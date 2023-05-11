The Woodlands, Land of Parks — With 151 Parks, Green Spaces Mean Something Extra Here

Public parks are one of the best reasons to live in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Township)

The Woodlands boasts an array of qualities that have it now routinely ranked near the top of numerous Best Cities to Live in America lists. The parks in this master-planned forest land are among its best features. Few areas anywhere can match the abundance of green spaces that The Woodlands brings to the table.

With an impressive count of 151 neighborhood parks and an extensive network of 220 miles of walking, running and bike paths. The Woodlands goes even further though. Its parks and pathways are interconnected. This transforms the area into something of a single expansive park experience.

“There is a park for everyone,” The Woodlands Township director of Parks and Recreation John McGowan says. “Ponds for fishing, tennis courts, skate parks, sports fields, walking loops, pools, playgrounds — anything you can imagine.”

In 1978, the township established its first official park, Creekwood Park. It opened its newest park, Monarch Pond Park, in 2021. Yes, Monarch is park No. 151. Every home in the township is a quarter or a half mile away from a park at most, provide a different look at what living in an urban core can be like.

If you’re new to this green wonderland or just looking to explore, here are a few major parks in The Woodlands you should know:

Town Green Park

Town Green Park consists of a large open space called The Great Lawn, which extends to The Woodlands Waterway. It also includes The Children’s Garden, featuring a natural labyrinth of 36-inch hedges with contemporary characters from Aesop’s Fables. The Story Book Maze is certainly a must-visit attraction of its own.

You can also discover the Veterans’ Memorial Monument, a touching tribute to active duty personnel and veterans from all military branches and conflicts. Dedicated on Memorial Day 2015, the monument resides on Town Green Park’s east side, adjacent to Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

George Mitchell Nature Preserve

Spanning approximately 1,800 acres, The Woodlands unveiled the George Mitchell Nature Preserve in October 2007. It includes a two-mile hiking trail loop, three miles of bike trails, the 1.6-mile Bedias Lake trail and much much more. This is an entire green universe of its own.

To access the nature preserve, make your way to the Flintridge Drive Trailhead, located near the Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park and Texas TreeVentures, an outdoor aerial adventure course.

Grogan’s Mill Parks

Grogan’s Mill consists of three parks: Grogan’s Point Park, Sawmill Park & Pool and Tamarac Park. These parks offer an array of recreational activities, including tennis, swimming, skating, baseball fields, sports courts and an assortment of other outdoor options.

Looking for more than green space? The Woodlands also boasts eight skate parks, four dog parks and Riva Row Boathouse, where paddlers can enjoy an afternoon of kayaking.

But this is just the tip of the park iceberg. Whether you’re in the mood to hike, bike, skate or swim, there’s a park in The Woodlands for you. Finding the one you love best can be a fun adventure of its own.

And it might take a while. There are 151 parks to visit after all.

You can go to Visit The Woodlands for general park rules and information and a detailed parks and pathways map.