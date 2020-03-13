The Most Interesting Open Houses to Visit in Dallas

There’s nothing quite like the Sunday afternoon rush of stumbling upon an exceptional open house. To step inside a true architectural stunner, an old-school charmer, or the most fascinating house on the block, to feel—even if just for a moment—that it could be yours.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the most interesting homes opening their doors over the next few weekends. (Several showings have already been moved to future dates in response to coronavirus concerns, so be sure to double check the broker’s website in advance of your visit.)

As for coronavirus precautions, we spoke with Haley Bookout of Compass Real Estate (which also offers virtual open houses on their website), who said that while its ultimately up to the agents, they have been asked to ensure frequent hand washing and hand sanitizing upon arrival. Some showings will be by private appointment only, to limit the number of people in a property at one time. So

4604 Lakeside Drive

Sunday (April 19), 3-5pm / Highland Park

4604 Lakeside Drive, photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman

Those gardens! That trelliage! This Colonial Federalist estate looks like a five-star boutique hotel and we should all be so lucky to bask in its presence for a two-hour window.

5415 Melrose Avenue

Sunday, 2-4pm / Lower Greenville

5415 Melrose Avenue, courtesy of Brinkley Property Group

Of the cool, quirky, contemporary offerings on Melrose (just off of Henderson Avenue), this bright young thing, with its gorgeous built-ins and unique layout, might be the most architecturally interesting of them all.

4522 Walnut Hill Lane

Sunday (March 29), 1-3pm / Preston Hollow

4522 Walnut Hill Lane, courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller

You know you’ve wondered about this glorious, ivy-covered gem on a sprawling estate by Ursuline Academy. Fortunately, the 1940s-era home and its meticulously updated interior do not disappoint — it’s an open houses must-hit.

4163 Cochran Chapel Road

Tuesday (March 17), 4-6pm / Bluffview

4163 Cochran Chapel Road, courtesy of Ebby Halliday Realtors

Listen, no one expects a person to drop $3 million on this prime, secluded Bluffview real estate and leave its quaint mid-century ranch home entirely untouched. But if you could, please preserve some elements, designed by Smith Ekblad and Associates in the early 1960s. That entryway makes a statement we cannot and will not forget.

7406 Kenshire Lane

Sunday (March 29), 1-3pm / Jan Mar

7406 Kenshire Lane, courtesy of Ebby Halliday Realtors

Come for the warm, clean-lined interior on a beautiful corner lot. Stay and take notes on a very important natural wood filled office situation.

5600 Park Lane

Sunday (April 19), 1-3pm / Preston Hollow

5600 Park Lane, courtesy of Allie Beth Allman

In a sea of crisp white walls and open floor plans, this Santa Barbara-inspired home dares to opt for dark granite, stone-covered walls, and black metal accents. And dare we say we love to see it.

3204 Oakhurst Street

Sunday, 2-4pm / Lakewood

3204 Oakhurst Street, courtesy of Dave Perry-Miller

Serving up a blend of modern and mid-century retro, this Lakewood home is certainly different. The entryway truly cannot be missed.