheena Drive
Houston, TX

$688,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
5209 Cheena Drive
2803 Westgrove Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2803 Westgrove Lane
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2803 Westgrove Lane
2368 Timber Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2368 Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2368 Timber Lane
1414 Banks Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1414 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
1414 Banks Street
3657 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3657 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3657 Olympia Drive
3443 Inwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3443 Inwood Drive
Houston, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
3443 Inwood Drive
6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University
FOR SALE

6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University Place, TX

Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6339 Buffalo Speedway
832 Kuhlman Road
Memorial
FOR SALE

832 Kuhlman Road
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
832 Kuhlman Road
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire, TX

$2,199,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Wheeler
This property is listed by: Becky Wheeler (713) 562-8472 Email Realtor
801 Jaquet Drive
5305 Green Tree Road
FOR SALE

5305 Green Tree Road
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Robertson
This property is listed by: Courtney Robertson (713) 557-5943 Email Realtor
5305 Green Tree Road
Presented by Compass
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X