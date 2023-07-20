Barbie Mania Completely Takes Over Houston’s Tallest High-Rise — Embracing The Box, Pink Swimsuits and So Much More

Cassie Clark, Jenny Sanchez; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Alexa Urbina, Rania Dib, Italia Maldonado; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Tyler McMorris, Kara Dias; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Jumi Adeyinka; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Amanda Chapa; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Elise Arango, Katie Higgins (2); Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Hines
Jenna Doyle, Ryan Brenkus, Jessica Gaddis; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Suzy Roberman, Angelo Quin, Christina Chang; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Lealy Garcia; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Caitlin Moffett, Tiffany Wisneski, Claire Stevlingson; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Natalie King, Jasmine Bond; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Natalie King; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Suzy Roberman, Angelo Quin, Christina Chang; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines.jpg
Tiffany Wisneski; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Toshia Ellis, Jhada Shelton; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Jessica Gaddis; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
01
16

Cassie Clark, Jenny Sanchez play Barbie doll at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Hines' Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

02
16

Alexa Urbina, Rania Dib, Italia Maldonado at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, Hines' downtown residential high rise.

03
16

Tyler McMorris, Kara Dias at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

04
16

Jui Adeyinka at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

05
16

Amanda Chapa at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the Hines' downtown residential high rise.

06
16

Elise Arango, Katie Higgins at the Barbie-inspired pool party at HInes' Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

07
16

Jenna Doyle, Ryan Brenkus, Jessica Gaddis at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava,Hines' downtown residential high rise.

08
16

Suzy Roberman, Angelo Quin, Christina Chang at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

09
16

Lealy Garcia at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

10
16

Caitlin Moffett, Tiffany Wisneski, Claire Stevlingson at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Hines' Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

11
16

Natalie King, Jasmine Bond at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, Hines' downtown residential high rise.

12
16

Natalie King at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

13
16

Suzy Roberman, Angelo Quin, Christina Chang at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

14
16

Tiffany Wisneski at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

15
16

Toshia Ellis, Jhada Shelton at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

16
16

Jessica Gaddis at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

Cassie Clark, Jenny Sanchez; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Alexa Urbina, Rania Dib, Italia Maldonado; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Tyler McMorris, Kara Dias; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Jumi Adeyinka; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Amanda Chapa; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Elise Arango, Katie Higgins (2); Image by Daniel Ortiz Courtesy of Hines
Jenna Doyle, Ryan Brenkus, Jessica Gaddis; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Suzy Roberman, Angelo Quin, Christina Chang; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Lealy Garcia; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Caitlin Moffett, Tiffany Wisneski, Claire Stevlingson; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Natalie King, Jasmine Bond; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Natalie King; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Suzy Roberman, Angelo Quin, Christina Chang; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines.jpg
Tiffany Wisneski; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Toshia Ellis, Jhada Shelton; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Jessica Gaddis; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Society / The Seen

Barbie Mania Completely Takes Over Houston’s Tallest High-Rise — Embracing The Box, Pink Swimsuits and So Much More

When a Movie Creates the Hottest of Pool Parties

BY // 07.20.23
Cassie Clark, Jenny Sanchez play Barbie doll at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Hines' Brava, the downtown residential high rise.
Alexa Urbina, Rania Dib, Italia Maldonado at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, Hines' downtown residential high rise.
Tyler McMorris, Kara Dias at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.
Jui Adeyinka at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.
Amanda Chapa at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the Hines' downtown residential high rise.
Elise Arango, Katie Higgins at the Barbie-inspired pool party at HInes' Brava, the downtown residential high rise.
Jenna Doyle, Ryan Brenkus, Jessica Gaddis at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava,Hines' downtown residential high rise.
Suzy Roberman, Angelo Quin, Christina Chang at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.
Lealy Garcia at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.
Caitlin Moffett, Tiffany Wisneski, Claire Stevlingson at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Hines' Brava, the downtown residential high rise.
Natalie King, Jasmine Bond at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, Hines' downtown residential high rise.
Natalie King at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.
Suzy Roberman, Angelo Quin, Christina Chang at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.
Tiffany Wisneski at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.
Toshia Ellis, Jhada Shelton at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.
Jessica Gaddis at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.
1
16

Cassie Clark, Jenny Sanchez play Barbie doll at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Hines' Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

2
16

Alexa Urbina, Rania Dib, Italia Maldonado at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, Hines' downtown residential high rise.

3
16

Tyler McMorris, Kara Dias at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

4
16

Jui Adeyinka at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

5
16

Amanda Chapa at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the Hines' downtown residential high rise.

6
16

Elise Arango, Katie Higgins at the Barbie-inspired pool party at HInes' Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

7
16

Jenna Doyle, Ryan Brenkus, Jessica Gaddis at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava,Hines' downtown residential high rise.

