Barbie Mania Completely Takes Over Houston’s Tallest High-Rise — Embracing The Box, Pink Swimsuits and So Much More

Jessica Gaddis at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

Toshia Ellis, Jhada Shelton at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

Tiffany Wisneski at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

Suzy Roberman, Angelo Quin, Christina Chang at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

Natalie King at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

Caitlin Moffett, Tiffany Wisneski, Claire Stevlingson at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Hines' Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

Lealy Garcia at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

Elise Arango, Katie Higgins at the Barbie-inspired pool party at HInes' Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

Amanda Chapa at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the Hines' downtown residential high rise.

Jui Adeyinka at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

Tyler McMorris, Kara Dias at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

Cassie Clark, Jenny Sanchez play Barbie doll at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Hines' Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

What: Brava Blowout, a Malibu Barbie-inspired pool party

Where: Brava, on the level 10 pool deck and lounge at Hines’ downtown Houston residential high-rise.

PC Moment: It was all about the visuals as more than 200 residents and their guests, all game for a little Barbie mania, gathered poolside dressed in colorful “Barbiecore” attire including a wealth of oh-so-Barbie accessories. The gathering was planned, of course, in celebration of the Barbie movie opening in movie theaters on Thursday.

Who knew there were so many pink two-piece bathing suits in the city of Houston?

The fun highlight was the life-size Barbie box — measuring in at eight feet tall and six feet wide — presenting a rare photo opportunity for everyone to step into the role of the iconic doll.

Setting the stage for the Barbie party were themed pool floats, pop-up shopping experiences with Lele Sadoughi and Pomp and Circumstance Boutique, light bites and gourmet ice cream from Unicorn Snowcone. White Sage Beauty even offered Barbie makeovers to the brave.

Who didn’t love the Barbie and Ken look-alike costume contest?

Master instructor and local fitness influencer Jenny Sanchez led the throng in a spontaneous dance number.

And that was just the start of Barbie week for Brava residents. Pomp and Circumstance has staged a “Brava Dream Closet” in the luxury high-rise’s model unit that can be viewed on tours for prospective residents. The life-size doll box will also be in Brava’s lobby all week for photo opportunities for residents of the Houston high-rise and their guests.

Brava, the 46-story world class apartment building, Houston’s tallest residential community, offers protected panoramic views of downtown, Market Square Park, Buffalo Bayou and beyond. Where else would Barbie want to live in Houston?

