6 Pronghorn Place
Pronghorn Place entry
Wine grotto Pronghorn
French doors Pronghorn
Kitchen Pronghorn
Outside Pronghorn
Backyard pronghorn
Pool render
01
08

6 Pronghorn Place is on the market for $2,290,000.

02
08

Built in 2015 by Morris Hullinger, the interior has stunning architectural details throughout.

03
08

The wine grotto, with beautiful groin vault ceilings. can hold a collection of up to 150 bottles.

04
08

The family space is bright and inviting, with French doors leading outside into the backyard.

05
08

The kitchen is located off the family room.

06
08

The covered patio outside living space is perfect for crisp evenings, complete with stone fireplace.

07
08

The cul-de-sac lot offers an oversized backyard with endless potential.

08
08

This is a rendering of the pool and spa design, by Regal Pools.

6 Pronghorn Place
Pronghorn Place entry
Wine grotto Pronghorn
French doors Pronghorn
Kitchen Pronghorn
Outside Pronghorn
Backyard pronghorn
Pool render
Real Estate / Houses

The Woodlands’ Own South of France Worthy Villa Mansion Brings Waterfront Perks and a $2.9 Million Asking Price

Step Inside 6 Pronghorn Place, An Unexpected Architectural Gem That's Full of Perks

BY // 10.16.23
6 Pronghorn Place is on the market for $2,290,000.
Built in 2015 by Morris Hullinger, the interior has stunning architectural details throughout.
The wine grotto, with beautiful groin vault ceilings. can hold a collection of up to 150 bottles.
The family space is bright and inviting, with French doors leading outside into the backyard.
The kitchen is located off the family room.
The covered patio outside living space is perfect for crisp evenings, complete with stone fireplace.
The cul-de-sac lot offers an oversized backyard with endless potential.
This is a rendering of the pool and spa design, by Regal Pools.
1
8

6 Pronghorn Place is on the market for $2,290,000.

2
8

Built in 2015 by Morris Hullinger, the interior has stunning architectural details throughout.

3
8

The wine grotto, with beautiful groin vault ceilings. can hold a collection of up to 150 bottles.

4
8

The family space is bright and inviting, with French doors leading outside into the backyard.

5
8

The kitchen is located off the family room.

6
8

The covered patio outside living space is perfect for crisp evenings, complete with stone fireplace.

7
8

The cul-de-sac lot offers an oversized backyard with endless potential.

8
8

This is a rendering of the pool and spa design, by Regal Pools.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to find a home that has the right amount of character, ambiance and practicality to make for a true dream home. Luckily, The Woodlands boasts more worthy options than most.

Let’s take a look at the stunning 6 Pronghorn Place, an architectural gem that is not likely to stay on the market for long.

Inside 6 Pronghorn Place

6 Pronghorn Place is on the market for $2,290,000.
6 Pronghorn Place is on the market for $2,290,000.

This Mediterranean-style villa boasts four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and an expansive backyard space overlooking a lake with unlimited potential to create the ultimate dreamy outdoor oasis. The spacious home sits an oversized cul-de-sac lot and measures in at almost 6,000 square feet and is quietly situated in amongst the George Mitchell Nature Preserve.

It has hit the market with an asking price of $2,290,000. The listing agent is Monica Brashear from Sotheby’s International Realty.

As part of the illustrious Carlton Woods Creekside, this mansion can be found in one of The Woodlands’ most sought-after neighborhoods too.

The extraordinary estate, built in 2015, is still under its original ownership. The current homeowners have paid meticulous attention to the interior, with graceful touches throughout the home. Constructed by Houston firm Morris Hullinger, you will notice the quality of the build in all the small details at 6 Pronghorn Place.

SHOP

Swipe
Curated Library
Beauty Elevated
Adventure
Discover
Artful Designs
Discover Fall
Unique
DARING
Quietly Sophisticated
Craftmanship
Colorful and Maximal
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023

One of Morris Hullunger’s unique talents is mixing traditional with modern, and there are many places in this Woodlands home to admire the builders’ careful work.

As you arrive in a courtyard, dotted with Cypress trees, it feels like you could be entering a villa in the south of France. The Mediterranean architectural features pop out. From the curved archways to huge windows, exposed wooden beams and elaborate groin vault ceilings, it’s all here.

The perfect place to display your wine collection can be found inside 6 Pronghorn Place.
The perfect place to display your wine collection can be found inside 6 Pronghorn Place.

A wine grotto is one of the unique features in this Woodlands mansion. This is no throwaway wine nook. It can hold up to 150 wine bottles. The wine grotto makes for a wonderful addition to the main level.

The family room is also open and inviting, with four large French doors opening out onto an expansive backyard.

Wooden beams and curved archways add extra flair to this must-see Mediterranean-style villa.
Wooden beams and curved archways add extra flair to this must-see Mediterranean-style villa.

The kitchen is conveniently tucked away beside the family room at 6 Pronghorn Place. A large island creates plenty of space for food preparation and socializing, while modern appliances, three ovens and a butler’s pantry bring perfect functionality.

The master bedroom is handily located on the main level, with three newer stylish bedrooms and a spacious game room located upstairs. There are a couple of flexible spaces upstairs too, ideal for extra bedrooms. Or create your own study, playroom, or craft room.

Create your dream backyard. This image is a rendering by Regal Pools, in keeping with the Mediterranean style of the home.
Create your dream backyard. This image is a rendering by Regal Pools, in keeping with the Mediterranean style of the home.

The outside space at 6 Pronghorn Place is also full of potential. It already boasts a gorgeous outdoor living area, perfect for crisp fall evenings, complete with a stone fireplace. There is plenty of yard space, so let your imagination run wild.

“The possibilities are endless to create your own outdoor oasis overlooking the lake and surrounded by nature,” Brashear notes.

The listing includes a rendering of a possible pool and spa design from Regal Pools, a stylish concept which would perfectly complements the Mediterranean style of the home.

Want a closer look at 6 Pronghorn Place? Click thru the photo gallery above this story and view the full listing here. For more information or to set up a viewing, contact Monica Brashear from Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas Arts District
FOR SALE

1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas, TX

$4,350,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
1747 Leonard Street #1401
Thompson Heights Drive
Lake Texoma
FOR SALE

Thompson Heights Drive
Denison, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Dale
This property is listed by: Kim Dale (214) 354-5755 Email Realtor
Thompson Heights Drive
9646 Douglas Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9646 Douglas Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9646 Douglas Avenue
6920 Vassar Avenue
Volk Estates
FOR SALE

6920 Vassar Avenue
Dallas, TX

$19,500,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
6920 Vassar Avenue
3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
3914 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3914 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$12,500,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3914 Normandy Avenue
2200 Victory Avenue #2602
Downtown
FOR SALE

2200 Victory Avenue #2602
Dallas, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2200 Victory Avenue #2602
4300 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4300 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,350,000 Learn More about this property
Kyle Crews
This property is listed by: Kyle Crews (214) 538-1310 Email Realtor
4300 Fairfax Avenue
2828 Hood Street #1403
Uptown
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #1403
Dallas, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Young Garrett
This property is listed by: Erin Young Garrett (214) 632-0226 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #1403
3637 Maplewood Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3637 Maplewood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3637 Maplewood Avenue
4206 Woodfin Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Woodfin Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,999,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
4206 Woodfin Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X