The City of Arlington Paves The Way For Anthem ― A Nearly $165 Million, City-Changing Mixed-Use Development

An aerial view of the 45-acre redevelopment of Lincoln Square, Anthem. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

Arlington's Lincoln Square will soon make way for Anthem by Trademark Properties. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

Arlington's public-private partnership with Trademark with transform the city once again. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

Anthem will become a pedestrian village with shopping, residential, hotel and office space. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

Anthem looking North, will connect to Arlington's entertainment district. (Rendering by Dwell Design Studio)

Arlington’s 45-acre shopping center, Lincoln Square, will soon see a radical redevelopment, thanks to the approval of a rezoning request by The City of Arlington ― making way for Trademark Property Company’s plans for a major upgrade to proceed. The property will be completely re-envisioned, becoming a pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use showplace called Anthem.

Lincoln Square has long been a hub, but with Arlington’s vast improvements and extravagant new amenities, including the addition of the new $550 million Loews Hotel, the 40-year-old shopping center was really showing its age.

Located just off Interstate 30 at the southwest corner of Collins Street, Lincoln Square’s proximity to Arlington’s booming entertainment district ― with both the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys stadiums just a few hundred feet away ― this prime real estate begged for more than a minor refresh. Anthem will become a new gateway to the city.

“We have carefully listened to the community and the City of Arlington to fully understand their hopes and dreams for a reimagined Lincoln Square,” says Jeff Johnson, managing director of development at Trademark, in a statement.

Anthem’s Rise

The new name of the district will transition to Anthem when the demolition phase begins, anticipated to start by the second quarter of 2025. It will include a blend of office, retail, hotel, entertainment, and residential ― a nearly $165-million public-private investment deal in all.

Fort Worth-based Trademark specializes in mixed-use properties, with a portfolio of 17 mixed-use and retail projects across the country ― including Fort Worth’s Left Bank, 5000 S. Hulen, Alliance Town Center, WestBend and Waterside developments, as well as the Galleria in Dallas.

Set your Easter Table with Bering's Swipe



















Next

Trademark purchased Lincoln Square in the fall of 2022, entering into a 30-year public-private partnership with the City of Arlington. The deal sees Trademark investing at least $150 million into its redevelopment plans. The Arlington City Council agreed to co-invest $14.225 million to get this massive project done.

“This is a truly transformational project and a new point of connectivity for the greater metroplex,” Johnson says. “With the right mix of uses and a vibrant public realm, Anthem will become a lively destination that brings people together to share joy and make memories.”

Anthem By The Numbers

― Approximately 229,000 square feet of the shopping center will be demolished

― 243,000 square feet of legacy space will remain

― 65,000 square feet will undergo renovations

― 152,000 square feet of new retail and restaurants will be added in the initial phase

― 125,000 square feet of modern office and co-working space will be incorporated

― Up to a 200-key hotel will host visitors to Anthem

― 355 residential apartment units will be added to the mix

At the heart of the property, Trademark has a green space planned for hosting outdoor concerts, wellness classes, artist markets, and other community events. It will ultimately become a bustling urban village.

According to Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, “With new shops and restaurants, inviting green space for community events, and attractive places to work and stay, Trademark’s redeveloped Anthem will be a first-class destination for Arlington residents and visitors alike.”

Ross, along with Arlington’s City Council could write a book on the advantages and the notable achievements of such public-private partnerships, which have literally transformed Arlington in recent years, like the ones that brought the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and the Texas Rangers Globe Life Field to town. Arlington has proven that it pays to play ball.