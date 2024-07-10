What You Can Buy For $1 Million In The Woodlands — Seven Figure Houses That Wow

71 E Hullwood Court is an impressive house in Creekside Park, with a dreamy outside space. It is one example of what you can buy with $1 million in The Woodlands.
Hullwood Court exterior
study hullwood
gazebo hullwood court
veg garden hullwood
2825 S Logrun Circle
2825 S Logrun Circle
2825 S Logrun Circle
23 Treasure Cove Drive
23 Treasure Cove Drive
23 treasure cove drive
66 Lazy Lane
66 Lazy Lane
inside lazy lane
66 Lazy Lane
01
15

71 E Hullwood Court is an impressive house in Creekside Park, with a dreamy outside space. It is one example of what you can buy with $1 million in The Woodlands.

02
15

There is attractive landscaping at the front entrance of this inviting home.

03
15

There is ample space inside for remote working with a dual study area.

04
15

Outside, enjoy 71 E Hullwood Court's backyard oasis.

05
15

Perfect for keen gardeners, grow your own produce inside your very own custom-built vegetable patch.

06
15

A golf course lot with a tranquil feel throughout, 2825 S Logrun Circle is perfect for anyone interested in a peaceful 3 bedroom home in The Woodlands.

07
15

The cozy kitchen inside 2825 S Logrun Circle is a great place for entertaining.

08
15

The two-story patio is perfect for enjoying views of the golf course at The Woodlands Country Club.

09
15

A modernized Panther Creek gem can be found at 23 Treasure Cove Drive.

10
15

Imagine spending endless sun-soaked days lazing by the contemporary swimming pool.

11
15

The tall ceilings inside 23 Treasure Cove Drive allow for plentiful natural light.

12
15

66 Lazy Lane is a gorgeous property with plenty of contemporary updates to tempt buyers.

13
15

The stylish kitchen inside 66 Lazy Lane is modern and convenient.

14
15

The interior design is a blank canvas, ready for a new owner to create their own aesthetic.

15
15

With sleek modern bathrooms throughout the property, enjoy views of the backyard from the tub.

71 E Hullwood Court is an impressive house in Creekside Park, with a dreamy outside space. It is one example of what you can buy with $1 million in The Woodlands.
Hullwood Court exterior
study hullwood
gazebo hullwood court
veg garden hullwood
2825 S Logrun Circle
2825 S Logrun Circle
2825 S Logrun Circle
23 Treasure Cove Drive
23 Treasure Cove Drive
23 treasure cove drive
66 Lazy Lane
66 Lazy Lane
inside lazy lane
66 Lazy Lane
Real Estate / Houses

What You Can Buy For $1 Million In The Woodlands — Seven Figure Houses That Wow

When Your Home Is Truly a Retreat

BY // 07.10.24
71 E Hullwood Court is an impressive house in Creekside Park, with a dreamy outside space. It is one example of what you can buy with $1 million in The Woodlands.
There is attractive landscaping at the front entrance of this inviting home.
There is ample space inside for remote working with a dual study area.
Outside, enjoy 71 E Hullwood Court's backyard oasis.
Perfect for keen gardeners, grow your own produce inside your very own custom-built vegetable patch.
A golf course lot with a tranquil feel throughout, 2825 S Logrun Circle is perfect for anyone interested in a peaceful 3 bedroom home in The Woodlands.
The cozy kitchen inside 2825 S Logrun Circle is a great place for entertaining.
The two-story patio is perfect for enjoying views of the golf course at The Woodlands Country Club.
A modernized Panther Creek gem can be found at 23 Treasure Cove Drive.
Imagine spending endless sun-soaked days lazing by the contemporary swimming pool.
The tall ceilings inside 23 Treasure Cove Drive allow for plentiful natural light.
66 Lazy Lane is a gorgeous property with plenty of contemporary updates to tempt buyers.
The stylish kitchen inside 66 Lazy Lane is modern and convenient.
The interior design is a blank canvas, ready for a new owner to create their own aesthetic.
With sleek modern bathrooms throughout the property, enjoy views of the backyard from the tub.
1
15

71 E Hullwood Court is an impressive house in Creekside Park, with a dreamy outside space. It is one example of what you can buy with $1 million in The Woodlands.

