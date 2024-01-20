The Sale Puts 50-Plus Stores and More Than 1,600 Shoppers Together In One Houston Extravaganza With a Purpose
Tri Delta's Sweet Cancer Fighting Tradition Rolls OnBY Shelby Hodge // 01.19.24
What: The Sale, 10th anniversary
Where: Bayou City Event Center
PC Moment: When more than 50 boutiques present must-have merchandise at up to 90 percent off retail, the shoppers are going to rally. So it was that more than 1,600 ladies and a few gents filled their shopping bags over one night and two days of fundraising presented by the Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies Inc.
With proceeds added from the 2024 event, The Sale since its founding in 2015 has contributed more than $2 million for cancer research at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Texas Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser originated with a handful of Tri Delta alumnae who embraced the mission of raising funds for lifesaving research for children diagnosed with cancer.
“We are a group of women with various backgrounds and interests from across the United States who pledged Tri Delta in college, some as recently as last year and some many decades ago. We come together with a mission to raise money to advance research for curing children’s cancer,” Michele Lipscomb says. “It’s a momentous feat to run this three-day event and we’re grateful to the community for loving The Sale as much as we do.”
Lipscomb co-chaired the shopping fête along with Elizabeth Galante, Susan McMillan and Connie Wright.
“We are grateful to Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies, Inc. for their continued commitment to support pediatric cancer research at MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital,” notes Aaron Walton, division administrator of pediatrics at MD Anderson. “The funds raised help advance important pediatric cancer research that can lead to new treatments and better outcomes for our patients.”
The Sale is a hot ticket each year with Houston shops such as The Avenue, Tenenbaum, Cheeky Vintage, Christy Lynn, J. Landa Jewelry and Christina Greene marking their merchandise down to irresistible levels.
PC Seen: Katie Tsuru, Bethany Buchanan, Jenny Weber, Keli Rabon, Phyllis Mandola, Roz Pactor, Lisa Helfman, Martha White and daughter Claire Day, Sonia Soto, council member and Tri Delta Sallie Alcorn, Nina Rand, Candace Thomas, MD Anderson executive director Susan Nutt, and Tri Delta Foundation trustee Julie Doss.