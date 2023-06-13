The turquoise kitchen in the luxurious 'Tuscan Villa' townhome at 5722 Logan Lane makes an impression, (Photo by TK Images/Compass)
Real Estate / Houses

Houston’s Own Version of a Tuscan Villa Brings Something Different to the Rice Military Neighborhood — A $1.3 Million Turquoise Stunner

Complete Privacy and Spacious Courtyards Beckon

BY // 06.13.23
photography TK Images/Compass
When friends first moved into one of the sleek “Tuscan Villas” on this quiet block of Logan Lane, we fell in love with the design. It brings complete privacy as the U-shaped two-story townhouses are built around spacious interior courtyards and complemented with private backyards.

So when I first eyed Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes‘ For Sale sign on the end unit at 5722 Logan Lane, I was intrigued.

I wanted a look inside of what promised to be a dream home, something akin to that of our friends’s spectacular Tuscan Villa. And sure enough with the Compass listing, I was able to — as you can too — peruse images of the three bedroom, 3,384-square-foot townhome with a unique turquoise kitchen. Of course, you can also reach out to Guggenheim Howes for an actual in-person tour of this unique home listed for $1,295,000.

This particular townhome features one beautifully outfitted courtyard and a more casual but nonetheless charming deck area. This where you’ll find the gas grill for enhanced outdoor entertaining.

The luxurious 'Tuscan Villa' townhome at 5722 Logan Lane is listed with Compass for $1,295,000. (Photo by TK Images/Compass)
The luxurious ‘Tuscan Villa’ townhome at 5722 Logan Lane is listed with Compass for $1,295,000. (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

The open floor plan at ground level with living room gas fireplace allows for easy entertaining facilitated by an abundance of French doors which encourage indoor-outdoor circulation.

And then there is the fantastic haltingly turquoise kitchen. This reimagined kitchen features lacquer cabinetry, subway tiles and bar seating all in matching turquoise. The bold palette is complemented by top-of-the-line appliances and an open spaciousness. In all, some would agree that this Tuscan Villa kitchen exudes a certain contemporary elegance.

In addition to the three ensuite bedrooms, including a spectacular primary suite with gas fireplace, the second floor also offers a sitting area and a utility room.

The Rice Military townhouse is within strolling distance of the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens. For the physically fit the “Tuscan Villas” are a good walk or a mere jog westward to Memorial Park or eastward to Buffalo Bayou Park.