2
15

There is attractive landscaping at the front entrance of this inviting home.

3
15

There is ample space inside for remote working with a dual study area.

4
15

Outside, enjoy 71 E Hullwood Court's backyard oasis.

5
15

Perfect for keen gardeners, grow your own produce inside your very own custom-built vegetable patch.

6
15

A golf course lot with a tranquil feel throughout, 2825 S Logrun Circle is perfect for anyone interested in a peaceful 3 bedroom home in The Woodlands.

7
15

The cozy kitchen inside 2825 S Logrun Circle is a great place for entertaining.

8
15

The two-story patio is perfect for enjoying views of the golf course at The Woodlands Country Club.

9
15

A modernized Panther Creek gem can be found at 23 Treasure Cove Drive.

10
15

Imagine spending endless sun-soaked days lazing by the contemporary swimming pool.

11
15

The tall ceilings inside 23 Treasure Cove Drive allow for plentiful natural light.

12
15

66 Lazy Lane is a gorgeous property with plenty of contemporary updates to tempt buyers.

13
15

The stylish kitchen inside 66 Lazy Lane is modern and convenient.

14
15

The interior design is a blank canvas, ready for a new owner to create their own aesthetic.

15
15

With sleek modern bathrooms throughout the property, enjoy views of the backyard from the tub.

Wondering what kind of house you can buy for $1 million in The Woodlands, a community consistently rated one of the Best Places to Live In America? A number of different options beckon in this price range.

Spread across several desirable zip codes in The Woodlands, these homes are all for sale in the range of one million dollars. Which will be your favorite?

71 E Hullwood Court

gazebo hullwood court
Outside, enjoy 71 E Hullwood Court’s backyard oasis.

Neighborhood: Creekside Park
Listing Price: $949,000
The Important Numbers: 2007 (year built), 3,576 square feet, four bedrooms, four full bathrooms

This cul-de-sac home is full of charm, and you’ll notice this house’s unique style as soon as you step inside. Creekside Park is the newest of the Woodlands’ villages, with great access to amenities and schools. The home brings a bright and spacious study, perfect for anyone who works from home.

With several notable updates from the roofing to the air conditioning, it is ready for new owners to move in. The completely private outside space is one of the home’s biggest selling points. Ideal for entertaining friends or for pure family fun, this backyard retreat feels like a tropical oasis, with waterfalls and a covered flagstone gazebo. There is even a custom vegetable garden for any avid gardeners or home chefs out there.

Listed with Eve Kneller with Keller Williams Realty

2825 S Logrun Circle

million-dollar-homes
A golf course lot with a tranquil feel throughout, 2825 S Logrun Circle is a peaceful three bedroom retreat in The Woodlands.

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill
Listing Price: $924,900
The Important Numbers: 1976 (year built), 2,652 square feet, three bedrooms, two full and two half bathrooms

For a little slice of Woodlands history, take a look at this traditional home in Grogan’s Mill in the heart of The Woodlands. It’s perched right on the second fairway at The Woodlands Country Club, which has dining, golf, fitness, and plenty of facilities for members all within walking distance of the house.

Admire the course from one of two spacious patio decks. Inside, the home boasts a bright and open plan layout with plenty of potential to craft it to the homeowner’s particular needs.

Listed with Jim Fredericks with Re/Max The Woodlands & Spring

23 Treasure Cove Drive

million-dollar-homes
A modernized dream home can be found at 23 Treasure Cove Drive, just a stone’s throw from Lake Woodlands.

Neighborhood: Panther Creek
Listing Price: $1,230,000
The Important Numbers: 1990 (year built), 4,105 square feet, four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms

If you have a little flexibility with that million dollar budget, this rare house could be a tempting prospect. Available at a tad over  $1.2 million, it can be found in The Cove neighborhood on the banks of Lake Woodlands, one of the most coveted places to be in The Woodlands. With floor-to-ceiling windows, beautiful flooring, and trendy accents throughout, the home has a cozy but contemporary feel with clean finishes. The outside space is a private haven with a stylish contemporary swimming pool, and attractive new landscaping.

