Houston-Native Tommy Kanarellis Is Your Go-To Guide to Navigating Aspen Real Estate

It’s no secret that Texans flock to Aspen all year long. Whether it’s to escape the blistering hot temperatures of the summer or indulge in some freshly fallen snow and ring in the new year, it’s impossible to walk around Aspen without seeing someone that you know from home. Now, if you’re looking to call Aspen home, this can be a daunting task. With recent, restrictive permitting amendments, a high volume of off-market trades, and competitive offers going for multiples that have sellers giddy, buying in Aspen requires a broker who is up to the task. Meet Tommy Kanarellis.

The real estate guru (and self-proclaimed passionate mountain-lifestyle enthusiast), has more than 15 years of real estate experience all around the country. In 2021, he was ranked as the #1 Condo Realtor Sales Associate in Houston by sales volume. His success stems from his deep and broad knowledge of the market, as well as his compassionate interest in guiding his clients to the lifestyles they desire, not just directing them to their future homes. Like most Texans, he had been visiting Aspen for more than 30 years, indulging in running down the Rio Grande Trail, hiking, skiing, cycling, and dining at some of his favorite local spots like Ajax Tavern or Clark’s.

While Kanarellis had a star-studded track record in his hometown of Houston, working with multiple new and shiny developments, the mountains always called his name. Finally seizing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, he decided to make the leap from Texas to Aspen in early 2023 and live out his lifelong dream of finally calling his favorite place home. This natural enthusiasm for the area is matched by his detail-oriented expertise in real estate, making him a trustworthy agent for investing in Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt, and beyond.

With lifelong roots in Aspen, Kanarellis knows and loves every inch of the Roaring Fork Valley, which is to the advantage of his clients. He estimates that half of the new buyers in Aspen are Texans, and many people are drawn to the area’s real estate from all around the globe as a safe, secure asset that is continuously increasing in value. On the flip side, he is also working extensively with developers — including many who are from Texas. His expertise allows him to help buyers and developers navigate the permitting process, as well as guide his clients through a successful transaction.

Like many luxurious zip codes, Aspen is a nuanced market. Buyers need to have a realtor with a pulse not only on new developments but off-market homes as well. This mountainous haven is only continuously increasing in popularity, and Kanarellis is here to guide the way for his clients.

“I can’t tell you how many times I have had clients on the sidelines waiting for a correction to get their foot into this market, only to see prices continue to increase. If you’re looking to invest in Aspen, now is the time.” says Kanarellis.