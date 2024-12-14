Give The Gift of The Tradition This Holiday Season — Luxury Senior Living at Its Finest in North Texas

Loved ones can enjoy the amenities of The Tradition while remaining in the neighborhoods that they have called home for generations.

Traditions. They’re one of the best parts of the holiday season. But they don’t only have to come around once a year. This holiday season, give the gift of The Tradition to yourself or your family, and you’ll bask in the gift of peace of mind all year long.

The Tradition offers a higher standard of senior living. From independent living to assisted living to memory care, The Tradition offers something for all seniors at every stage. With resort-style amenities, friendly service, and personalized care, The Tradition is raising the bar when it comes to senior communities. This luxury senior living community features a 24/7 concierge, spacious residences, well-manicured grounds, a full social calendar, and extensive culinary options.

With two locations in Dallas (Lovers Lane and Prestonwood) and one location in Fort Worth (Clearfork), loved ones can enjoy the amenities of The Tradition while remaining in the neighborhoods that they have called home for generations.

Residents often say that moving to The Tradition was one of the greatest gifts they ever gave themselves or their family. Ten years ago, Highland Park jeweler William Noble knew that with his mother living in South Texas and him in Dallas, a decision had to be made. Noble says the “best thing that ever happened” was her choice to move to The Tradition.

“It’s just so easy,” says Noble. “It’s like living in a five-star hotel. There is nothing that owner Jonathan Perlman hasn’t thought of. I am assured my mother is well looked after, and she’s fully engaged with the community’s luxury lifestyle.”

Noble believes there has been a paradigm shift in senior living, and The Tradition exemplifies all that senior living can be.

“It’s true when they say beauty is just the beginning,” Noble says. “It’s a beautiful environment that covers all the bases and goes beyond our expectations daily. The body may age, but the spirit doesn’t. My mother is an active 99-year-old and is usually the first one to arrive for events and the many exercise classes she takes. I don’t even remember her exercising before moving to The Tradition — and now she is dedicated to her routines. I love having Sunday brunch with her and friends. It’s a marvelous mix of ages and interests.”

When it comes to family, there is no more meaningful gift you can give this holiday season. The gift to the residents allows them the time and energy to explore, engage, and enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. And the gift to the family, who will not worry about their well-being and happiness.

This holiday season, give the gift of Tradition. Make an appointment to tour the beautiful communities, meet residents firsthand, and learn more. The Perlman family, owners of The Tradition, looks forward to welcoming your family home.