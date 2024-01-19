Bravo TV Star Tracy Tutor Continues Her Texas Expansion With A Stunning New Listing In Fort Worth

The formal dining space is to your left as you enter 4648 Esprit Lane.

When one of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars (and one of the top-selling agents at Douglas Elliman Beverly Hills) set her sights on expanding to Texas in 2022, we couldn’t help but take notice. After all, Tracy Tutor’s first listing in the Lone Star State did more than make a splash. It went viral.

The Mediterranean manse in Southlake hit the market with a jaw-dropping asking price of $19.9 million before it was reduced to $17.9 million. 1469 Sunshine Lane boasted over 31,000 square feet, and over-the-top amenities like an indoor half-court basketball court, a bowling lane, a batting cage, and a resort-sized pool with a waterslide. It sold for an undisclosed amount in June 2023.

Tracy Tutor’s First Fort Worth Listing

Since then, Tutor has continued her Texas expansion by listing lavish properties in Dallas, Austin, and Houston. The celebrity real estate agent is working with her Dallas-based partner Breah Brown, and leaning on her expertise. Brown is a luxury real estate pro, an investor, and a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

This month marks Tutor’s first foray into Fort Worth with a listing in the new luxury gated community of Montrachet at 4648 Esprit Lane. The new construction by Olerio Homes features nearly 5,500 square feet including five bedrooms and five and a half baths. Set on a half-acre lot, the trophy home has an asking price of $2,395,000 (according to Tracy Tutor’s site).

Step Inside 4648 Esprit Lane

If symmetry speaks to you, the luxury home’s front elevation delivers perfect balance, as its central stepped walkway leads to its gracious transparent glass and iron double door. To your left is a formal dining room. To your right, is a sleek office, adding work-from-home convenience.

The open floor plan design is grounded by white oak flooring on the main level. The light-filled great room with a wall of sliding doors opens to the covered patio and greenspace beyond. It flows seamlessly into the kitchen and casual dining.

In the kitchen, visitors are greeted by a massive island with waterfall quartz counters. Shimmery, mother-of-pearl-toned square tiles provide the backsplash behind the Wolf gas range. Modern mixed metals add to the stylish details, including large-scale, vintage-inspired pendant lights hanging over the island. Other top-of-the-line appliances include SubZero and there’s even an additional prep kitchen.

A cozy den is further around the corner, complete with its own bar and wine fridge ― adding to the entertaining possibilities.

The first-floor primary has a resort-style bath with a soaking tub and vast, glass-enclosed rain shower. The master closet doesn’t disappoint, with its own bright window and center dressing island. In fact, each of the bedrooms at 4648 Esprit Lane is ensuite.

For more details or to schedule a showing, go to Tracy Tutor.com.