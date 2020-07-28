Inside Houston’s Own Walkable Wonderland — Tuscany Walk Puts the Sweet Life in Play For Everyone

What could be sweeter than landing a plush luxury apartment home right in the heart of one of Houston’s hottest neighborhoods?

Tuscany Walk boasts close proximity to some of the city’s top amenities. The Galleria, Buffalo Bayou and River Oaks are all within easy reach. Inspired by the Italian theme of living La Dolce Vita, Tuscany Walk is designed for living the sweet life.

The boutique mid-rise with high-rise worthy amenities offers impeccable personalized service with only 165 apartments. Residents love the feeling of being tucked away from the road yet living so close to all of Houston’s hot spots. To add to the convenience, Tuscany Walk also offers abundant parking in its private garages.

Located on Voss Road, the community boasts an impressive Walk Score of 72. With a multitude of retail and dining options all within a one mile radius, Tuscany Walk residents can easily walk to the many restaurants on Woodway Drive. Grocery shopping is a breeze when the apartment community offers several grocery stores within walking distance. It’s like having the convenience of living in a European village, right in the heart of Houston.

The resort-style pool and courtyard at Tuscany Walk Apartments.

Adding to the active lifestyle, Tuscany Walk’s refreshing saltwater resort-style pool comes complete with Baja shelf, a fountain and a lap lane. An outdoor entertainment lounge, decked out with grilling stations, makes for a perfect place for socializing. There are even poolside cabanas and an inviting sun terrace to enjoy.

Tuscany Walk’s well-equipped fitness center, complete with a Peloton Bike, makes sticking to your workout routine a cinch. And walking the dog doesn’t need to be a chore since the community has a Puppy Palazzo, or dog park on the property as well.

You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the glamorous interiors and functional layouts — with the variety more typical of a high-rise. Tuscany Walk apartments cater to different tastes and household sizes, with various one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The community is designed to make home luxurious for its residents. Picture soaring 10- or 11-foot ceilings — and porcelain tile flooring throughout the main living spaces.

The kitchen is the heart of the home with thoughtful features like built-in wine racks and expansive islands with granite slab tops, which are great for prepping, cooking and entertaining. Decked out with custom cabinetry and designer tile backsplashes, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances with smooth glass top ranges.

The spacious island is ideal for prepping and entertaining.

The oversized bedrooms can accommodate king-size beds and dressers. Ensuite baths are a luxurious bonus with granite topped vanities and frameless glass walk-in showers with separate soaking tubs.

One of the most unique features are the balconies and terraces, which add a versatile outdoor living space to each Tuscany Walk apartment. Select corner units even come with an outdoor fireplace, providing for two-way exposure, with expansive views.

Every apartment includes its own front-loading washer and dryer, as well as individual water heaters. Tech touches include state-of-the-art digital entry lock for comfort with thoughtful USB charging ports built into the units.

Residents have access to many other amenities as well as advanced elevators and carpeted, climate controlled corridors. Having a Wi-Fi enabled Cyber Cafe on site is a huge bonus. Concierge package lockers make online shopping and package delivery worry free. Tuscany Walk even takes out the trash with its valet recycling and trash service.

This is your own personal retreat in every sense — right in the heart of where you really want to be in Houston.

To explore the La Dolce Vita lifestyle more, schedule a tour at Tuscany Walk.