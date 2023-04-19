The Residences at Rough Creek Lodge Boast Resort Perks and Wide Opens Spaces Just Outside of Dallas-Fort Worth

One of the property's tranquil lakes for water activities and fishing. (Courtesy of Rough Creek Lodge and Resort)

Rough Creek Lodge & Resort has two lakes and many ponds for water pursuits. (Courtesy of Rough Creek Lodge and Resort)

Rough Creek Lodge & Resort is an outdoor oasis, an hour and a half from D-FW. (Courtesy of Rough Creek Lodge and Resort)

Texas’ bustling cities have ample perks. From world-class museums to dining and entertainment, it’s no secret why people are flocking to the Lone Star State. Many Texans even have the secret figured out where they have a primary home in the city and then whisk away to a slower-paced, resort lifestyle on the weekends with fresh air and wide open spaces. One of these incredible, family-friended destinations is The Residences at Rough Creek Lodge in Glen Rose.

The luxury real estate brand offers vacation homes with options for all — from patio homes to private acreage ranging up to 75-acres. This mecca of outdoor wonder and delight is located about an hour and a half drive southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth in the heart of Texas’ favorite outdoor adventure resort.

The Ranch Life

The team behind Rough Creek Lodge & Resort has truly paired the best of both worlds: all the elevated amenities and service of a luxury resort with the privacy and seclusion of your own private ranch. Homes paired with elevated resort amenities— range from 1,800 to 9,300 + square feet, with prices ranging from $1.35 million to upwards of $5+ million. A handful of move-in-ready homes are available, so those yearning for ranch life can secure a dream home by summer.

Outdoor Wonderland

Owners have access to thousands of acres of prime hunting land and spots to go fishing, with guided hunting options available. There’s also a full range of shooting facilities, including a state-of-the-art sporting clay course a and long-range shooting complex. And it’s all about proximity. The ranch is just a short drive from Squaw Valley Golf Course and Fossil Rim Wildlife Center.

Amenities and First Class Service

Rough Creek Lodge & Resort boasts first-class amenities, and the service and personal details offered are simply unmatched. Rough Creek has mastered the personal touch, from turning on the lights in a home before arrival, getting the temperature just right, or even stocking the fridge for its residents’ arrival.

For a private tour or to learn more about becoming an owner at Rough Creek Lodge & Resort, visit www.liveroughcreek.com.