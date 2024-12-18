New Fort Worth Luxury Development Brings A Restaurant, Cocktail Lounge, Pickleball Court, and More to Near Southside — Inside The Vickery

The Vickery, a new luxury mixed-use development in Fort Worth's Near Southside, is set to open in Spring 2025. (Rendering courtesy of Trademark Property)

The Near Southside continues to be a hub for growth in Fort Worth, with vast dining and entertainment options and an emphasis on walkability and thoughtful urban planning. Opening in the spring of 2025, The Vickery — a new mixed-use development overlooking south downtown — will build on the district’s already vibrant quality of life with the addition of 307 upscale apartment units and 14 townhomes.

Residents will find a range of amenities just steps from their door. The development will feature a 5,300-square-foot restaurant with a second-story cocktail lounge overlooking downtown, along with a public green space, pickleball court, dog parks, and pocket parks. Residents will enjoy high-end finishes and a premium amenity package, including a coworking lounge, EV charging stations, a heated resort-style pool, and an indoor/outdoor rooftop lounge. The project is headed by the same development company, Trademark Property, behind two popular Fort Worth entertainment districts: WestBend and Waterside.

“The finish line is in sight for The Vickery, the first delivery of Trademark’s multifamily and mixed-use platform that will be defined by game-changing, high-design projects,” says Trademark’s Chad Colley in a release.

Although Texans are no strangers to long commutes, residents are increasingly searching for homes and apartments that offer easy access to nearby dining, shopping, and recreation options.

A recent poll by the National Association of Realtors found that 79 percent of respondents consider proximity to shops and parks as very or somewhat important. Nearly 80 percent said they would pay more to live in such neighborhoods. Future residents at The Vickery will be within a short walk from popular restaurants like Tinie’s Mexican Cuisine, live theater at Stage West, and several local coffee shops like newcomer Ostara Coffee.

“As downtown continues to rapidly expand, more residents are flocking to the area to take advantage of a highly walkable neighborhood with popular restaurants, bars, breweries, and coffee shops,” the release states.

The multifamily buildings are designed to require less maintenance and lower operating costs while promoting sustainability. Trademark Property has committed to adhering to National Green Building Standards for The Vickery and future multifamily developments. This certification ensures that buildings meet rigorous criteria for energy efficiency, resource conservation, and improved indoor environmental quality. GFF is the architect behind The Vickery, and Weis Builders is the contractor.

“Trademark’s multifamily pipeline is strong and growing, with The Vickery showcasing exactly what we’re bringing to the table in this sector,” says Terry Montesi, Trademark’s CEO. “Our commitment to enhancing communities in the ever-evolving real estate market has served us well over the years, and as we look ahead to completion, we are excited to further cement Trademark’s position as a leading developer of premier mixed-use, retail, and multifamily properties in the DFW region and beyond.”

Fort Worth City Council recently approved plans for Trademark’s WestBend expansion along the Trinity River, which will feature over 300 apartments and 4,500 square feet of commercial space. Groundbreaking for that project is set for early 2025.