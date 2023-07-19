Unique Woodlands Mansions With Some Seriously Unexpected Perks — From a Top Gun Feature to Serious Hoops Dreams

The basketball court is one of the perks to enjoy at 25 Doe Run Drive.

The idyllic living spaces in the house offer beautiful views of the pond and water fountain.

83 Lakeside Green is a waterfront home in the Player Woods neighborhood. It's on the market for just under $2 million.

The view of the lake can be admired from multiple balconies.

This mansion boasts many fun features, one of which is the beach volleyball court overlooking the lake.

Situated on the edge of Lake Woodlands, the location is one of the most-sought after in The Woodlands.

46 S Windsail Place is on the market for $4 million. It is one unique Woodlands mansion.

The most important component of a dream home is not always the number of bedrooms or the square footage. It should be measured by the amount of joy it brings you when you arrive home after a long day. So I’ve been on the hunt for unique houses in The Woodlands that offer that little bit of extra fun.

There are at least a handful of homes on the market right now in The Woodlands area with standout, playful features that could tempt anyone. From basketball courts to indoor spas, these unique houses for sale in The Woodlands offer some out-of-the-ordinary ideas that are sure to inspire.

Neighborhood: Lake Woodlands

Listing Price: $4,000,000

The Important Numbers: 1997 (year built), 9,431 square feet, five to six bedrooms, six full and one half bathrooms

Fun feature: Beach volleyball court

It might be one of the most expensive houses for sale right now in The Woodlands, but 46 S Windsail Place has some features that you don’t see every day. Looking over Lake Woodlands, the location is unbeatable, but the house itself is full of surprises and places to spend quality time with friends and family.

Admire the views of your very own beach volleyball court — or recreate the famous Top Gun scene — from multiple balconies. In the evening, sit under the gazebo or gather around the fire pit. This Woodlands mansion also boasts plenty of other unique selling points, including an indoor pool and spa for ultimate in relaxation, rain or shine.

Listing agent: Ryan Jockers, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate.

Neighborhood: Player Woods

Listing Price: $1,950,000

The Important Numbers: 2007 (year built), 5,217 square feet, five bedrooms, five full/one half bathrooms

Fun feature: Infinity salt water pool

83 Lakeside Green is the perfect example of a luxurious family home in The Woodlands. The salt water infinity-edge pool can be seen as soon as you step foot inside, appearing to flow seamlessly into Player Bend Pond behind in the distance. At night, fire accents help add atmosphere to the backyard, which features an outdoor kitchen and cozy seating area.

Situated in quiet cul-de-sac lot in Player Woods, the interior of 83 Lakeside Green is tasteful with exquisite wooden accents and pleasant views of the pond’s sparkling water fountain.

Listing agent: Jeni Mitchell, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate.

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill

Listing Price: $4,350,000

The Important Numbers: 2017 (year built), 8,543 square feet, four bedrooms, five full/three half bathrooms

Fun feature: Basketball court

This lavish home is quite a statement, welcoming you with a grand courtyard entrance and tall graceful pillars. The house itself is meticulously decorated inside, from the gourmet kitchen with rustic brick accents to living spaces with abundant natural light and stylish finishes. Outside, this unique Woodlands estate offers complete privacy with stunning golf course views.

The backyard guarantees years of fun with a custom basketball court, pool, fire pit and your own entrance to the 12th hole of the The Woodlands Country Club’s East Course.

Listing agent: Phillip Thomas, Keller Williams Realty.