Top Dallas Realtor Christy Berry Talks North Texas’ Hottest Neighborhoods

If the real estate market has you feeling puzzled, you’re not alone. Between rising house prices and interest rates, it’s hard to know where to begin. Luckily for us, one of Dallas’ top Realtors and a founding partner of Compass, Christy Berry, broke down North Texas’ hottest neighborhoods.

If you’re looking to make a move, check out these areas and give Berry a call. Whether you’re a first-time or veteran home buyer, you’ll be well on your way to a new abode in no time.

Buckner Terrace, Dallas

It’s hard for buyers to find a new build in Dallas for under $500,000, but Berry recommends taking a look at Buckner Terrace. The neighborhood is located in East Dallas — just north of Interstate 30 with Lawnview Ave to the west, Forney Road to the south, and Loop 12 to the east.

The area is only about seven miles from downtown Dallas, which gives you access to all of the city’s amenities and limits the commute for those who are in office these days. It’s also only minutes away from Tennison Park Golf Course, which offers two highly sought-after golf courses and a state-of-the-art practice and teaching facility. The facility also includes tennis courts, pickleball courts, and a gorgeous lush park.

In new gated communities such as Tenison Village (which also features a community pool), you can score a 2,107-square-foot home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms for about $500,000. Or, opt for a newly updated four-bedroom and two-and-a-half bathroom for $460,000.

Van Alystyne, Texas

North of the city, this small town community is located to the east and west of US-75, right between McKinney and Sherman. Founded in 1873 during the railroad expansion, buyers can still find acre lots with new builds for under $700,000.

“For those wanting a small town feel close to sprawling DFW, this town has it all,” says Berry. “With the original downtown, a Christmas parade, farmers markets, thriving restaurants, and a high school ranked in the top five percent of public schools in Texas, Van Alystyne is an ideal place to call home. Reasonably priced home prices, land galore, and located near the US-75 corridor with easy access to the north and south are only a handful of reasons I love recommending Van Alystyne to my clients.”

Wynnewood, Dallas

One of the oldest neighborhoods in Oak Cliff, Wynnewood covers 820 acres in the southwestern part of Dallas. The area was purchased in the 1940s by Toddie Lee Wynne Sr., and was developed and completed by Angus Wynne in 1954. The community recently had a multi-million development plan instituted to revitalize and restore the town, which Berry predicts will increase neighborhood prices. Currently, a sprawling ranch can be purchased for between $330,000 to $450,000, but don’t expect these prices to stick around much longer with the new investments being made in Wynnewood.

This area is full of charm with homes of all types from ranch-style to mid-century modern. Quality craftsmanship and a diversity of style are evident. The peaceful, tree-lined streets are named after WWII Navy commanders such as Salerno, Eisenhower, and Bristol.

Wynnewood Shopping Village is full of charm, as it was the heart of the community back in the day and one of the first open-air shopping centers in Dallas.

Hollywood/Santa Monica, Dallas

Known to real estate agents as Hollywood Heights, this East Dallas neighborhood is tucked beneath Lakewood and White Rock Lake and is only steps away from 80-acre Samuel Grand Park and Tennison Golf Park. The neighborhood was declared a local Conservation District in 1989, and it is known to have the largest collection of stone embellished Tudor cottages in the nation.

If Tudor isn’t your style, you can also find Spanish-style, Craftsman, and many more builds all still reasonably priced in the $600,000s and below.