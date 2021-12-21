Suzanne-Rockgate 1200-Photo 7 (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)
Inside this 2020-built equestrian dream by Flower Mound. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

The sun-soaked main house brings the striking outdoors in. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

A manicured pool and spa outside the modern main house. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

The main home's 500-bottle wine cellar. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

Scenic views from the bedroom. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

The sophisticated home defied any Texas ranch house stereotypes. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

With soaring ceilings and directional lighting, the home doubles as a gorgeous gallery. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

Beyond the barn, the grounds encompass four individual acre turnouts for horses to play and exercise. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

Real Estate / Mansions

This Luxurious Equestrian Estate in Texas Just Got Snapped Up in Record Time

Inside the Sprawling Modern Home Just Outside of Dallas

BY // 12.21.21
photography Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman
Inside this 2020-built equestrian dream by Flower Mound. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

The sun-soaked main house brings the striking outdoors in. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

A manicured pool and spa outside the modern main house. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

The main home's 500-bottle wine cellar. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

Scenic views from the bedroom. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

The sophisticated home defied any Texas ranch house stereotypes. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

With soaring ceilings and directional lighting, the home doubles as a gorgeous gallery. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

Beyond the barn, the grounds encompass four individual acre turnouts for horses to play and exercise. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

Somewhere, someone just purchased their Texas dream. For a cool $16 million, this newly constructed equestrian estate spent all of three days on the market before someone snapped it up (a Dallas-Fort Worth real estate record for the price range). Situated on 72 acres along Rockgate Road in Bartonville (near DFW Airport), the estate includes an 8,000-square-foot-plus modern home, a custom-built barn, and world-class equestrian facilities.

The sun-soaked main house of this Bartonville equestrian estate brings the striking outdoors in. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

The Home

Constructed in 2020, the four bedroom, 4.1 bathroom dwelling defies any ranch house stereotypes. With a sophisticated style and modern Texan sensibility, the thoughtfully designed home features a 500-bottle wine cellar, his-and-her offices, and a media room. Soaring ceilings and ample steel-frame windows allow occupants to take in the stunning property, which includes an outdoor patio and manicured pool.

 

24 oversized stalls are a dream for the horses as well. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

The Barn

An equestrian lover’s paradise, the custom-built barn is the standout of the sprawling property. All 24 oversized stalls feature electrical access, individual fan controls, fly control, and rear-facing windows, with a center aisle capable of accommodating vehicles dropping off feed. Staff apartments, a large feed room, laundry room, locker room, and lounge complete a space suitable for even the most elite equestrian.

 

The 72-acre Bartonville estate with world-class equestrian facilities is just 25 minutes away from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo by Zach Spross Photography for Douglas Elliman)

The Grounds

Even with sweeping views from the house and the barn’s lounge, it would be impossible to take in all 72 acres of this notable Texas property. Beyond the barn, the grounds encompass four individual acre turnouts, as well as covered and outdoor arenas equipped with durable GGT-Footing.

1200 Rockgate Road was listed by Douglas Elliman licensed associates Nadia Black and Kelsey Bond. 

