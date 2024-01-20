Michele Lipscomb, Susan McMillan, Elizabeth Galante, Connie Wright (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chairs Michele Lipscomb, Susan McMillan, Elizabeth Galante, Connie Wright at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Candace Thomas, Nina Rand, Bethany Buchanan, Molly Williams at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Carley Overbergen, Rhonda Overbergen, Libby Davis, Stephanie Davis at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cary Welsh, Kathy Zay, Janet McCloskey at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Georgia Harmon at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Preview Party sponsors Inga Laughlin Smith, Robin Kelm Tucker, Laura Lee Lindenborn Vaio at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Julie Doss, Catherine Austin at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Keli Rabon at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Helfman, Kathrin Yokubaitis, Hannah Brook at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cal-a-Vie has participated in The Sale since its inception in 2015. l (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Martha White, Claire Day at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mary Evans Cravens, Regan Sobiesk at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Freya is among more than 50 merchants participating in Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Thiam Oum, Donielle Gary, Claudia Franco at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chairs_Michele Lipscomb, Susan McMillan, Elizabeth Galante, Connie Wright at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fashion / Shopping

The Sale Puts 50-Plus Stores and More Than 1,600 Shoppers Together In One Houston Extravaganza With a Purpose

Tri Delta's Sweet Cancer Fighting Tradition Rolls On

BY // 01.19.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Chairs Michele Lipscomb, Susan McMillan, Elizabeth Galante, Connie Wright at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Candace Thomas, Nina Rand, Bethany Buchanan, Molly Williams at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carley Overbergen, Rhonda Overbergen, Libby Davis, Stephanie Davis at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cary Welsh, Kathy Zay, Janet McCloskey at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Georgia Harmon at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Preview Party sponsors Inga Laughlin Smith, Robin Kelm Tucker, Laura Lee Lindenborn Vaio at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julie Doss, Catherine Austin at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Keli Rabon at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa Helfman, Kathrin Yokubaitis, Hannah Brook at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cal-a-Vie has participated in The Sale since its inception in 2015. l (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Martha White, Claire Day at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mary Evans Cravens, Regan Sobiesk at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Freya is among more than 50 merchants participating in Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Thiam Oum, Donielle Gary, Claudia Franco at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chairs_Michele Lipscomb, Susan McMillan, Elizabeth Galante, Connie Wright at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chairs Michele Lipscomb, Susan McMillan, Elizabeth Galante, Connie Wright at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Candace Thomas, Nina Rand, Bethany Buchanan, Molly Williams at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Carley Overbergen, Rhonda Overbergen, Libby Davis, Stephanie Davis at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cary Welsh, Kathy Zay, Janet McCloskey at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Georgia Harmon at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Preview Party sponsors Inga Laughlin Smith, Robin Kelm Tucker, Laura Lee Lindenborn Vaio at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Julie Doss, Catherine Austin at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Keli Rabon at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Helfman, Kathrin Yokubaitis, Hannah Brook at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cal-a-Vie has participated in The Sale since its inception in 2015. l (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Martha White, Claire Day at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mary Evans Cravens, Regan Sobiesk at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Freya is among more than 50 merchants participating in Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Thiam Oum, Donielle Gary, Claudia Franco at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chairs_Michele Lipscomb, Susan McMillan, Elizabeth Galante, Connie Wright at Tri Delta Philanthropies The Sale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The Sale, 10th anniversary

Where: Bayou City Event Center

PC Moment: When more than 50 boutiques present must-have merchandise at up to 90 percent off retail, the shoppers are going to rally. So it was that more than 1,600 ladies and a few gents filled their shopping bags over one night and two days of fundraising presented by the Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies Inc. 

With proceeds added from the 2024 event, The Sale since its founding in 2015 has contributed more than $2 million for cancer research at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Texas Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser originated with a handful of Tri Delta alumnae who embraced the mission of raising funds for lifesaving research for children diagnosed with cancer.

“We are a group of women with various backgrounds and interests from across the United States who pledged Tri Delta in college, some as recently as last year and some many decades ago. We come together with a mission to raise money to advance research for curing children’s cancer,” Michele Lipscomb says. “It’s a momentous feat to run this three-day event and we’re grateful to the community for loving The Sale as much as we do.”

Lipscomb co-chaired the shopping fête along with Elizabeth Galante, Susan McMillan and Connie Wright.

“We are grateful to Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies, Inc. for their continued commitment to support pediatric cancer research at MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital,” notes Aaron Walton, division administrator of pediatrics at MD Anderson. “The funds raised help advance important pediatric cancer research that can lead to new treatments and better outcomes for our patients.”

The Sale is a hot ticket each year with Houston shops such as The Avenue, Tenenbaum, Cheeky Vintage, Christy Lynn, J. Landa Jewelry and Christina Greene marking their merchandise down to irresistible levels.

PC Seen: Katie Tsuru, Bethany Buchanan, Jenny Weber, Keli Rabon, Phyllis Mandola, Roz Pactor, Lisa Helfman, Martha White and daughter Claire Day, Sonia Soto, council member and Tri Delta Sallie Alcorn, Nina Rand, Candace Thomas, MD Anderson executive director Susan Nutt, and Tri Delta Foundation trustee Julie Doss.