Listed with Karina Dabdoub with HomeSmart

66 Lazy Lane

million-dollar-homes
66 Lazy Lane is a gorgeous property with plenty of contemporary updates to tempt buyers.

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill
Price: $985,000
The Important Numbers: 1982 (year built), 3,800 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms

An elegant dwelling with eye-catching updates throughout, look no further than 66 Lazy Lane for a next level home. A welcoming space with plenty of curb appeal, it has a bright two-story entrance which benefits from plenty of natural light and floor-to-ceiling windows. The private backyard looks out onto the golf course at The Woodlands Resort. There are sleek, modern updates throughout the home, with a pristine kitchen and bedrooms looking out onto the swimming pool.

There are plenty of extra spaces to enjoy hobbies and interests in with a game room, and a bonus loft upstairs.

Listed with Ernesto Aldama Ortego with New Home Programs LLC

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
A High-End New York Greek Restaurant Will Open in Uptown, Coffee and Asian Food in Deep Ellum, and More Dallas Restaurant News
A High-End New York Greek Restaurant Will Open in Uptown, Coffee and Asian Food in Deep Ellum, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Japanese Burgers Pop-Up in the Former Sandwich Hag Space, Uchi Sushi Boxes To-Go, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Japanese Burgers Pop-Up in the Former Sandwich Hag Space, Uchi Sushi Boxes To-Go, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Carte Blanche Lives On Through A New Doughnut Shop, Rye Transforms Into a Tropical Paradise, And More Dallas Restaurant News
Carte Blanche Lives On Through A New Doughnut Shop, Rye Transforms Into a Tropical Paradise, And More Dallas Restaurant News
Mot Hai Ba’s Peja Krstic Will Open a New Bistro, Carte Blanche Closes in Lower Greenville, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Mot Hai Ba’s Peja Krstic Will Open a New Bistro, Carte Blanche Closes in Lower Greenville, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Four Surprising North Texas Restaurant Closures Kick Off Summer 2024
Four Surprising North Texas Restaurant Closures Kick Off Summer 2024
3 Notable North Texas Restaurant Openings — A Fresh Concept, an Austin Favorite, and a Taco Spot With a Members-Only Tequila Lounge
3 Notable North Texas Restaurant Openings — A Fresh Concept, an Austin Favorite, and a Taco Spot With a Members-Only Tequila Lounge
read full series
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Curated Collection

Swipe
5415 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5415 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,295,000 Learn More about this property
Maureen Frieze
This property is listed by: Maureen Frieze (214) 929-1166 Email Realtor
5415 Palomar Lane
3633 Haynie Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3633 Haynie Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,350,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3633 Haynie Avenue
3501 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3501 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3501 Princeton Avenue
3832 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3832 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,498,000 Learn More about this property
Carole McBride
This property is listed by: Carole McBride (214) 212-0921 Email Realtor
3832 Greenbrier Drive
4510 Long Cove Drive
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

4510 Long Cove Drive
Malakoff, TX

$8,500,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4510 Long Cove Drive
4947 Brookview Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4947 Brookview Drive
Dallas, TX

$10,500,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Stager
This property is listed by: Cindy Stager (214) 244-0364 Email Realtor
4947 Brookview Drive
3832 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3832 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,559,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
3832 Normandy Avenue
5012 Brookview Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5012 Brookview Drive
Dallas, TX

$13,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5012 Brookview Drive
3856 Dunhaven Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

3856 Dunhaven Road
Dallas, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3856 Dunhaven Road
3396 Santa Bella Drive
The Hills of Kingswood
FOR SALE

3396 Santa Bella Drive
Frisco, TX

$4,250,000 Learn More about this property
Richard Graziano
This property is listed by: Richard Graziano (214) 564-2602 Email Realtor
3396 Santa Bella Drive
6434 Tulip Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6434 Tulip Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,150,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
6434 Tulip Lane
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard 2C
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard 2C
Dallas, TX

$2,700,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Krider
This property is listed by: Sue Krider (214) 673-6933 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard 2C
3844 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3844 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3844 Greenbrier Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X