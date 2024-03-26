The Tradition Is Senior Living At Its Best With Three Luxury Locations in Dallas and Fort Worth

It is no surprise that The Tradition would change the way people think of food in a senior community.

At The Tradition, beauty is just the beginning. Focused on creating a traditional, welcoming, and elegant atmosphere, The Tradition has it all with resort-style amenities, friendly service, and personalized care.

Featuring three locations across Dallas and Fort Worth — The Tradition-Lovers Lane, The Tradition-Prestonwood, and the newly opened location in Fort Worth, The Tradition-Clearfork, this family-owned and managed organization is setting a new, higher standard when it comes to independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

Location

When considering moving to a senior living community, location is a top priority. Where you live can reflect how you live. At The Tradition, proximity to Dallas and Fort Worth’s most desirable neighborhoods has its advantages. Maintaining an engaged and independent lifestyle is easy when residents are close to all that is familiar. Proximity to dining, shops, professional services, friends and family make The Tradition the ideal choice.

Social Networks

People are social beings and it’s vital to our well-being to stay engaged in stimulating experiences, as well as spend time with friends engaging in activities. Research shows that cognitive health is enhanced by socialization and social engagement. Social isolation isn’t just lonely, it is unhealthy! The Tradition has an extremely active community. Whether you enjoy fitness, the arts, education, dancing, gardening, or just socializing over dinner and drinks with friends, you’ll never be bored at The Tradition.

Spacious Residences

Designed and built for a welcoming environment, the homes at The Tradition feature high-end finishes and fixtures one would expect in a first-class hotel. This best-in-living experience is complemented by expansive windows, elegant cabinetry, marble vanities, walk-in closets, fully outfitted kitchens with stainless steel appliances, pre-wiring for high-speed internet and insulated walls for soundproofing — just to name a few of the home’s features. And, outside the luxurious residences, the common spaces are just as pristine. Welcoming common areas filled with natural light and beautifully landscaped grounds make The Tradition a first-class experience from the moment you walk in the door.

New American Cuisine

It is no surprise that The Tradition would change the way people think of food in an older adult community. From the elegant Dining Rooms to the Bistro and Coffee Bar, there are many ideal settings to meet up with friends for meals, celebrations, relaxing cocktails, or a glass of wine. The extensive, à la carte menu changes seasonally and offers everything from classic comfort food to modern takes on European and Asian cuisine. Indulge in delicious meals for which you do not have to cook or go out, on your time and at your convenience.

Proactive & Resident Focused

We have all come to rely on how technology can better our lives. Many of us use technology to track our fitness levels and output, sleep, and general wellness. The Tradition is no exception. The community uses a state-of-the-art system called CarePredict to provide residents and their families with a heightened level of proactive care and security. As senior living shifts from reactive to proactive, The Tradition utilizes the health insights identified by CarePredict’s AI and deep-learning models to find the earliest precursors to declines in health. With CarePredict Tempo, The Tradition combines those physiological indicators with its unique activity and behavior signals to find new digital biomarkers that are predictive of health declines. It also allows residents to reach out for assistance and emergency services. Plus, all of The Tradition communities are secured with access control and cameras, so loved ones can rest easy 24/7.

Whether you’re looking for independent living, assisted living or memory care, The Tradition’s full spectrum of services and complete continuum of care is there to meet your changing needs.