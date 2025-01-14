The Perfect Bachelor Pad in Downtown Dallas Just Hit the Market

For any buyer who seeks to manifest their loft lifestyle, consider unit 1004 at SoCo Urban Lofts, which is priced at a cool $335,000.

The HOA fee, a meaty $788 per month, includes "a wealth of amenities, such as high-speed internet, water, sewer, trash, exterior insurance, a 24-hour concierge, access to a fitness center, and a stunning rooftop pool with partial views of the city skyline."

Both the pantry area and the bedroom's closet are large walk-in spaces that cohesively align with the hip, urban aesthetic.

Two wooden steps lead from the kitchen to the living room, in front of an exposed brick wall.

The ideal bachelor pad in Downtown Dallas recently hit the market in the landmark building formerly known as Santa Fe II.

Mad Men‘s Don and Megan Draper’s posh pad (with a sunken living room!) at 73rd Street and Park Avenue in New York City. Barbara Novak’s candy-colored penthouse in Down With Love. Summer Finn’s manic pixie dream girl Los Angeles apartment with blue toile wallpaper in 500 Days of Summer. When it comes to favorite apartments from television shows and movies, my list runs long. Urban living appears downright glamorous when a protagonist inhabits the right space.

Last week, I imagined life for an artistic couple in a cozy Kessler Park bungalow. Today, I’m looking at you, fellas. Let’s dream up a life in the ideal bachelor pad in Downtown Dallas, which recently hit the market in the landmark building formerly known as Santa Fe II. Located on the tenth floor of the 11-floor SoCo Urban Lofts, 1122 Jackson Street Apartment 1004 offers what I (ironically) call the “industrial razzle dazzle.”

Original concrete floors. Exposed brick. Visible ductwork. High ceilings. Metal windows. The gang’s all here! Bachelors all over Dallas are absolutely *quaking* in their Chelsea boots just reading those words.

Like a smaller, more budget-friendly version of Aleksandr Petrovsky’s loft (Cue Carrie Bradshaw: “He has THE WHOLE FLOOR.”), 1122 Jackson Street is perfect for a man named Jackson. At 1,335 square feet, the loft offers one bedroom and one bathroom. That’s ideal because the protagonist here has no need for a guest room.

Two wooden steps lead from the kitchen to the living room, in front of an exposed brick wall. On the day he closes on the property, our bachelor will set up his beloved Eames chair here, along with his turntable, before a single other box arrives. He will listen to his favorite album (some band I’ve never heard of) on vinyl, eating Chinese takeout from his soon-to-be new neighborhood spot.

The kitchen features quartz countertops, a farmhouse sink, open shelving, and an island with a waterfall edge, perfect for a man who dabbles in mixology. Both the pantry area and the bedroom’s closet are large walk-in spaces that cohesively align with the hip, urban aesthetic. Natural light floods the entire space. It’s the perfect home for a highly-curated life, where every gizmo and gadget fits the vibe.

SHOP Swipe













Next

The HOA costs a meaty $788 per month. However, according to the listing, that includes “a wealth of amenities, such as high-speed internet, water, sewer, trash, exterior insurance, a 24-hour concierge, access to a fitness center, and a stunning rooftop pool with partial views of the city skyline.” In addition, the condo includes an assigned parking space in the garage, as well as a storage unit. Doing the math, that seems reasonable.

For any buyer who seeks to manifest their loft lifestyle, consider unit 1004 at SoCo Urban Lofts, which is priced at a cool $335,000. Meet-cutes at the Dallas Farmers Market await.