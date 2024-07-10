What You Can Buy For $1 Million In The Woodlands — Seven Figure Houses That Wow

With sleek modern bathrooms throughout the property, enjoy views of the backyard from the tub.

The interior design is a blank canvas, ready for a new owner to create their own aesthetic.

The two-story patio is perfect for enjoying views of the golf course at The Woodlands Country Club.

A golf course lot with a tranquil feel throughout, 2825 S Logrun Circle is perfect for anyone interested in a peaceful 3 bedroom home in The Woodlands.

Perfect for keen gardeners, grow your own produce inside your very own custom-built vegetable patch.

There is attractive landscaping at the front entrance of this inviting home.

71 E Hullwood Court is an impressive house in Creekside Park, with a dreamy outside space. It is one example of what you can buy with $1 million in The Woodlands.

Wondering what kind of house you can buy for $1 million in The Woodlands, a community consistently rated one of the Best Places to Live In America? A number of different options beckon in this price range.

Spread across several desirable zip codes in The Woodlands, these homes are all for sale in the range of one million dollars. Which will be your favorite?

Neighborhood: Creekside Park

Listing Price: $949,000

The Important Numbers: 2007 (year built), 3,576 square feet, four bedrooms, four full bathrooms

This cul-de-sac home is full of charm, and you’ll notice this house’s unique style as soon as you step inside. Creekside Park is the newest of the Woodlands’ villages, with great access to amenities and schools. The home brings a bright and spacious study, perfect for anyone who works from home.

With several notable updates from the roofing to the air conditioning, it is ready for new owners to move in. The completely private outside space is one of the home’s biggest selling points. Ideal for entertaining friends or for pure family fun, this backyard retreat feels like a tropical oasis, with waterfalls and a covered flagstone gazebo. There is even a custom vegetable garden for any avid gardeners or home chefs out there.

Listed with Eve Kneller with Keller Williams Realty

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill

Listing Price: $924,900

The Important Numbers: 1976 (year built), 2,652 square feet, three bedrooms, two full and two half bathrooms

For a little slice of Woodlands history, take a look at this traditional home in Grogan’s Mill in the heart of The Woodlands. It’s perched right on the second fairway at The Woodlands Country Club, which has dining, golf, fitness, and plenty of facilities for members all within walking distance of the house.

Admire the course from one of two spacious patio decks. Inside, the home boasts a bright and open plan layout with plenty of potential to craft it to the homeowner’s particular needs.

Listed with Jim Fredericks with Re/Max The Woodlands & Spring

Neighborhood: Panther Creek

Listing Price: $1,230,000

The Important Numbers: 1990 (year built), 4,105 square feet, four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms

If you have a little flexibility with that million dollar budget, this rare house could be a tempting prospect. Available at a tad over $1.2 million, it can be found in The Cove neighborhood on the banks of Lake Woodlands, one of the most coveted places to be in The Woodlands. With floor-to-ceiling windows, beautiful flooring, and trendy accents throughout, the home has a cozy but contemporary feel with clean finishes. The outside space is a private haven with a stylish contemporary swimming pool, and attractive new landscaping.

Listed with Karina Dabdoub with HomeSmart

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill

Price: $985,000

The Important Numbers: 1982 (year built), 3,800 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms

An elegant dwelling with eye-catching updates throughout, look no further than 66 Lazy Lane for a next level home. A welcoming space with plenty of curb appeal, it has a bright two-story entrance which benefits from plenty of natural light and floor-to-ceiling windows. The private backyard looks out onto the golf course at The Woodlands Resort. There are sleek, modern updates throughout the home, with a pristine kitchen and bedrooms looking out onto the swimming pool.

There are plenty of extra spaces to enjoy hobbies and interests in with a game room, and a bonus loft upstairs.

Listed with Ernesto Aldama Ortego with New Home Programs LLC