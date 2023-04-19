Scenes from EXPOSED, the 2023 AIM at Melanoma Fundraiser at F.I.G.

Greer Goss, Joyce Goss, Cathy Allday, Gayle Stoffel (Photo by Celeste Cass)
A look from Elements (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Sally Williams, Chandra Payne, Joanna & Rocky Owens (Photo by Celeste Cass)
A look from Mackenzie Brittingham Designs (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Jennifer Brower, Ann Mahowald (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Matt Severs, Mackenzie Brittingham (Photo by Celeste Cass)
A look from Pockets (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Joyce Goss, Greer Goss (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Suzanne Warner, Jamie Jo Boulogne (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Tonya Parma, Brenda Meloy, Donna Brittingham(Photo by Celeste Cass)
Janielle Dodds, Suzanne Warner, Courtney Tauriac (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Joyce Goss, Terri Provencal (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Shelley Amason, Paul Otte, Wesley Hoaglund, Maureen Teagle (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Aaron & Jessie Farberg (Photo by Celeste Cass)
A look from Mackenzie Brittingham Designs (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Lucia Kastler, Donna Brittingham, Julie Englander (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Peter & Lindsey Malouf(Photo by Celeste Cass)
EXPOSED Melanoma Foundation fundraiser (Photo by Celeste Cass)
01
18

Greer Goss, Joyce Goss, Cathy Allday, Gayle Stoffel (Photo by Celeste Cass)

02
18

A look from Elements (Photo by Celeste Cass)

03
18

Sally Williams, Chandra Payne, Joanna & Rocky Owens (Photo by Celeste Cass)

04
18

A look from Mackenzie Brittingham Designs (Photo by Celeste Cass)

05
18

Jennifer Brower, Ann Mahowald (Photo by Celeste Cass)

06
18

Matt Severs, Mackenzie Brittingham (Photo by Celeste Cass)

07
18

A look from Pockets (Photo by Celeste Cass)

08
18

Joyce Goss, Greer Goss (Photo by Celeste Cass)

09
18

Suzanne Warner, Jamie Jo Boulogne (Photo by Celeste Cass)

10
18

Tonya Parma, Brenda Meloy, Donna Brittingham (Photo by Celeste Cass)

11
18

Janielle Dodds, Suzanne Warner, Courtney Tauriac (Photo by Celeste Cass)

12
18

Joyce Goss, Terri Provencal (Photo by Celeste Cass)

13
18

Shelley Amason, Paul Otte, Wesley Hoaglund, Maureen Teagle (Photo by Celeste Cass)

14
18

Aaron & Jessie Farberg (Photo by Celeste Cass)

15
18

A look from Mackenzie Brittingham Designs (Photo by Celeste Cass)

16
18

Lucia Kastler, Donna Brittingham, Julie Englander (Photo by Celeste Cass)

17
18

Peter & Lindsey Malouf (Photo by Celeste Cass)

18
18

EXPOSED Melanoma Foundation fundraiser (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Greer Goss, Joyce Goss, Cathy Allday, Gayle Stoffel (Photo by Celeste Cass)
A look from Elements (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Sally Williams, Chandra Payne, Joanna & Rocky Owens (Photo by Celeste Cass)
A look from Mackenzie Brittingham Designs (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Jennifer Brower, Ann Mahowald (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Matt Severs, Mackenzie Brittingham (Photo by Celeste Cass)
A look from Pockets (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Joyce Goss, Greer Goss (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Suzanne Warner, Jamie Jo Boulogne (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Tonya Parma, Brenda Meloy, Donna Brittingham(Photo by Celeste Cass)
Janielle Dodds, Suzanne Warner, Courtney Tauriac (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Joyce Goss, Terri Provencal (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Shelley Amason, Paul Otte, Wesley Hoaglund, Maureen Teagle (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Aaron & Jessie Farberg (Photo by Celeste Cass)
A look from Mackenzie Brittingham Designs (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Lucia Kastler, Donna Brittingham, Julie Englander (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Peter & Lindsey Malouf(Photo by Celeste Cass)
EXPOSED Melanoma Foundation fundraiser (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Society / The Seen / Fashion

Scenes from EXPOSED, the 2023 AIM at Melanoma Fundraiser at F.I.G.

