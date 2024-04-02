Anthem Arlington
Anthem Arlington
Anthem Arlington
Anthem Arlington
Anthem Arlington
01
05

Anthem looking North, will connect to Arlington's entertainment district. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

02
05

Anthem will become a pedestrian village with shopping, residential, hotel and office space. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

03
05

Arlington's public-private partnership with Trademark with transform the city once again. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

04
05

Arlington's Lincoln Square will soon make way for Anthem by Trademark Properties. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

05
05

An aerial view of the 45-acre redevelopment of Lincoln Square, Anthem. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

Anthem Arlington
Anthem Arlington
Anthem Arlington
Anthem Arlington
Anthem Arlington
Real Estate / Neighborhoods

The City of Arlington Paves The Way For Anthem ― A Nearly $165 Million, City-Changing Mixed-Use Development

Trademark Properties Has Big Plans For Lincoln Square

BY // 04.02.24
Anthem looking North, will connect to Arlington's entertainment district. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)
Anthem will become a pedestrian village with shopping, residential, hotel and office space. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)
Arlington's public-private partnership with Trademark with transform the city once again. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)
Arlington's Lincoln Square will soon make way for Anthem by Trademark Properties. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)
An aerial view of the 45-acre redevelopment of Lincoln Square, Anthem. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)
1
5

Anthem looking North, will connect to Arlington's entertainment district. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

2
5

Anthem will become a pedestrian village with shopping, residential, hotel and office space. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

3
5

Arlington's public-private partnership with Trademark with transform the city once again. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

4
5

Arlington's Lincoln Square will soon make way for Anthem by Trademark Properties. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

5
5

An aerial view of the 45-acre redevelopment of Lincoln Square, Anthem. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

Arlington’s 45-acre shopping center, Lincoln Square, will soon see a radical redevelopment, thanks to the approval of a rezoning request by The City of Arlington ― making way for Trademark Property Company’s plans for a major upgrade to proceed. The property will be completely re-envisioned, becoming a pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use showplace called Anthem.

Lincoln Square has long been a hub, but with Arlington’s vast improvements and extravagant new amenities, including the addition of the new $550 million Loews Hotel, the 40-year-old shopping center was really showing its age.

Located just off Interstate 30 at the southwest corner of Collins Street, Lincoln Square’s proximity to Arlington’s booming entertainment district ― with both the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys stadiums just a few hundred feet away ― this prime real estate begged for more than a minor refresh. Anthem will become a new gateway to the city.

“We have carefully listened to the community and the City of Arlington to fully understand their hopes and dreams for a reimagined Lincoln Square,” says Jeff Johnson, managing director of development at Trademark, in a statement.

Anthem – Arlington’s public-private partnership with Trademark with transform the city once again. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)
Arlington’s public-private partnership with Trademark with transform the city once again. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

Anthem’s Rise

The new name of the district will transition to Anthem when the demolition phase begins, anticipated to start by the second quarter of 2025. It will include a blend of office, retail, hotel, entertainment, and residential ― a nearly $165-million public-private investment deal in all.

Fort Worth-based Trademark specializes in mixed-use properties, with a portfolio of 17 mixed-use and retail projects across the country ― including Fort Worth’s Left Bank, 5000 S. Hulen, Alliance Town Center, WestBend and Waterside developments, as well as the Galleria in Dallas.

Set your Easter Table with Bering's

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024

Trademark purchased Lincoln Square in the fall of 2022, entering into a 30-year public-private partnership with the City of Arlington. The deal sees Trademark investing at least $150 million into its redevelopment plans. The Arlington City Council agreed to co-invest $14.225 million to get this massive project done.

“This is a truly transformational project and a new point of connectivity for the greater metroplex,” Johnson says. “With the right mix of uses and a vibrant public realm, Anthem will become a lively destination that brings people together to share joy and make memories.”

Anthem – Arlington’s Lincoln Square will soon make way for Anthem by Tradmark Properties. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)
Arlington’s Lincoln Square will soon make way for Anthem by Trademark Properties. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

Anthem By The Numbers

― Approximately 229,000 square feet of the shopping center will be demolished

― 243,000 square feet of legacy space will remain

― 65,000 square feet will undergo renovations

― 152,000 square feet of new retail and restaurants will be added in the initial phase

― 125,000 square feet of modern office and co-working space will be incorporated

― Up to a 200-key hotel will host visitors to Anthem

― 355 residential apartment units will be added to the mix

At the heart of the property, Trademark has a green space planned for hosting outdoor concerts, wellness classes, artist markets, and other community events. It will ultimately become a bustling urban village.

Anthem Arlington
An aerial view of the 45-acre redevelopment of Lincoln Square, Anthem. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

According to Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, “With new shops and restaurants, inviting green space for community events, and attractive places to work and stay, Trademark’s redeveloped Anthem will be a first-class destination for Arlington residents and visitors alike.”

Ross, along with Arlington’s City Council could write a book on the advantages and the notable achievements of such public-private partnerships, which have literally transformed Arlington in recent years, like the ones that brought the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and the Texas Rangers Globe Life Field to town. Arlington has proven that it pays to play ball.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Favorite Netflix and Hulu Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Favorite Netflix and Hulu Picks
5 New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, Max, and Apple TV+
5 New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, Max, and Apple TV+
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Hulu, Showtime, and Paramount+ Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Hulu, Showtime, and Paramount+ Picks
The Best New Movies to Stream Right Now — Hulu and Netflix Picks
The Best New Movies to Stream Right Now — Hulu and Netflix Picks
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
902 Jolen Court
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

902 Jolen Court
Bellaire, TX

$885,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
902 Jolen Court
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
14039 Saint Marys Lane
Nottingham West
FOR SALE

14039 Saint Marys Lane
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
14039 Saint Marys Lane
21118 Highland Knolls Drive
Memorial Parkway, Katy
FOR SALE

21118 Highland Knolls Drive
Katy, TX

$309,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
21118 Highland Knolls Drive
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
504 Woodland Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

504 Woodland Street
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
504 Woodland Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1714 White Oak Drive
The Heights
FOR SALE

1714 White Oak Drive
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1714 White Oak Drive
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Morton Creek Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Katy, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$998,450 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
5740 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5740 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5740 Kiam Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
The Heights
FOR SALE

209 E Woodland Street 1/2
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
3317 New Garden View Lane
Garden Oaks
FOR SALE

3317 New Garden View Lane
Houston, TX

$379,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
3317 New Garden View Lane
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
5413 Petty Street #A
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5413 Petty Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
5413 Petty Street #A
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
2215 Driscoll Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2215 Driscoll Street
Houston, TX

$2,098,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2215 Driscoll Street
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
5802 Valkeith Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5802 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5802 Valkeith Drive
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X