The Residences at Rough Creek Lodge Boast Resort Perks and Wide Opens Spaces Just Outside of Dallas-Fort Worth
Find Your Second Home at This Luxury Glen Rose RanchBY PC Studios // 04.19.23
Rough Creek Lodge & Resort is an outdoor oasis, an hour and a half from D-FW. (Courtesy of Rough Creek Lodge and Resort)
Rough Creek Lodge and Resort offers a variety of outdoor activities, including horseback riding. (Courtesy of Rough Creek Lodge and Resort)
Rough Creek Lodge & Resort boasts beautiful homes with many acres. (Courtesy of Rough Creek Lodge and Resort)
Rough Creek Lodge and Resort offers patio homes amidst a ranch-living backdrop. (Courtesy of Rough Creek Lodge and Resort)
Rough Creek Lodge & Resort has two lakes and many ponds for water pursuits. (Courtesy of Rough Creek Lodge and Resort)
One of the property's tranquil lakes for water activities and fishing. (Courtesy of Rough Creek Lodge and Resort)
A resort property wouldn't be complete without a luxury pool for a cool summer escape. (Courtesy of Rough Creek Lodge and Resort)
This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff.
Texas’ bustling cities have ample perks. From world-class museums to dining and entertainment, it’s no secret why people are flocking to the Lone Star State. Many Texans even have the secret figured out where they have a primary home in the city and then whisk away to a slower-paced, resort lifestyle on the weekends with fresh air and wide open spaces. One of these incredible, family-friended destinations is The Residences at Rough Creek Lodge in Glen Rose.
The luxury real estate brand offers vacation homes with options for all — from patio homes to private acreage ranging up to 75-acres. This mecca of outdoor wonder and delight is located about an hour and a half drive southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth in the heart of Texas’ favorite outdoor adventure resort.
The Ranch Life
The team behind Rough Creek Lodge & Resort has truly paired the best of both worlds: all the elevated amenities and service of a luxury resort with the privacy and seclusion of your own private ranch. Homes paired with elevated resort amenities— range from 1,800 to 9,300 + square feet, with prices ranging from $1.35 million to upwards of $5+ million. A handful of move-in-ready homes are available, so those yearning for ranch life can secure a dream home by summer.
Outdoor Wonderland
Owners have access to thousands of acres of prime hunting land and spots to go fishing, with guided hunting options available. There’s also a full range of shooting facilities, including a state-of-the-art sporting clay course a and long-range shooting complex. And it’s all about proximity. The ranch is just a short drive from Squaw Valley Golf Course and Fossil Rim Wildlife Center.
Amenities and First Class Service
Rough Creek Lodge & Resort boasts first-class amenities, and the service and personal details offered are simply unmatched. Rough Creek has mastered the personal touch, from turning on the lights in a home before arrival, getting the temperature just right, or even stocking the fridge for its residents’ arrival.
For a private tour or to learn more about becoming an owner at Rough Creek Lodge & Resort, visit www.liveroughcreek.com.