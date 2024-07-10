What You Can Buy For $1 Million In The Woodlands — Seven Figure Houses That Wow
When Your Home Is Truly a RetreatBY Annierose Donnelly // 07.10.24
71 E Hullwood Court is an impressive house in Creekside Park, with a dreamy outside space. It is one example of what you can buy with $1 million in The Woodlands.
There is attractive landscaping at the front entrance of this inviting home.
There is ample space inside for remote working with a dual study area.
Outside, enjoy 71 E Hullwood Court's backyard oasis.
Perfect for keen gardeners, grow your own produce inside your very own custom-built vegetable patch.
A golf course lot with a tranquil feel throughout, 2825 S Logrun Circle is perfect for anyone interested in a peaceful 3 bedroom home in The Woodlands.
The cozy kitchen inside 2825 S Logrun Circle is a great place for entertaining.
The two-story patio is perfect for enjoying views of the golf course at The Woodlands Country Club.
A modernized Panther Creek gem can be found at 23 Treasure Cove Drive.
Imagine spending endless sun-soaked days lazing by the contemporary swimming pool.
The tall ceilings inside 23 Treasure Cove Drive allow for plentiful natural light.
66 Lazy Lane is a gorgeous property with plenty of contemporary updates to tempt buyers.
The stylish kitchen inside 66 Lazy Lane is modern and convenient.
The interior design is a blank canvas, ready for a new owner to create their own aesthetic.
With sleek modern bathrooms throughout the property, enjoy views of the backyard from the tub.
Wondering what kind of house you can buy for $1 million in The Woodlands, a community consistently rated one of the Best Places to Live In America? A number of different options beckon in this price range.
Spread across several desirable zip codes in The Woodlands, these homes are all for sale in the range of one million dollars. Which will be your favorite?
71 E Hullwood Court
Neighborhood: Creekside Park
Listing Price: $949,000
The Important Numbers: 2007 (year built), 3,576 square feet, four bedrooms, four full bathrooms
This cul-de-sac home is full of charm, and you’ll notice this house’s unique style as soon as you step inside. Creekside Park is the newest of the Woodlands’ villages, with great access to amenities and schools. The home brings a bright and spacious study, perfect for anyone who works from home.
With several notable updates from the roofing to the air conditioning, it is ready for new owners to move in. The completely private outside space is one of the home’s biggest selling points. Ideal for entertaining friends or for pure family fun, this backyard retreat feels like a tropical oasis, with waterfalls and a covered flagstone gazebo. There is even a custom vegetable garden for any avid gardeners or home chefs out there.
Listed with Eve Kneller with Keller Williams Realty
2825 S Logrun Circle
Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill
Listing Price: $924,900
The Important Numbers: 1976 (year built), 2,652 square feet, three bedrooms, two full and two half bathrooms
For a little slice of Woodlands history, take a look at this traditional home in Grogan’s Mill in the heart of The Woodlands. It’s perched right on the second fairway at The Woodlands Country Club, which has dining, golf, fitness, and plenty of facilities for members all within walking distance of the house.
Admire the course from one of two spacious patio decks. Inside, the home boasts a bright and open plan layout with plenty of potential to craft it to the homeowner’s particular needs.
Listed with Jim Fredericks with Re/Max The Woodlands & Spring
23 Treasure Cove Drive
Neighborhood: Panther Creek
Listing Price: $1,230,000
The Important Numbers: 1990 (year built), 4,105 square feet, four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms
If you have a little flexibility with that million dollar budget, this rare house could be a tempting prospect. Available at a tad over $1.2 million, it can be found in The Cove neighborhood on the banks of Lake Woodlands, one of the most coveted places to be in The Woodlands. With floor-to-ceiling windows, beautiful flooring, and trendy accents throughout, the home has a cozy but contemporary feel with clean finishes. The outside space is a private haven with a stylish contemporary swimming pool, and attractive new landscaping.
Listed with Karina Dabdoub with HomeSmart
66 Lazy Lane
Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill
Price: $985,000
The Important Numbers: 1982 (year built), 3,800 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms
An elegant dwelling with eye-catching updates throughout, look no further than 66 Lazy Lane for a next level home. A welcoming space with plenty of curb appeal, it has a bright two-story entrance which benefits from plenty of natural light and floor-to-ceiling windows. The private backyard looks out onto the golf course at The Woodlands Resort. There are sleek, modern updates throughout the home, with a pristine kitchen and bedrooms looking out onto the swimming pool.
There are plenty of extra spaces to enjoy hobbies and interests in with a game room, and a bonus loft upstairs.
Listed with Ernesto Aldama Ortego with New Home Programs LLC