The Woodlands’ Own South of France Worthy Villa Mansion Brings Waterfront Perks and a $2.9 Million Asking Price

This is a rendering of the pool and spa design, by Regal Pools.

The covered patio outside living space is perfect for crisp evenings, complete with stone fireplace.

The family space is bright and inviting, with French doors leading outside into the backyard.

The wine grotto, with beautiful groin vault ceilings. can hold a collection of up to 150 bottles.

Built in 2015 by Morris Hullinger, the interior has stunning architectural details throughout.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to find a home that has the right amount of character, ambiance and practicality to make for a true dream home. Luckily, The Woodlands boasts more worthy options than most.

Let’s take a look at the stunning 6 Pronghorn Place, an architectural gem that is not likely to stay on the market for long.

Inside 6 Pronghorn Place

This Mediterranean-style villa boasts four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and an expansive backyard space overlooking a lake with unlimited potential to create the ultimate dreamy outdoor oasis. The spacious home sits an oversized cul-de-sac lot and measures in at almost 6,000 square feet and is quietly situated in amongst the George Mitchell Nature Preserve.

It has hit the market with an asking price of $2,290,000. The listing agent is Monica Brashear from Sotheby’s International Realty.

As part of the illustrious Carlton Woods Creekside, this mansion can be found in one of The Woodlands’ most sought-after neighborhoods too.

The extraordinary estate, built in 2015, is still under its original ownership. The current homeowners have paid meticulous attention to the interior, with graceful touches throughout the home. Constructed by Houston firm Morris Hullinger, you will notice the quality of the build in all the small details at 6 Pronghorn Place.

SHOP Swipe Curated Library Beauty Elevated Adventure Discover Artful Designs Discover Fall Unique DARING Quietly Sophisticated Craftmanship Colorful and Maximal





















Next

One of Morris Hullunger’s unique talents is mixing traditional with modern, and there are many places in this Woodlands home to admire the builders’ careful work.

As you arrive in a courtyard, dotted with Cypress trees, it feels like you could be entering a villa in the south of France. The Mediterranean architectural features pop out. From the curved archways to huge windows, exposed wooden beams and elaborate groin vault ceilings, it’s all here.

A wine grotto is one of the unique features in this Woodlands mansion. This is no throwaway wine nook. It can hold up to 150 wine bottles. The wine grotto makes for a wonderful addition to the main level.

The family room is also open and inviting, with four large French doors opening out onto an expansive backyard.

The kitchen is conveniently tucked away beside the family room at 6 Pronghorn Place. A large island creates plenty of space for food preparation and socializing, while modern appliances, three ovens and a butler’s pantry bring perfect functionality.

The master bedroom is handily located on the main level, with three newer stylish bedrooms and a spacious game room located upstairs. There are a couple of flexible spaces upstairs too, ideal for extra bedrooms. Or create your own study, playroom, or craft room.

The outside space at 6 Pronghorn Place is also full of potential. It already boasts a gorgeous outdoor living area, perfect for crisp fall evenings, complete with a stone fireplace. There is plenty of yard space, so let your imagination run wild.

“The possibilities are endless to create your own outdoor oasis overlooking the lake and surrounded by nature,” Brashear notes.

The listing includes a rendering of a possible pool and spa design from Regal Pools, a stylish concept which would perfectly complements the Mediterranean style of the home.

Want a closer look at 6 Pronghorn Place? Click thru the photo gallery above this story and view the full listing here. For more information or to set up a viewing, contact Monica Brashear from Sotheby’s International Realty.