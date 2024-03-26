Ashley Gibson, Michael Vanderhider, Hallie Vanderhider, Bobby Dees (Daniel Ortiz)
Society

Dancing in the Moonlight at Houston’s Showcase Park Gives Memorial Hermann’s Garden Party a Fun Twist

This Is Just the First Part of a Double-Decker Benefit

BY // 03.26.24
What: Memorial Hermann Foundation “Dancing in the Moonlight” gala

Where: The McGovern Centennial Gardens in Hermann Park

PC moment: After days of heavy rain, Mother Nature smiled on organizers of the hospital system’s evening in the park. Cool crisp air welcomed several hundred guests in garden party attire. This was the first of a double-decker fundraising effort, with the second set to come on on April 20 with a full-fledged gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston.

Willie and Linda Chiang, Tonya and Dr. David Callender
Willie & Linda Chiang, Tonya & Dr. David Callender at Memorial Hermann’s Dancing in the Moonlight fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

As chair of both events, philanthropist Hallie Vanderhider, on the arm of her bestie Bobby Dees, led the initial fundraising charge. Both evenings honor Melinda and Greg Armstrong, Linda and Willie Chiang, and Jane and Harry Pefanis. In her remarks, Vanderhider, a retired energy exec, shared her admiration for the team at Plains All American, an affiliation shared by all the honorees. She lauded the pipeline’s founder and former CEO Greg Armstrong for his leadership, describing him as one of the best CEOs she has ever known.

Joining in the brief program were Anne Neeson, executive vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Foundation, and Dr. David Callender, CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System.

Leticia and Steve Trauber
Leticia & Steve Trauber at Memorial Hermann’s Dancing in the Moonlight fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

It was a festive al fresco evening that peaked when Infinite Grove cranked up the dance tunes and attendees hit the dance floor, many of them donning light-up cowboy hats, flower crowns, beads and sunglasses, all in the spirit of having a good time.

The fun was fueled by buffet offerings from Churrascos Catering which included beef tenderloin, seafood paella, lamb chops and Churrascos’ signature tres leches dessert.

Dancing in the Moonlight at McGovern Centennial Gardens
Memorial Hermann’s Dancing in the Moonlight fundraiser held in a tent at Hermann Park’s McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

PC Seen: Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Claudia Kreisle, Leticia and Steve Trauber, Courtney and Joel Meadows, Demetra and Frank Jones, Amalia and Brian Stanton, Michael Vanderhider and Ashley Gibson, event emcee and ABC Ch. 13 anchor Samica Knight, Alvin Abraham and Nick Nagurski, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Craig Janies, and Courtney and Zac Harmon.