Fashion! Cocktails! Sunscreen!

BY Claire Grant // 04.19.23
photography Celeste Cass
Greer Goss, Joyce Goss, Cathy Allday, Gayle Stoffel (Photo by Celeste Cass)
A look from Elements (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Sally Williams, Chandra Payne, Joanna & Rocky Owens (Photo by Celeste Cass)
A look from Mackenzie Brittingham Designs (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Jennifer Brower, Ann Mahowald (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Matt Severs, Mackenzie Brittingham (Photo by Celeste Cass)
A look from Pockets (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Joyce Goss, Greer Goss (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Suzanne Warner, Jamie Jo Boulogne (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Tonya Parma, Brenda Meloy, Donna Brittingham (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Janielle Dodds, Suzanne Warner, Courtney Tauriac (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Joyce Goss, Terri Provencal (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Shelley Amason, Paul Otte, Wesley Hoaglund, Maureen Teagle (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Aaron & Jessie Farberg (Photo by Celeste Cass)
A look from Mackenzie Brittingham Designs (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Lucia Kastler, Donna Brittingham, Julie Englander (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Peter & Lindsey Malouf (Photo by Celeste Cass)
EXPOSED Melanoma Foundation fundraiser (Photo by Celeste Cass)
1
18

Greer Goss, Joyce Goss, Cathy Allday, Gayle Stoffel (Photo by Celeste Cass)

2
18

A look from Elements (Photo by Celeste Cass)

3
18

Sally Williams, Chandra Payne, Joanna & Rocky Owens (Photo by Celeste Cass)

4
18

A look from Mackenzie Brittingham Designs (Photo by Celeste Cass)

5
18

Jennifer Brower, Ann Mahowald (Photo by Celeste Cass)

6
18

Matt Severs, Mackenzie Brittingham (Photo by Celeste Cass)

7
18

A look from Pockets (Photo by Celeste Cass)

8
18

Joyce Goss, Greer Goss (Photo by Celeste Cass)

9
18

Suzanne Warner, Jamie Jo Boulogne (Photo by Celeste Cass)

10
18

Tonya Parma, Brenda Meloy, Donna Brittingham (Photo by Celeste Cass)

11
18

Janielle Dodds, Suzanne Warner, Courtney Tauriac (Photo by Celeste Cass)

12
18

Joyce Goss, Terri Provencal (Photo by Celeste Cass)

13
18

Shelley Amason, Paul Otte, Wesley Hoaglund, Maureen Teagle (Photo by Celeste Cass)

14
18

Aaron & Jessie Farberg (Photo by Celeste Cass)

15
18

A look from Mackenzie Brittingham Designs (Photo by Celeste Cass)

16
18

Lucia Kastler, Donna Brittingham, Julie Englander (Photo by Celeste Cass)

17
18

Peter & Lindsey Malouf (Photo by Celeste Cass)

18
18

EXPOSED Melanoma Foundation fundraiser (Photo by Celeste Cass)

As the well-heeled guests entered the Fashion Institute Gallery for the 2023 AIM at Melanoma fundraiser fete, EXPOSED, all were delighted by tasty bites from some favorite Dallas eateries — Dive Coastal, The Porch, Mirador, and Tango Room. Further in, champagne and craft cocktails from Billy Can Can flowed. We were off to a great start for a great party.

