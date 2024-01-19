Bravo TV Star Tracy Tutor Continues Her Texas Expansion With A Stunning New Listing In Fort Worth

4648 Esprit – The symmetrical front elevation greets you at this home in Montrachet
Tracy Tutor – Million Dollar Listing LA cast.
Tracy Tutor – Entered the Texas market with her Dallas-based partner Breah Brown in 2022. (Photo by Nick Frandjian)
4648 Esprit – Formal dining space is to your left as you enter the home
4648 Esprit – The great sun-filled great room with floating bookshelves, herringbone backed fireplace and entry to the primary suite to your right
4648 Esprit – The waterfall quartz countertop of the central island with vintage inspired pendant lights
4648 Esprit – The kitchen with a view to the butler’s pantry, separate bar and its mix of metals and woods
4648 – The flexible den with its full bar and wine fridge add to the entertaining possiblities
4648 Esprit – The luxe primary bath with rain shower, soaking tub and a view to the massive shared closet beyond
4648 Esprit – The backyard and cover patio with sunlight and wood ceiling
01
10

Fort Worth's 4648 Esprit Lane greets you with a symmetrical front elevation.

02
10

Tracy Tutor is part of Bravo TV's "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" cast.

03
10

Tracy Tutor entered the Texas market with her Dallas-based partner Breah Brown in 2022. (Photo by Nick Frandjian)

04
10

The formal dining space is to your left as you enter 4648 Esprit Lane.

05
10

The sun-filled great room offers floating bookshelves and a herringbone-backed fireplace.

06
10

4648 Esprit Lane's kitchen features a waterfall quartz countertop on the central island and vintage-inspired pendant lights.

07
10

4648 Esprit Lane's kitchen has a butler's pantry with a separate bar and a design mix of metals and woods.

08
10

The flexible den offers a full bar and wine fridge.

09
10

The luxe primary bath features a rain shower, soaking tub, and a massive shared closet.

10
10

4648 Esprit Lane has a spacious backyard and covered patio.

4648 Esprit – The symmetrical front elevation greets you at this home in Montrachet
Tracy Tutor – Million Dollar Listing LA cast.
Tracy Tutor – Entered the Texas market with her Dallas-based partner Breah Brown in 2022. (Photo by Nick Frandjian)
4648 Esprit – Formal dining space is to your left as you enter the home
4648 Esprit – The great sun-filled great room with floating bookshelves, herringbone backed fireplace and entry to the primary suite to your right
4648 Esprit – The waterfall quartz countertop of the central island with vintage inspired pendant lights
4648 Esprit – The kitchen with a view to the butler’s pantry, separate bar and its mix of metals and woods
4648 – The flexible den with its full bar and wine fridge add to the entertaining possiblities
4648 Esprit – The luxe primary bath with rain shower, soaking tub and a view to the massive shared closet beyond
4648 Esprit – The backyard and cover patio with sunlight and wood ceiling
Real Estate / Houses

Bravo TV Star Tracy Tutor Continues Her Texas Expansion With A Stunning New Listing In Fort Worth

Get a Glimpse Inside of 4648 Esprit Lane

BY // 01.19.24
Fort Worth's 4648 Esprit Lane greets you with a symmetrical front elevation.
Tracy Tutor is part of Bravo TV's "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" cast.
Tracy Tutor entered the Texas market with her Dallas-based partner Breah Brown in 2022. (Photo by Nick Frandjian)
The formal dining space is to your left as you enter 4648 Esprit Lane.
The sun-filled great room offers floating bookshelves and a herringbone-backed fireplace.
4648 Esprit Lane's kitchen features a waterfall quartz countertop on the central island and vintage-inspired pendant lights.
4648 Esprit Lane's kitchen has a butler's pantry with a separate bar and a design mix of metals and woods.
The flexible den offers a full bar and wine fridge.
The luxe primary bath features a rain shower, soaking tub, and a massive shared closet.
4648 Esprit Lane has a spacious backyard and covered patio.
1
10

Fort Worth's 4648 Esprit Lane greets you with a symmetrical front elevation.

2
10

Tracy Tutor is part of Bravo TV's "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" cast.

3
10

Tracy Tutor entered the Texas market with her Dallas-based partner Breah Brown in 2022. (Photo by Nick Frandjian)

4
10

The formal dining space is to your left as you enter 4648 Esprit Lane.

5
10

The sun-filled great room offers floating bookshelves and a herringbone-backed fireplace.

6
10

4648 Esprit Lane's kitchen features a waterfall quartz countertop on the central island and vintage-inspired pendant lights.

7
10

4648 Esprit Lane's kitchen has a butler's pantry with a separate bar and a design mix of metals and woods.

8
10

The flexible den offers a full bar and wine fridge.

9
10

The luxe primary bath features a rain shower, soaking tub, and a massive shared closet.

10
10

4648 Esprit Lane has a spacious backyard and covered patio.

When one of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars (and one of the top-selling agents at Douglas Elliman Beverly Hills) set her sights on expanding to Texas in 2022, we couldn’t help but take notice. After all, Tracy Tutor’s first listing in the Lone Star State did more than make a splash. It went viral.

The Mediterranean manse in Southlake hit the market with a jaw-dropping asking price of $19.9 million before it was reduced to $17.9 million. 1469 Sunshine Lane boasted over 31,000 square feet, and over-the-top amenities like an indoor half-court basketball court, a bowling lane, a batting cage, and a resort-sized pool with a waterslide. It sold for an undisclosed amount in June 2023.

