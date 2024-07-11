Your Guide to Limitless Opportunities For Live, Work, and Play in Uptown Dallas

Whether you’re catching up with friends and family at Katy Trail Ice House, taking a workout class at Barry’s, enjoying a walk around Griggs Park with your grandkids, relaxing at the Spa at The Crescent, or moving your business headquarters to The Quad, Uptown Dallas has it all.

For decades, Uptown has established itself as the soul of Dallas – and the neighborhood’s vibrancy only continues to grow. From bustling offices to new restaurants to lush parks, you’ll find it all in the neighborhood that has captured the hearts of so many Dallasites. With I-75 to the east, Haskell on the north, the Katy Trail on the west, and Bookhout/McKinnon/Cedar Springs to the south, the Uptown neighborhood is ever-growing with new businesses, residences, retail and more popping up every day. And, behind this magical oasis within the concrete jungle is Uptown Dallas Inc., or UDI.

Established in 1993, Uptown Dallas Inc. created Dallas’ first live-work-play community. UDI is the Public Improvement District (PID) that manages numerous initiatives, funded through an assessment voted on and paid for by Uptown residents, making Uptown’s community truly special. And, of the 14 PIDS in Dallas, UDI has one of the lowest assessment rates at 0.045 cents per $100 valuation. These assessment dollars are used to maintain Uptown Dallas as one of the city’s most beloved neighborhoods, funding the management and enhancement of public safety and security, the design and construction of public infrastructure improvements, and the maintenance of common areas, lighting, pedestrian amenities, and linkages. Simply put, UDI makes Uptown what it is today.

And, these improvements have a true economic impact. They give the neighborhood the competitive advantage that has led to Uptown’s success when it comes to realizing the highest office rents and occupancies in the city, as well as one of the best multi-family markets in the region.

It’s not just all business, though. Uptown is a beautiful place to live, work, and play. In 2024 alone UDI is responsible for more than 34,000 flowers have been planted, more than 1,000 pieces of graffiti have been removed, nearly 400 plants have been replaced and more than 100,000 pounds of trash have been picked up. And, UDI sponsors a 50/50 program that helps residents split the cost of replacing dead trees, trimming trees, enlarging tree grates, and more.

Safety is paramount to Uptown Dallas Inc. It has managed more than 1,100 Non-Emergency Tip Line Security calls (available for 16 hours per day, seven days per week) and hosted 47 Crime Watch Meetings. This is essential, especially because of all the engaging events UDI hosts throughout the neighborhood. From its Let’s Talk Uptown series to Movies in Griggs Park to the Uptown Dallas Annual Meeting to DPD In the Park to the Uptown Holiday Tree Lighting, there’s something for everyone in this gem of a neighborhood.

Whether you’re catching up with friends and family at Katy Trail Ice House, taking a workout class at Barry’s, enjoying a walk around Griggs Park with your grandkids, relaxing at the Spa at The Crescent, or moving your business headquarters to The Quad, Uptown Dallas has it all.