Co-chairs of the evening Joyce Goss in Alexander McQueen and her daughter, Greer Goss, hosted the affair for AIM which was co-founded by Suzanne Warner and Jamie Jo Boulogne-Cockrell.  The fundraiser, titled Exposed: Revealing the Need for Melanoma Awareness and Research, had honorary co-chairs Gayle Stofell and Cathy Allday. Survivor Chad Braun gave impassioned remarks about the progress being made in this arena and the real need for it to continue.

A look from Elements (Photo by Celeste Cass)
A look from Elements (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Then on to the runway. Fashions began to emerge from Forty Five Ten showcasing the latest Sacai, Oil Sander, Dice Kayek, and Melitta Baumeister. Elements then sent looks by the ever-hot Zimmerman, Smythe, and Palmer Harding. Carolina Herrera showed Resort/Spring ’23, followed by Mackenzie Brittingham’s beautiful, billowy creations. Max Trowbridge‘s bespoke collection was rich, expertly draped black silk – extremely chic and sexy. Philippe Perisse was in from Paris showing his sharp and smart styles that clients can customize with desired fabrics and colorations. The models looked ethereal in the mineral-based, sustainable, directional make-up by Bully Blocker.

Then came the men from POCKETS. Masterful mixing and styling of all Italian designers were on display by Doug Duckworth. Canali and Zegna were just the beginning. Pescarolo, Eleventy. M. Baldassari and Belvest — well, let’s just say we’re glad they landed as they did on this catwalk in Dallas.

As the festivities concluded, guests plucked goodie bags as they exited — inside were samples of the chicest and most savvy items anyone could dream of. Elta 40! Supergoop 50! Bully Blocker! I ran into Max Trowbridge in line at the valet and quickly applauded her uber-elegant and indeed, sexy silk capsule collection.  She replied – “that’s the brand we’re shaping!”

As one does, after the sparkly party, one resumes her regular life. At my own Derm appointment a few days later, I asked Dr. Melissa Costner of Dallas Dermatology Partners – what is your top comment about melanoma? Her immediate reply was often heard that night, “Early detection saves lives!”

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
A look from Mackenzie Brittingham Designs (Photo by Celeste Cass)
A look from Mackenzie Brittingham Designs (Photo by Celeste Cass)

The Seen: A lively live auction followed with art, fashion, and fabulous trips to be had and to support this cause. Spotted amongst this oh-so-fashionable crowd: Jennifer Brower, Ann Mahowald, Selwyn Rayzor and Rich Moses, Lynn McBee, Gary Weber, Megan, and Damon Williamson, Michael Walker, Sean Corbray, Peter and Lindsey Malouf, Tanya Tarma, Brenda Meloy, Donna Brittingham, Shelley Amason, Maureen Teagle, Paul Otte, Sally Williams, Danielle Dodds, Courtney TauriacJesse and Aaron Farberg.

 

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Peacock Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Peacock Picks
The 5 Best New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Peacock
The 5 Best New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Peacock
5 New Holiday Movies to Stream Right Now
5 New Holiday Movies to Stream Right Now
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
1000 Uptown Park Boulevard #24
Villa D'Este
FOR SALE

1000 Uptown Park Boulevard #24
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
1000 Uptown Park Boulevard #24
2015 Milford Street
Rice | Museum District
FOR SALE

2015 Milford Street
Houston, TX

$3,125,000 Learn More about this property
Stephen Warrell
This property is listed by: Stephen Warrell (713) 371-6656 Email Realtor
2015 Milford Street
121 N Post Oak Lane #801
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

121 N Post Oak Lane #801
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
121 N Post Oak Lane #801
1314 Sue Barnett Drive
Garden Oaks
FOR SALE

1314 Sue Barnett Drive
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
1314 Sue Barnett Drive
14219 Bonney Brier Drive
Champions Golf Course
FOR SALE

14219 Bonney Brier Drive
Houston, TX

$2,099,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
14219 Bonney Brier Drive
24 Audubon Hollow Lane
Audubon Hollow
FOR SALE

24 Audubon Hollow Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
24 Audubon Hollow Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X