8
16

Suzy Roberman, Angelo Quin, Christina Chang at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

9
16

Lealy Garcia at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

10
16

Caitlin Moffett, Tiffany Wisneski, Claire Stevlingson at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Hines' Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

11
16

Natalie King, Jasmine Bond at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, Hines' downtown residential high rise.

12
16

Natalie King at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

13
16

Suzy Roberman, Angelo Quin, Christina Chang at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

14
16

Tiffany Wisneski at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

15
16

Toshia Ellis, Jhada Shelton at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

16
16

Jessica Gaddis at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

What: Brava Blowout, a Malibu Barbie-inspired pool party

Where: Brava, on the level 10 pool deck and lounge at Hines’ downtown Houston residential high-rise.

PC Moment: It was all about the visuals as more than 200 residents and their guests, all game for a little Barbie mania, gathered poolside dressed in colorful “Barbiecore” attire including a wealth of oh-so-Barbie accessories. The gathering was planned, of course, in celebration of the Barbie movie opening in movie theaters on Thursday.

Who knew there were so many pink two-piece bathing suits in the city of Houston?

The fun highlight was the life-size Barbie box — measuring in at eight feet tall and six feet wide — presenting a rare photo opportunity for everyone to step into the role of  the iconic doll.

Setting the stage for the Barbie party were themed pool floats, pop-up shopping experiences with Lele Sadoughi and Pomp and Circumstance Boutique, light bites and gourmet ice cream from Unicorn Snowcone. White Sage Beauty even offered Barbie makeovers to the brave.

Who didn’t love the Barbie and Ken look-alike costume contest?

Tyler McMorris, Kara Dias; Image by Daniel Ortiz, Courtesy of Hines
Tyler McMorris, Kara Dias at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

Master instructor and local fitness influencer Jenny Sanchez led the throng in a spontaneous dance number.

And that was just the start of Barbie week for Brava residents. Pomp and Circumstance has staged a “Brava Dream Closet” in the luxury high-rise’s model unit that can be viewed on tours for prospective residents. The life-size doll box will also be in Brava’s lobby all week for photo opportunities for residents of the Houston high-rise and their guests.

Jui Adeyinka at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.
Jui Adeyinka at the Barbie-inspired pool party at Brava, the downtown residential high rise.

Brava, the 46-story world class apartment building, Houston’s  tallest residential community, offers protected panoramic views of downtown, Market Square Park, Buffalo Bayou and beyond. Where else would Barbie want to live in Houston?

PC Seen: Jenna Doyle, Ryan Brenkus, Jessica Gaddis, Tyler McMorris, Kara Dias, Caitlin Moffett, Tiffany Wisneski, Claire Stevlingson, Amanda Chapa, Cassie Clark, Jenny Sanchez, Jui Adeyinka, Leal Garcia, Natalie King, Jasmine Bond, Natalie King, Suzy Roberman, Angelo Quin, and Christina Chang. 

Special Series

Best Design Shops Across Texas

We queried more than 40 interior designers to see where they stop to shop design across Texas.
The Best Design Shops Across Austin, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Austin, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Dallas, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Dallas, Texas
The Best Design Shops in Marfa, Round Top, Fredericksburg, and Beyond
The Best Design Shops in Marfa, Round Top, Fredericksburg, and Beyond
The Best Design Shops Across Fort Worth, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Fort Worth, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Houston, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Houston, Texas
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
6920 Vassar Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

6920 Vassar Avenue
Dallas, TX

$20,500,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
6920 Vassar Avenue
2200 Victory Avenue #2502
Victory Park
FOR SALE

2200 Victory Avenue #2502
Dallas, TX

$2,299,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
2200 Victory Avenue #2502
6911 Chestnut Ridge Drive
Argyle
FOR SALE

6911 Chestnut Ridge Drive
Argyle, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
6911 Chestnut Ridge Drive
3242 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3242 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Kashata
This property is listed by: Anne Kashata (214) 356-7200 Email Realtor
3242 Bryn Mawr Drive
1918 Olive Street #302
Uptown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #302
Dallas, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #302
9300 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9300 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$6,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9300 Hathaway Street
2208 Plantation Lane
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

2208 Plantation Lane
Plano, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2208 Plantation Lane
1601 Lexington Avenue
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

1601 Lexington Avenue
Flower Mound, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
1601 Lexington Avenue
6513 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6513 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6513 Sudbury Road
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,099,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
3607 Euclid Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3607 Euclid Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Mathews
This property is listed by: Brittany Mathews (214) 641-1019 Email Realtor
3607 Euclid Avenue
5345 Nakoma Drive
Greenway Parks
FOR SALE

5345 Nakoma Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
5345 Nakoma Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X