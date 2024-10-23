New 37-Story Luxury Tower With $2.4 Million-Plus Homes Brings a Texas First to Houston — St. Regis Residences, Houston Is Coming

A second view to the dramatic porte-cochere entrance at the St. Regis Residences, Houston. (Rendering courtesy of Shimahara Visual)

There is luxury living and then there is Luxury living with that capital L. Houston-based developer Sunny Bathija relishes the difference and wants to introduce the Bayou City to a level of luxe living yet to be experienced in the nation’s fourth largest city. To make that happen, the CEO of Satya, the Houston based commercial real estate consulting firm, is partnering with St. Regis Residences to bring the brand’s first all-residential development to Texas.

Yes, Houston gets it first.

Groundbreaking is expected in 2025 on the St. Regis Residences, Houston, a 37-story condominium which will be tucked on 3.8 acres just south of Memorial Drive on the banks of Buffalo Bayou. The property at 102 Asbury Street will feature 93 residences ranging from one-bedroom homes to sweeping penthouses with prices starting at $2.4 million.

The residences boasting floor-to-ceiling windows and 10-foot high ceilings range in size from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet with five penthouses spanning from 4,500 to 6,000 square feet.

As owner and developer of the project, Bathija sat down with PaperCity to discuss his vision for a monumental step up in the increasingly coveted lock-and-leave living.

Inspiration for the new Houston high-rise came from his experience in his second home, a Marriott branded residence in Miami.

“I liked what they were doing there. Marriott (the parent company of St. Regis Residences) had a unique grasp of hospitality and they have perfected this in condo living and managing those projects,” Bathija says. “I did not see anything like it in Houston. This is what’s missing in Houston, I said. And if I find the right spot, I’ll call Marriott and that’s what I did.”

Plans for the St. Regis Residences, Houston are lush with amenities such as individual wine storage units in the elegant Sky Lounge on the 25th floor, bar and food service to pool cabanas on the ninth floor, daily afternoon tea service and daily sunset champagne rituals, co-working space, conference room, yoga studio, yoga lawn and more, more, more. In total, there will be 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor private amenities.

Privacy, Bathija notes, is paramount. Private elevators will whisk residents and their guests directly to their aerie homes with entry into a closed foyer so there is no arrival immediately into the living space. Italian kitchens and Gaggenau appliances are standard. Expansive terraces with pet stations offer views to River Oaks, downtown and Memorial Park.

Finishes are luxe including marble countertops in kitchens and baths, custom Italian cabinetry in bathrooms, laundry rooms with full-size washers and dryers, and porcelain walls and flooring in the primary bathrooms.

“Condos that are being built in Houston say they are luxury. They are not luxury,” Bathija says. “This,” he says tapping the St. Regis Residences, Houston renderings, “is luxury, what I’m going to bring. We are going to redefine luxury in Houston.”

Unlike other Houston condominiums, and surely a major plus, this property will be managed, staffed and serviced by the St. Regis Hotel Company and includes the St. Regis signature butler service.

Architecture is by global design architecture studio Pickard Chilton with Kirksey Architecture as the architect of record. Dallas-based ForrestPerkins is designing interiors while KW Landscape Architects will produce the lush landscaping.

The lavish bundle of amenities includes a ground level arcade, pet spa, dog run, bike storage with private owner access to the Buffalo Bayou Trail, in addition to a media room and theater, two dedicated guest suites, wellness concierge, spa, sauna, treatment rooms, fitness studio, separate men’s and women’s locker rooms and steam rooms, meditation garden and a den with a billiards table and large screen TV.

A must for every new-build in Houston is the full generator coverage. There will be no worries about tropical storm or winter freeze blackouts living here.

Those who have seen the site are curious about the year’s long moving of dirt and the massive mountains of dirt that rise there at the moment. Bathija explains that the work is that of flood mitigation. The structure rises above the 500-year flood plain. Even arrival to the building is elevated with the porte-cochere entry and valet station accessed via a driveway that rises to the second level. Residences don’t begin until the 10th floor.

Exclusive sales and marketing for the project are being handled by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. Reservations will open up this Wednesday, October 23. Elliman sales director Misty Meredith Mikulenka and broker associate Justin Dugat can be reached here.