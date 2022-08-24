Living the Brownstone Life in North Texas — Inside a $2.1 Million Southlake Garden District Home

The luxury brownstone with its multifunctional third level game room and fourth bedroom set up.

The living room opens to the very private courtyard beyond.

The kitchen's full size Sub Zero wine refrigerator and Wolf gas range add to the luxury feel.

The convenience of living in Southlake Town Square is a big part of its lure. Upscale stores and restaurants are just a stroll away, making the location of Southlake’s Garden District Brownstones appealing for families and empty nesters alike.

Along with its easy access to the airport, the low-maintenance lifestyle comes with added lock and leave perks. But what’s the inside living like?

A four bedroom, four and half-bath smart home that rings in at 4,200 square feet has just hit the market, providing a closer look at the Garden District Brownstone life. 1543 Meeting Street is listed with an asking price of $2.1 million by The Silver Group of Engel & Volkers.

It starts with a colonial classical façade and a welcoming front porch.

The open floor plan of the brownstone drifts from a formal dining room through a massive livable kitchen to a living room and garden patio space in one unobstructed sweep. The home’s custom cabinetry in white, its walls light gray. All grounded by medium oak floors and topped by modern lighting.

The oversized kitchen island at 1543 Meeting Street is packed with tons of storage and built-in surprises. There is a long coffee bar, a full-size Sub Zero wine refrigerator and a Wolf gas range.

There is room for a baby grand piano in the living room and a wall of French doors leads to the outdoor entertainment courtyard which has an outdoor kitchen and a focal point wood burning fireplace. Walled all around, the courtyard is a private and shady retreat with easy-care turf grass and stone. There is an attached two-car rear entry garage as well.

The second floor primary suite opens onto its own private upper balcony and has an adjoining laundry room just through the master closet. The spacious bath comes with a soaking tub, a standing shower and a dressing room closet with custom cabinetry.

Additionally, there are two guest bedrooms, each with its own full bathroom and walk-in closets.

The third floor at this Southlake Garden District Brownstone boasts a separate game room, powder bath and an additional master bedroom and three-quarter bath. The multifunctional den area comes complete with its own kitchenette, making cocktails and coffee convenient. It also provides privacy for guests.

Yes, you can get the brownstone life in North Texas.

Contact Engel & Volkers The Silver Group at (682) 622-6270 for more information or to book a home. For an even closer look at 1543 Meeting Street, click thru the photo gallery above this story.