Tracy Tutor – Entered the Texas market with her Dallas-based partner Breah Brown in 2022. (Photo by Nick Frandjian)
Tracy Tutor entered the Texas market with her Dallas-based partner Breah Brown in 2022. (Photo by Nick Frandjian)

Tracy Tutor’s First Fort Worth Listing

Since then, Tutor has continued her Texas expansion by listing lavish properties in Dallas, Austin, and Houston. The celebrity real estate agent is working with her Dallas-based partner Breah Brown, and leaning on her expertise. Brown is a luxury real estate pro, an investor, and a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

This month marks Tutor’s first foray into Fort Worth with a listing in the new luxury gated community of Montrachet at 4648 Esprit Lane. The new construction by Olerio Homes features nearly 5,500 square feet including five bedrooms and five and a half baths. Set on a half-acre lot, the trophy home has an asking price of $2,395,000 (according to Tracy Tutor’s site).

4648 Esprit – The great sun-filled great room with floating bookshelves, herringbone backed fireplace and entry to the primary suite to your right
The sun-filled great room offers floating bookshelves and a herringbone-backed fireplace.

Step Inside 4648 Esprit Lane

If symmetry speaks to you, the luxury home’s front elevation delivers perfect balance, as its central stepped walkway leads to its gracious transparent glass and iron double door. To your left is a formal dining room. To your right, is a sleek office, adding work-from-home convenience.

The open floor plan design is grounded by white oak flooring on the main level. The light-filled great room with a wall of sliding doors opens to the covered patio and greenspace beyond. It flows seamlessly into the kitchen and casual dining.

Valentine's Day Gifts For Her

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024

In the kitchen, visitors are greeted by a massive island with waterfall quartz counters. Shimmery, mother-of-pearl-toned square tiles provide the backsplash behind the Wolf gas range. Modern mixed metals add to the stylish details, including large-scale, vintage-inspired pendant lights hanging over the island. Other top-of-the-line appliances include SubZero and there’s even an additional prep kitchen.

A cozy den is further around the corner, complete with its own bar and wine fridge ― adding to the entertaining possibilities.

The first-floor primary has a resort-style bath with a soaking tub and vast, glass-enclosed rain shower. The master closet doesn’t disappoint, with its own bright window and center dressing island. In fact, each of the bedrooms at 4648 Esprit Lane is ensuite.

For more details or to schedule a showing, go to Tracy Tutor.com.

Special Series

Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion benefitting March of Dimes
Unforgettable Houston Best Dressed Moments — The Best Photos From a Buzzy Philanthropy in Fashion
Unforgettable Houston Best Dressed Moments — The Best Photos From a Buzzy Philanthropy in Fashion
Reenergized Houston Best Dressed Raises $1 Million In One Afternoon, Puts Sophisticated Fashion and True Difference Makers Centerstage
Reenergized Houston Best Dressed Raises $1 Million In One Afternoon, Puts Sophisticated Fashion and True Difference Makers Centerstage
Corporate Lawyer Turned Conservationist Makes a Houston Best Dressed Splash — Kelli Weinzierl Keeps It Community Focused
Corporate Lawyer Turned Conservationist Makes a Houston Best Dressed Splash — Kelli Weinzierl Keeps It Community Focused
Prolific Nonprofit Champion Kathryn Smith Parades Into the Houston Best Dressed With a Giving Heart
Prolific Nonprofit Champion Kathryn Smith Parades Into the Houston Best Dressed With a Giving Heart
Making Houston’s Best Dressed Sparkle — Pediatric Dentist Julie Longoria Chen Is a First Time Trailblazer
Making Houston’s Best Dressed Sparkle — Pediatric Dentist Julie Longoria Chen Is a First Time Trailblazer
Award Winning Children’s Book Author and Dedicated Nonprofit Leader Zane Carruth Bows Into Houston’s Best Dressed Ranks
Award Winning Children’s Book Author and Dedicated Nonprofit Leader Zane Carruth Bows Into Houston’s Best Dressed Ranks
read full series
Tommy Kanarellis
Aspen, CO
[email protected]  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
39 Braewood Place
North Dallas
FOR SALE

39 Braewood Place
Dallas, TX

$4,100,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
39 Braewood Place
12750 Sea Island Drive
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

12750 Sea Island Drive
Malakoff, TX

$5,195,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
12750 Sea Island Drive
6538 Bob O Link Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6538 Bob O Link Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6538 Bob O Link Drive
5809 Desco Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5809 Desco Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,349,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
5809 Desco Drive
1721 Bur Oak Drive
Southlake
FOR SALE

1721 Bur Oak Drive
Southlake, TX

$5,249,995 Learn More about this property
Wynne Moore
This property is listed by: Wynne Moore (817) 781-7060 Email Realtor
1721 Bur Oak Drive
4021 Glenwick Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

4021 Glenwick Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,450,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4021 Glenwick Lane
3225 Turtle Creek Boulevard #147
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3225 Turtle Creek Boulevard #147
Dallas, TX

$684,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Krider
This property is listed by: Sue Krider (214) 673-6933 Email Realtor
3225 Turtle Creek Boulevard #147
5534 Northmoor Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5534 Northmoor Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5534 Northmoor Drive
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
7733 Lovers Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

7733 Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,999,999 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
7733 Lovers Lane
6509 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6509 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$6,900,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6509 Sudbury Road
4408 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4408 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bratton
This property is listed by: Susan Bratton (214) 546-5304 Email Realtor
4408 Lorraine Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X